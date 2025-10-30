Prime Medicine to Host Virtual KOL Event to Showcase Wilson’s Disease Strategy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that it will host a virtual event on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, to discuss its liver disease franchise and strategy, with a focus on Wilson’s Disease. Prime Medicine remains on track to file an investigational new drug (IND) and/or clinical trial application (CTA) for PM577, its Prime Editor for the treatment of H1069Q-driven Wilson’s Disease, in the first half of 2026, with initial clinical data expected in 2027.

Presentations will feature members of the Company’s management team, as well as Dr. Michael Schilsky, Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine and Medical Director of the Adult Liver Transplant program at Yale New Haven Transplantation Center, and will highlight:

Prime Medicine’s strategy to efficiently develop Prime Editors for genetic liver diseases.

The Wilson’s Disease treatment landscape, patient experience and global market opportunity, for which there is no curative therapy available and current standard-of-care is limited by compliance, cost and tolerability.

The potential for Prime Editing to provide a durable cure for Wilson’s Disease by precisely and permanently genetic cause(s) of Wilson’s Disease.

Prime Medicine’s plans to leverage the modularity of its Prime Editing platform to accelerate the development of multiple Prime Editors for Wilson’s Disease and beyond.





The event will be webcast live and those who intend to join can pre-register for the webcast here.

The live webcast and supporting presentation materials will be available on the "News & Events" section of Prime Medicine’s Investor Relations webpage at investors.primemedicine.com. An archived replay will also be available.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing’s versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around our core areas of focus: liver, lung, and immunology and oncology. Across each core area, Prime Medicine is focused initially on a set of high value programs, each targeting a disease with well-understood biology and a clearly defined clinical development and regulatory path, and each expected to provide the foundation for expansion into additional opportunities. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing’s broad and versatile therapeutic potential, as well as the modularity of the Prime Editing platform, to rapidly and efficiently expand beyond the diseases in its current pipeline, potentially including additional genetic diseases, immunological diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and targeting genetic risk factors in common diseases, which collectively impact millions of people. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

© 2025 Prime Medicine, Inc. All rights reserved. PRIME MEDICINE, the Prime Medicine logos, and PASSIGE are trademarks of Prime Medicine, Inc. All other trademarks referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about Prime Medicine’s beliefs and expectations regarding: the continued development and advancement of its Wilson’s Disease program, including the timing of filing an IND or CTA in the first half of 2026 with initial clinical data in 2027; the potential of Prime Editing to correct the causative mutations of, and to cure, Wilson’s Disease; its ability to leverage the modularity of its Prime Editing platform to accelerate the development of Prime Editors for Wilson’s Disease and other diseases; its expectations regarding the breadth of Prime Editing technology and the implementation of its strategic plans for its business, programs, and technology; and the potential of Prime Editing to unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: uncertainties related to Prime Medicine’s product candidates entering clinical trials; the authorization, initiation, and conduct of preclinical and IND-enabling studies and other development requirements for potential product candidates, including uncertainties related to opening INDs and obtaining regulatory approvals; risks related to the development and optimization of new technologies, the results of preclinical studies, or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the scope of protection Prime Medicine is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its Prime Editing technology; Prime Medicine’s ability to identify and enter into future license agreements and collaborations; Prime Medicine’s expectations regarding the anticipated timeline of its cash runway and future financial performance; and general economic, industry and market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Prime Medicine’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Prime Medicine’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Prime Medicine explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements subject to any obligations under applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor and Media Contacts

Gregory Dearborn

Prime Medicine

857-209-0696

gdearborn@primemedicine.com

Hannah Deresiewicz

Precision AQ

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com