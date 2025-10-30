INLIF LIMITED Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Quanzhou, China, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INLIF LIMITED (Nasdaq: INLF) (the “Company” or “INLIF”), a company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, today announced that on October 27, 2025, it received a deficiency letter (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). The Notice informed the Company that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares (“Shares”) over the 30 consecutive business day period between September 11, 2025 and October 24, 2025, the Company is not in compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share of its Shares for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The Company is issuing this press release in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b) and instructions from the Notice.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company has been provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until April 27, 2026, to regain compliance pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). If at any time before April 27, 2026, the closing bid price of the Shares reaches or exceeds $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the matter would be resolved.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement during the initial 180 calendar day period, the Company may be eligible for additional time for compliance.

To qualify, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii) the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, Nasdaq will inform the Company that it has been granted an additional 180 calendar days. However, if it appears to Staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that its securities will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Company’s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notice. The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of the Shares and will evaluate available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain or maintain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. In the event the Company chooses to request an additional 180-day compliance period, there is no guarantee that Nasdaq will grant such request.

About INLIF LIMITED

Through its operating entity in the People’s Republic of China, Ewatt Robot Equipment Co. Ltd., established in September 2016, INLIF is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. It is also a provider of installation services and warranty services for manipulator arms, and accessories and raw materials for manipulator arms. The Company produces an extensive portfolio of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, including transverse single and double-axis manipulator arms, transverse and longitudinal multi-axis manipulator arms, and large bullhead multi-axis manipulator arms, all developed by itself. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.yiwate88.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company’s future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, import and export restrictions, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, the Company’s ability to comply with Nasdaq continued listing standards and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

INLIF LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@yiwate88.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com