LLYC closes H1 2025 with growth across income, EBITDA, and profit

Operating income up 6.1% and recurring EBITDA up 15%

Geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility present significant challenges to sustaining growth

LLYC acquires a 60% stake in Digital Solvers in Brazil



MADRID, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The audited results of LLYC (BME:LLYC) for the first half of 2025 confirm the key figures released in July. The global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consultancy posted operating income of €45.8 million, up 6.1% year over year, while total income (€64.8 million) reflected a slight 0.8% decline. Recurring EBITDA reached €7.9 million, a 15% increase, and net profit stood at €5.9 million.

As of June 30, 2025, it reported €8.7 million in cash and €35.4 million in net financial debt, maintaining a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.9x.

“The first half of the year brought significant challenges our way. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and financial market volatility have impacted the global economy and our sector." said Francisco Sánchez Rivas, Chair of LLYC’s Board of Directors. "We have successfully diversified our services and expanded our client base while maintaining operational rigor to protect profitability."

In the first half of the year, 49% of LLYC’s operating income and 67% of its recurring EBITDA came from the Corporate Affairs area. Marketing accounted for 51% of operating income and 33% of recurring EBITDA. Geographically, Europe accounted for 41% of operating income and 47% of EBITDA; Latin America contributed 35% and 23%, respectively; and the United States represented 24% of operating income and 30% of EBITDA.

New acquisitions

In June, LLYC acquired a 60% stake in São Paulo-based Digital Solvers, a specialist in immersive digital communication experiences that combine technology, interactivity, creativity, and marketing. The deal strengthens LLYC’s tech and innovation capabilities in Brazil. That same month the firm completed — ahead of schedule — the acquisition of Lambert by purchasing the remaining 30%.

On the divestment side, LLYC sold its remaining 10% stake in beBartlet to its partners, concluding a collaboration that began in December 2020 as a bet on innovation in the public affairs sector and a recognition of the value and talent driving it.

“We stay committed to achieving long-term, sustainable growth,” said Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO of LLYC. “In today 's volatile market, exercising caution is essential to safeguarding our capacity to take advantage of strategic opportunities when they emerge. Our industry is undergoing a complete transformation, and we need to be ready to make the most of every opportunity the market offers.”

New clients

During the first half of the year, LLYC secured several major contracts across both Corporate Affairs — including L’Oréal, McDonald’s, and Redeia — and Marketing, with clients such as UBS, among others. In line with its commitment to offering integrated solutions, the firm also signed an agreement with Central Michigan University, a cross-disciplinary collaboration involving both areas.

LLYC has also strengthened its Public Affairs practice in Europe, where it has added key clients such as Moeve. The goal of this project is to deepen the company’s engagement with the European Commission, the European Parliament, and other European institutions and organizations. In addition, the firm will provide regulatory advice and design flagship activities to help Moeve project its new corporate identity and energy policy objectives.

Innovation and recognition

LLYC continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies and creative solutions to differentiate its offering and deliver better results for its clients. The firm is leading the transformation of the marketing industry through the creation of specialized teams in AI and data processing, enabling smarter information management, enhanced campaign development, and stronger brand perception strategies.

Among its AI-driven initiatives are:

AI Legislab: the first artificial intelligence platform designed exclusively for analyzing and integrating legislative information. It enables companies to access critical data swiftly and accurately to optimize their corporate strategies.

AI Brand Perception Strategy: a global solution currently being implemented that uses generative AI to enhance digital visibility and brand consistency. It improves search performance, brand storytelling, and strategic positioning, ensuring that AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini accurately and effectively represent clients in an increasingly conversation-driven digital landscape.

The market continues to recognize LLYC’s successful business model and its integrated service offering. In the first half of 2025, the firm earned 33 international awards at industry festivals and competitions, reaffirming its standing among the top global consultancies in its field.

