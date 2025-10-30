Nowsight Launches QuickBooks Integration, Connecting Financial Data Into One Unified Platform with AI-Powered Insights

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nowsight™, a business intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed for mid-market companies, today announced its integration with Intuit QuickBooks, giving business leaders instant visibility into their finances and sales performance without the need to log into multiple systems or run reports.

Moving beyond traditional dashboards and standalone systems, Nowsight connects all of a company’s core platforms into a single source of truth, from finance and sales to operations and customer metrics—and then layers on AI-powered natural language querying. Business leaders can simply ask questions like “What’s my current cash flow?” or “Which suppliers are slowing us down?” and get instant, visual answers.

“Business owners and executives don’t have time to jump between systems or wait for weekly reports,” said Michael Schader, CEO at Nowsight. “With QuickBooks connected to Nowsight, leaders get the full picture of their company in real time and can query it using natural language AI to make faster, smarter decisions.”

“Standard QuickBooks reports can show your financials, but they don’t reveal real-time business momentum,” said Adam Shay, CPA and fractional CFO. “I see this all the time—business owners trying to make strategic decisions using static data. By connecting QuickBooks through Nowsight and layering in AI, you unlock a live view of your business that helps you take it to the next level.”

Key Benefits of the QuickBooks Integration Include:

Unified View: See all your financial, sales, and operational data in one place. Skip multiple logins and spreadsheets for a real-time snapshot of your business.



See all your financial, sales, and operational data in one place. Skip multiple logins and spreadsheets for a real-time snapshot of your business. AI-Driven Answers: Ask questions in plain English and get instant, visual insights that go beyond standard QuickBooks reports.



Ask questions in plain English and get instant, visual insights that go beyond standard QuickBooks reports. Actionable Insights: Spot risks early and surface opportunities fast with AI that highlights what matters most to your business.





This new integration underscores Nowsight’s mission to give mid-market, often family-owned or multi-generational businesses the clarity, speed, and intelligence to run smarter.

To learn more, download our free whitepaper on AI for business , or schedule a complimentary, live AI and data analysis session with our experts.

About Nowsight

Nowsight is a business intelligence and artificial intelligence platform built for growing mid-market companies. Founded by business operators, Nowsight provides real-time visibility across sales, finance, operations, and customer experience—all in one platform. By connecting directly to a company’s core systems, Nowsight delivers instant, actionable insights that empower leaders to scale with confidence.