Artesian Resources Corporation Announces Second 2% Increase This Year in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2% increase in the quarterly common stock dividend, which will mark a 4% increase for the year. This increase will raise the quarterly dividend to $0.3136 per share on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock payable November 24, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025, lifting the annualized dividend rate to $ 1.2544 per share.

“Artesian continues to execute our strategic growth plan for wastewater and water services, expanding our customer base in a manner that strengthens operational efficiency and supports sustainable growth,” said Nicki Taylor, Chair, President and CEO. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on operational excellence, regulatory compliance and strong financial management. This approach supports the long-term interests of our customers and reinforces the continued strength and stability of our company for our shareholders.”

This is Artesian’s 132nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 9.5 billion gallons of water per year through 1,491 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

