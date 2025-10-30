ACSA 2025 Conference Explores the Future of Construction Safety Innovations

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 55% of Alberta's construction injuries happening to workers in their first year at a company, the Alberta Construction Safety Association (ACSA) is building on its Injury Prevention Campaign by spotlighting how innovation—through technology, AI, research and collaboration—is helping shape today and the next generation of safe workers.

This focus anchors the ACSA 2025 Conference on November 5 and 6 at Calgary's BMO Centre, which brings together industry, academia and front-line leaders to share crew-ready tools, Injury Prevention Campaign learnings and toolbox talks aimed at improving safety.

"Once again, member feedback shaped this year's program," says ACSA Chief Executive Officer Mark Hoosein. "Now in the second year of our Five-Year Strategic Plan, we kept what worked while finding new ways to spark fresh thinking and discussions. All the researchers, partners and industry leaders leading our breakout sessions come with a collective message: safety is essential to business excellence."

Engaging front-line workers with injury prevention resources

To help curb the high number of construction-related injuries, ACSA developed more than 25 resources for front-line workers, targeting the most common and costly incidents such as falls and back and spine injuries. The urgency for action continues to grow: in 2024, WCB-Alberta recorded 29,200 lost-time claims—12 per cent from construction—and 203 workplace fatalities across all industries, one-third of which occurred in construction. The numbers highlight the need for faster adoption of proven prevention practices on Alberta jobsites.

Among the initiatives ACSA deployed early this year was Crew Brew, where ACSA teams met with crews across the province—listening, learning and gathering insights on how safety innovation is applied in the field. This year's conference builds on those conversations, connecting field experience with research and technology that strengthen Alberta's safety systems.

Recognizing that safe habits begin long before workers reach the field, ACSA is partnering with post-secondary institutions through Safety Spotlights at the conference—interactive sessions where researchers and industry leaders demonstrate how innovation and education can better prepare today and tomorrow's workforce to think and act safely from day one.

A significant labour shortage continues to challenge the industry, with BuildForce Canada projecting Alberta will need to replace almost a quarter of its 2024 workforce—approximately 43,400 workers—by 2034. This is why ACSA's collaboration with post-secondary institutions, industry partners and front-line workers matters more than ever.

Inspiring the next generation of safety leaders

Author and CEO of Breslin Strategies, Mark Breslin, will deliver the keynote address. His leadership training programs and approach are designed to tackle issues specific to construction crews.

Over the two days, breakout sessions will include safety case studies from Canada's largest construction companies, academic researchers who focus on field-ready safety innovations and mental health advocates with experience implementing nationally recognized workplace programs.

Hoosein adds that the industry's progress depends on shared commitment. "This continued pursuit of safety and business excellence is building trust amongst our members. Their ability to envision a safer worksite sets Alberta apart and inspires the next generation to choose construction as a safe and rewarding career."

-end-

Media inquiries and opportunities to connect

ACSA invites the media to attend its 2025 Conference to engage with industry leaders and safety experts. Interviews with ACSA CEO Mark Hoosein, keynote speakers and session presenters are available upon request. Mark is also available for pre-conference interviews on November 4.

For more information, please contact:

Renato Gandia, PR/Media Consultant I 587-357-0896 I media@youracsa.ca

View the ACSA 2025 Conference media kit here: youracsa.ca/acsa-2025-conferencemedia-kit

About ACSA: With over 57,000 member companies, ACSA is a member-focused, industry-funded not-for-profit organization and Alberta's largest certifying partner. Recognizing that safety is a collective effort, ACSA works with members and industry experts to foster safety and business excellence.

In 2024, ACSA provided training to over 25,000 workers, giving them the skills and knowledge to reduce incidents and improve the safety culture in their organizations.

Attachments