Truxton Welcomes Jeffrey Laborde to Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company is pleased to announce that Jeffrey M. Laborde has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Laborde brings more than three decades of experience in corporate finance, strategic advisory, and public accounting, with a distinguished career leading global technology businesses and advising boards at all stages of the corporate lifecycle.

Mr. Laborde currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of JAGGAER LLC, a leading business spend and procurement management software provider. In this role, he oversees global finance, accounting, audit, treasury, tax, reporting, legal, and information security functions, and has played a pivotal role in integrating multiple acquisitions and driving double-digit growth. His prior executive leadership includes CFO roles at Aptos, Accruent, Benefitfocus, Infor, and SumTotal Systems, where he led organizations through strategic growth transformations, business model transitions, and successful M&A transactions.

Before his corporate finance career, Mr. Laborde was a Managing Director in the Technology Investment Banking division at Goldman Sachs, advising executives, boards, venture capitalists, and private equity firms on mergers, acquisitions, IPOs, and strategic initiatives. He began his career as a CPA with Arthur Andersen, serving both public and private clients across technology, healthcare, telecom, and manufacturing sectors.

“Jeff’s addition to our team is a tremendous asset,” said Tom Stumb, Chairman of the Board and CEO. “His breadth of experience in finance, technology, and strategic leadership will be invaluable as Truxton continues to grow and serve our clients with excellence.”

Mr. Laborde earned his Bachelor of Science in Commerce, magna cum laude, from Washington & Lee University and his MBA in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Certified Public Accountant and earned his Series 7 & 24 FINRA licenses. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Laborde contributes his expertise to several advisory and community organizations, including Peakspan Capital, K1 Investment Management, and OceanSound Partners. He also serves as Chairman of St. Jude the Apostle’s Finance Council and as a member of the Almar Foundation’s Finance Committee.

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.