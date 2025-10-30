Toll Brothers Announces New 55+ Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest 55+ community in North Florida, Regency at EverRange, is coming soon to Jacksonville, Florida. This exclusive, gated community for active adults will feature sophisticated single-story homes within the EverRange master plan, ideally situated between Nocatee and eTown with future direct connectivity to eTown’s Town Center, The Exchange. Site work is underway at 12136 Endeavor Drive in Jacksonville, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2026.

Regency at EverRange will offer two collections of exquisite single-family, single-story homes with modern, open floor plans ranging from 1,980 to 2,896 square feet. Home designs will feature 2 to 4 bedrooms, up to 3.5 baths, private 2- to 3-car garages, and the opportunity to personalize with designer options at the Toll Brothers Northeast Florida Regional Design Studio.

Residents will have access to private Regency amenities, including a clubhouse, resort-style pool, pickleball, community garden, fitness center, and more, in addition to the plethora of master-plan amenities at EverRange just a short stroll or golf cart ride away. Residents will also enjoy proximity to every comfort and convenience, from premier shopping and dining and world-class golf to top healthcare providers and essential commuter routes.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"We are excited to introduce Regency at EverRange, where active adults can enjoy a luxurious, low-maintenance lifestyle in a vibrant setting and a premier Jacksonville location," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "With exceptional home designs and outstanding private amenities, this exclusive enclave will offer an unparalleled living experience for active adults."

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Regency at EverRange, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8670f94b-9652-418e-87c3-8c4cd7eefb4d

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)