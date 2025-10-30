LogicMark, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK), a provider of emergency response systems, health communications devices, and technology for the growing personal safety and care economy, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Ms. Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO, and Mr. Mark Archer, CFO, will host a live call and webcast the same day at 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT) to review the results.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the LogicMark Investor Relations website or use the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vutg6m9o.

Analysts and investors wishing to participate in the live call should register here:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb61bd453b93d4ef2b8fb16759814c1a3.

The associated press release, SEC filings, and webcast replay will also be accessible on the investor relations website.

About Us

LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) is on a mission to enable people of all ages to lead a life with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. The Company provides personal safety, personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning, and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit www.logicmark.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results and related call and webcast, and the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the need and availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long-range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC. There can be no assurance that a broker will continue to make a market in the Company’s common stock or that trading of the common stock will continue on an over-the-counter market or elsewhere. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

investors@logicmark.com