Hub Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the third quarter

Third quarter revenue of $934 m illion

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.49, which excludes adjusted items in the quarter

Operating income of $39 million or 4.2 % of revenue, adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) of $41 million or 4.4% of revenue

Closed on the acquisitions of Marten Transport Intermodal assets and SITH, LLC

Strong balance sheet with net debt/EBITDA LTM (non-GAAP) of 0.4x as of September 30, 2025





OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced third quarter 2025 net income of $29 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.47. Adjusting for certain expenses of $1.2 million (pre-tax), third quarter 2025 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $30 million decreased 6% from the prior year adjusted net income of $32 million. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.49 per diluted share decreased $0.03 from $0.52 of adjusted EPS reported in the third quarter of 2024.

“During the third quarter, Hub Group continued to navigate softer demand across freight markets. Intermodal profitability and revenue per load increased sequentially and from prior year. The Logistics operating margin also improved, and Hub Group started onboarding recent Final Mile awards. Our continuous improvement approach to expense management helped offset the impact of lower revenue. The recent addition of Marten Intermodal accelerates the momentum of our refrigerated intermodal business, and our strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation provide significant capital flexibility. We remain focused on serving customers and realizing the intermodal growth potential for Hub Group in collaboration with our rail partners Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern. Hub Group is well positioned to deliver accelerating growth and further improvement in margin performance,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $934 million, a 5% decrease from $987 million reported in the third quarter of 2024. Stable intermodal volume and higher intermodal revenue per unit were partially offset by lower Dedicated and Logistics revenue reflecting sub-seasonal demand and lower fuel revenue.

Purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $684 million were 8% lower than prior year. Salaries and benefits of $143 million were stable compared to prior year as lower headcount offset the impact from the EASO transaction. Depreciation and amortization of $31 million decreased 3% from prior year. Insurance and claims of $10 million increased just 1% from prior year due to safety performance and lower claims costs in the quarter. General and administrative expenses decreased 9% from prior year due to benefits from cost saving initiatives.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $39 million or 4.2% of revenue and adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) was $41 million or 4.4% of revenue. Prior year adjusted operating income was $42 million or 4.3% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter was $88 million. Net debt/EBITDA LTM (non-GAAP) was 0.4x for the third quarter, below the leverage target range of 0.75x to 1.25x.

Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $561 million in the third quarter compared to $560 million in the prior year as growth in intermodal revenue was largely offset by lower dedicated revenue. GAAP ITS operating income was $16 million, or 2.8% of revenue. Adjusted ITS operating income (non-GAAP) was $16 million, or 2.9% of revenue, up from $15 million in the prior year.

Third quarter Logistics Segment revenue was $402 million, down from $461 million in the prior year due to lower volume and revenue per load in our brokerage business, a decrease in customer activity for consolidation and fulfillment, and soft demand in managed transportation and final mile businesses. GAAP Logistics operating income was $24 million, or 5.9% of revenue. Adjusted Logistics operating income (non-GAAP) was $25 million, or 6.1% of revenue, down from $28 million in the prior year, due to lower brokerage and consolidation and fulfillment results.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $9 million and decreased sequentially due to lower tractor fleet spending. As of September 30, 2025, Hub Group had cash and restricted cash of $147 million. Year-to-date the company returned $36 million to shareholders through dividend payments of $23 million and stock repurchases of $14 million.

2025 Outlook

We expect 2025 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.80 to $1.90. We estimate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion for the full year. We project an effective tax rate of approximately 24.5% and capital expenditures of less than $50 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt/EBITDA. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group’s business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Hub Group’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenue $ 934,496 100.0% $ 986,892 100.0% Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 683,657 73.2% 739,995 75.0% Salaries and benefits 143,085 15.3% 142,948 14.5% Depreciation and amortization 31,390 3.4% 32,386 3.3% Insurance and claims 10,338 1.1% 10,217 1.0% General and administrative 27,128 2.9% 29,674 3.0% (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (545 ) -0.1% (427 ) -0.1% Total operating expenses 895,053 95.8% 954,793 96.7% Operating income 39,443 4.2% 32,099 3.3% Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,661 ) -0.2% (1,333 ) -0.1% Other, net 735 0.1% (23 ) -0.0% Total other expense, net (926 ) -0.1% (1,356 ) -0.1% Income before provision for income taxes 38,517 4.1% 30,743 3.2% Provision for income taxes 9,589 1.0% 7,140 0.7% Net income 28,928 23,603 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 374 - Net income attributable to Hub Group, Inc. $ 28,554 $ 23,603 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.39 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,006 60,374 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,333 60,949





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenue $ 2,755,360 100.0% $ 2,972,880 100.0% Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 1,997,484 72.5% 2,207,403 74.3% Salaries and benefits 435,809 15.8% 429,300 14.4% Depreciation and amortization 96,356 3.5% 108,489 3.6% Insurance and claims 31,864 1.2% 35,474 1.2% General and administrative 83,198 3.0% 84,785 2.9% (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (480 ) 0.0% (1,337 ) -0.1% Total operating expenses 2,644,231 96.0% 2,864,114 96.3% Operating income 111,129 4.0% 108,766 3.7% Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (5,782 ) -0.2% (5,720 ) -0.2% Other, net 1,758 0.1% (259 ) -0.0% Total other expense, net (4,024 ) -0.1% (5,979 ) -0.2% Income before provision for income taxes 107,105 3.9% 102,787 3.6% Provision for income taxes 25,952 0.9% 23,116 0.8% Net income 81,153 79,671 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 505 - Net income attributable to Hub Group, Inc. $ 80,648 $ 79,671 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.34 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 1.30 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,066 60,803 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,321 61,241





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,699 $ 98,248 Restricted cash 26,806 28,700 Accounts receivable trade, net 592,202 581,516 Accounts receivable other 13,578 10,880 Prepaid taxes 12,890 15,115 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,158 33,870 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 788,333 768,329 Restricted investments 20,700 21,642 Property and equipment, net 764,386 739,896 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 231,588 233,651 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 563 1,062 Other intangibles, net 251,892 267,357 Goodwill 818,150 814,309 Other non-current assets 25,109 22,097 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,900,721 $ 2,868,343 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 243,415 $ 279,982 Accounts payable other 30,244 29,069 Accrued payroll 34,511 32,833 Accrued other 85,672 91,441 Lease liability - operating leases 46,205 45,492 Lease liability - financing leases 434 663 Current portion of long-term debt 94,520 100,001 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 535,001 579,481 Deferred consideration 28,579 30,639 Long-term debt 160,479 164,361 Other non-current liabilities 51,786 51,004 Lease liability - operating leases 197,057 197,664 Lease liability - financing leases 64 330 Deferred taxes 172,200 152,913 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2025 and 2024. - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized; 72,303,228 shares issued in both 2025 and 2024; 60,607,391 shares outstanding in 2025 and 60,746,745 shares outstanding in 2024. 723 723 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 574,903 shares issued and outstanding in both 2025 and 2024. 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 222,446 222,039 Retained earnings 2,080,174 2,022,265 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 4,255 (1,453 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 11,695,837 shares in 2025 and 11,556,483 shares in 2024 (605,188 ) (598,583 ) Total Hub Group, Inc. equity 1,702,416 1,644,997 Non-controlling interests 53,139 46,954 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,755,555 1,691,951 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,900,721 $ 2,868,343





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 81,153 $ 79,671 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangibles and right-of-use assets 140,836 145,474 Deferred taxes 6,341 (11,652 ) Non-cash share-based compensation expense 14,391 14,695 Gain on sale of assets, net (480 ) (1,337 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Restricted investments 942 (579 ) Accounts receivable, net (10,106 ) 22,967 Prepaid taxes 2,410 6,305 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,252 11,210 Other non-current assets (5,044 ) (2,083 ) Accounts payable (37,033 ) (29,520 ) Accrued expenses (10,187 ) (10,106 ) Non-current liabilities (34,842 ) (31,230 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 159,633 193,815 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 6,836 9,792 Purchases of property and equipment (39,190 ) (43,220 ) Acquisition of container assets (53,427 ) - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,259 ) 3,701 Net cash used in investing activities (87,040 ) (29,727 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt (76,953 ) (81,356 ) Purchase of treasury stock (13,814 ) (68,273 ) Dividends paid (22,500 ) (22,733 ) Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (6,775 ) (9,064 ) Finance lease payments (494 ) (1,532 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 67,385 17,764 Net cash used in financing activities (53,151 ) (165,194 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 115 (25 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,557 (1,131 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 126,948 187,270 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 146,505 $ 186,139





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (NON-GAAP) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Operating Revenue 2025 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2025 2024 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2024 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 561,487 - - $ 559,968 - - Logistics 402,399 - - 460,847 - - Inter-segment eliminations (29,390 ) - - (33,923 ) - - Total operating revenue $ 934,496 - - $ 986,892 - - Three Months Ended September 30, Operating Income 2025 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2025 2024 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2024 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 15,868 $ 257 $ 16,125 $ 13,516 $ 1,440 $ 14,956 Logistics 23,575 957 24,532 18,583 8,949 27,532 Total operating income $ 39,443 $ 1,214 $ 40,657 $ 32,099 $ 10,389 $ 42,488 Three Months Ended September 30, Depreciation and Amortization 2025 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2025 2024 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2024 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 21,065 - - $ 21,249 - - Logistics 10,325 - - 11,137 - - Total depreciation and amortization $ 31,390 - - $ 32,386 - - (1) See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further discussion.





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (NON-GAAP) (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating Revenue 2025 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2025 2024 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2024 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 1,619,693 - - $ 1,673,034 - - Logistics 1,217,710 - - 1,400,159 - - Inter-segment eliminations (82,043 ) - - (100,313 ) - - Total operating revenue $ 2,755,360 - - $ 2,972,880 - - Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating Income 2025 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2025 2024 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2024 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 44,325 $ 257 $ 44,582 $ 40,186 $ 1,440 $ 41,626 Logistics 66,804 3,532 70,336 68,580 8,949 77,529 Total operating income $ 111,129 $ 3,789 $ 114,918 $ 108,766 $ 10,389 $ 119,155 Nine Months Ended September 30, Depreciation and Amortization 2025 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2025 2024 NON-GAAP

Adjustments (1) NON-GAAP

Adjusted

2024 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 65,134 - - $ 75,568 - - Logistics 31,222 - - 32,921 - - Total depreciation and amortization $ 96,356 - - $ 108,489 - - (1) See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for further discussion.





HUB GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of GAAP earnings to Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings, excluding certain items, for income before provision for income taxes (Pre-Tax), net income (After-Tax) and diluted earnings per share (Per Share): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 Pre-Tax After-Tax Per Share Pre-Tax After-Tax Per Share GAAP Earnings $ 38.5 $ 28.9 $ 0.47 $ 107.1 $ 81.2 $ 1.34 Vendor settlements (i) - - - 2.6 2.0 0.03 Network alignment (ii) 0.9 0.6 0.01 0.9 0.6 0.01 Transaction related (iii) 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 0.1 - Other (iv) 0.2 0.2 0.01 0.2 0.2 0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings $ 39.7 $ 29.8 $ 0.49 $ 110.9 $ 84.1 $ 1.39 By providing this measure of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings, management intends to provide investors with a useful measure of Hub Group's performance that excludes certain non-ordinary expense items and allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and period-to-period comparability. (i) Vendor settlements includes vendor disputes related to our network alignment consolidation activities. (ii) Network alignment expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business. (iii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the acquisition of SITH, LLC in 2025. (iv) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters.





HUB GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income, excluding certain items. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 ITS Logistics Consolidated ITS Logistics Consolidated GAAP Operating Income $ 15.9 $ 23.6 $ 39.5 $ 44.3 $ 66.8 $ 111.1 Vendor settlements (i) - - - - 2.6 2.6 Network alignment (ii) - 0.9 0.9 - 0.9 0.9 Transaction related (iii) 0.1 - 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 Other (iv) 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 16.1 $ 24.6 $ 40.7 $ 44.5 $ 70.4 $ 114.9 By providing this measure of Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income, management intends to provide investors with a useful measure of Hub Group's performance that excludes certain non-ordinary expense items and allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and period-to-period comparability. (i) Vendor settlements includes vendor disputes related to our network alignment consolidation activities. (ii) Network alignment expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business. (iii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the acquisition of SITH, LLC in 2025. (iv) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters.





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) AND NET DEBT / EBITDA LEVERAGE (in thousands) (unaudited) 2024 2025 2025 2025 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 LTM (3) Net Income $ 24,372 $ 27,194 $ 25,031 $ 28,928 $ 105,525 Interest Expense, net 1,858 1,992 2,129 1,661 7,640 Depreciation and Amortization (2) 47,088 47,046 47,402 46,388 187,924 Provision for Income Taxes 5,387 8,447 7,916 9,589 31,339 EBITDA $ 78,705 $ 84,679 $ 82,478 $ 86,566 $ 332,428 Network Alignment (i) $ 4,814 $ - $ - $ 857 $ 5,671 Transaction Related (ii) 1,194 - - 104 1,298 Other (iii) 67 - - 253 320 Vendor Settlements (iv) - - 2,575 - 2,575 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,780 $ 84,679 $ 85,053 $ 87,780 $ 342,292 EBITDA LTM (3) $ 332,686 $ 330,791 $ 324,312 $ 332,428 Net Debt (4) $ 167,106 $ 140,223 $ 95,537 $ 135,798 Net Debt / EBITDA LTM 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA LTM (3) $ 349,150 $ 347,255 $ 343,351 $ 342,292 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.4 (1) By providing this Non-GAAP measure of EBITDA and Net Debt / EBITDA Leverage, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's profitability and leverage for the periods presented. (2) Includes depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and amortization of right-of-use assets. (3) Last twelve months (4) Total debt (including finance leases) less cash and cash equivalents (i) Network Alignment expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business. (ii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the acquisition of SITH, LLC in 2025 as well as the forming of a joint venture with EASO in 2024. (iii) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters. (iv) Vendor settlements includes vendor disputes related to our network alignment consolidation activities.



