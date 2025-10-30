Patriot Bank Announces New Board Chairs

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Bank, N.A. (“Patriot Bank”) and its holding company Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) are pleased to announce Thedora Nickel as the new Chair of the Patriot Bank Board of Directors and President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Sugarman as Chair of the Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Board of Directors.

Thedora Nickel has served on the Board of Patriot Bank since May 19, 2025, and has over 30 years of bank experience, with deep expertise in operations, client service, and organizational transformation. She currently serves as Executive Director of The Change Company and Change Lending. Prior to this role, Ms. Nickel was Chief Administrative Officer at Banc of California where she led the strategic direction of key enterprise and operational functions. She previously held several senior leadership positions at Bank of America, most recently as SVP, Group Operations Executive, overseeing national research, resolution, and reconcilement functions in support of the bank’s bank centers, capture sites, and cash vaults. Earlier, she led the Transaction Services West Region with responsibility for over two thousand employees and five processing units.

A certified Six Sigma Executive, Ms. Nickel mentors MBA students at the University of California, Irvine and serves on the board of The Whole Child, a non-profit organization serving vulnerable families in Los Angeles County.

Michael Carrazza, who has served as Chairman of both Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. and Patriot Bank since 2010, commented, “I’m confident that the recent capital transactions and enhanced management capabilities brought by Steven Sugarman and his operating team will bring great value to Patriot and its shareholders. I’m thrilled to welcome both Steven and Thedora to assume these roles.” Mr. Carrazza has been named Chairman Emeritus and will continue to serve as a Director of both entities.

