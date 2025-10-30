BioStem Technologies to Host Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on November 13, 2025

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, today announces it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 13, 2025, and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET.

The webcast will feature an overview of the quarter from Jason Matuszewski, CEO, and Brandon Poe, CFO. To register for the event, please click HERE.

Conference Call & Webcast Information:

Conference ID: 9695874

9695874 North America Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

(800) 715-9871 International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963

+1 (646) 307-1963 Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/951812886

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

