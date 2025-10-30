SPS Commerce Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Company delivers 99th consecutive quarter of topline growth

Third quarter 2025 revenue grew 16% and recurring revenue grew 18% from the third quarter of 2024

Appoints new Chief Commercial Officer as longtime Chief Revenue Officer intends to retire

Announces new Share Repurchase Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $189.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $163.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting 16% growth.

Recurring revenue grew 18% from the third quarter of 2024.

Net income was $25.6 million or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.5 million or $0.62 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $1.13, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.92 in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 increased 25% to $60.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Share repurchases in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $30.0 million.





“Retailers and trading partners in our network continue to prioritize collaboration and automation across their business processes,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “Despite ongoing global trade and economic uncertainty, and the spend scrutiny we’re seeing across some of our customer groups this year, we believe the ever-evolving retail ecosystem will continue to drive the need for supply chain efficiencies. We are the industry’s most broadly adopted retail cloud services platform and the world’s leading retail network. We provide unmatched value in the data that powers AI-driven use cases, and a unique, network-led growth motion.”

“SPS Commerce is uniquely and competitively positioned to improve collaboration between trading partners,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “With multiple growth drivers and a large addressable market, we have high conviction in our sustainable and profitable growth.”

Executive Appointment

SPS Commerce also announced it has appointed Eduardo Rosini as its Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Rosini brings more than 30 years of growth, go-to-market, and full customer lifecycle experience across industries and markets, most recently serving as Chief Growth Officer at Sage, VP of Mid-Market and Corporate Sales at Intuit, and in large scale commercial leadership roles at Microsoft operating in North America, South America, EMEA, and APAC. Rosini will replace SPS Commerce’s current Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Dan Juckniess, who is retiring from the Company effective December 31, 2025.

“On behalf of SPS Commerce, I thank Dan for his outstanding contributions to SPS’ success over the past decade, during which he helped shape our modern go-to-market organization, growing the sales team in both size and strength. We wish him all the best in retirement,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “We are excited to welcome Eduardo Rosini to our executive team. Eduardo exemplifies the kind of leadership that defines SPS, anchored in our values and focused on people. His track record of scaling organizations across geographies and market segments, deploying technology to transform customer engagement strategies, and unlocking new efficiencies and personalization, make him an ideal fit for SPS’ next phase of growth.”

Share Repurchase Program

The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors of SPS Commerce authorized a new program to repurchase up to $100.0 million of common stock. Under the program, purchases may be made from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated purchases, or both. The timing and number of shares to be purchased will be based on the price of the Company's common stock, general business and market conditions and other investment considerations and factors. The share repurchase program becomes effective on December 1, 2025, and expires on December 1, 2027. The Company’s August 2024 share repurchase program terminates on the earlier of July 26, 2026, or the full utilization of the authorized amount under the program. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The Company had 37.7 million shares of outstanding common stock as of September 30, 2025. The Company intends to finance the share repurchase program with cash on hand.

Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2025 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $192.7 million to $194.7 million, representing 13% to 14% year-over-year growth.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.53 to $0.57, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.3 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.98 to $1.02.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $58.8 million to $60.8 million.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $15.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $5.8 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $9.5 million.





Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $751.6 million to $753.6 million, representing 18% growth over 2024.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.31 to $2.34, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.1 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.15.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $229.7 million to $231.7 million, representing 23% to 24% growth over 2024.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $58.3 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $21.1 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $37.1 million.





The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Quarterly Conference Call

To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce Q3 2025 conference call. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 50,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 99 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

SPS-F

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our condensed consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, investment income, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Other adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2025 included the expense impact from disposals of other equipment and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software, disposals of other equipment, and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, including for the three months ended September 30, 2025 the expense impact from disposals of other equipment and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software, disposals of other equipment, and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Irmina Blaszczyk & Lisa Laukkanen

SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com

415-217-4962

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,725 $ 241,017 Accounts receivable 73,339 56,214 Allowance for credit losses (5,900 ) (4,179 ) Accounts receivable, net 67,439 52,035 Deferred costs 66,510 65,342 Other assets 47,947 23,513 Total current assets 315,621 381,907 Property and equipment, net 41,448 37,547 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,723 8,192 Goodwill 543,035 399,180 Intangible assets, net 225,262 181,294 Other assets Deferred costs, non-current 20,769 20,572 Deferred income tax assets 463 505 Other assets, non-current 5,359 2,033 Total assets $ 1,158,680 $ 1,031,230 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,745 $ 8,577 Accrued compensation 51,795 47,160 Accrued expenses 12,318 12,108 Deferred revenue 77,566 74,256 Operating lease liabilities 5,623 4,583 Total current liabilities 160,047 146,684 Other liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 5,150 6,189 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,021 7,885 Deferred income tax liabilities 30,223 15,541 Other liabilities, non-current 299 241 Total liabilities 199,740 176,540 Commitments and contingencies (Note I) Stockholders' equity Common stock 40 40 Treasury stock (152,096 ) (99,748 ) Additional paid-in capital 708,318 627,982 Retained earnings 403,597 336,099 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (919 ) (9,683 ) Total stockholders’ equity 958,940 854,690 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,158,680 $ 1,031,230





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 189,904 $ 163,686 $ 558,853 $ 466,858 Cost of revenues 57,932 51,624 174,672 155,129 Gross profit 131,972 112,062 384,181 311,729 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 42,322 37,577 127,390 109,700 Research and development 17,276 15,292 51,986 45,667 General and administrative 31,690 27,152 93,598 76,575 Amortization of intangible assets 9,493 6,470 27,590 15,648 Total operating expenses 100,781 86,491 300,564 247,590 Income from operations 31,191 25,571 83,617 64,139 Other income, net 1,260 3,778 4,240 10,966 Income before income taxes 32,451 29,349 87,857 75,105 Income tax expense 6,882 5,889 20,359 15,610 Net income $ 25,569 $ 23,460 $ 67,498 $ 59,495 Net income per share Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.63 $ 1.78 $ 1.60 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 1.77 $ 1.57 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 37,895 37,447 37,939 37,192 Diluted 37,993 37,996 38,070 37,785





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 67,498 $ 59,495 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes 12,583 (9,918 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 15,302 14,010 Amortization of intangible assets 27,590 15,648 Provision for credit losses 6,843 6,239 Stock-based compensation 43,318 42,264 Other, net (343 ) (925 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (16,301 ) (11,456 ) Deferred costs 234 (2,240 ) Other assets and liabilities (25,233 ) (2,258 ) Accounts payable 2,925 665 Accrued compensation 1,035 458 Accrued expenses (2,226 ) 842 Deferred revenue 1,051 5,424 Operating leases (1,357 ) (1,412 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 132,919 116,836 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (18,873 ) (13,832 ) Purchases of investments — (85,759 ) Maturities of investments — 136,765 Acquisition of business, net (142,628 ) (147,401 ) Net cash used in investing activities (161,501 ) (110,227 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (89,556 ) (37,567 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 3,481 4,198 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity 5,924 5,672 Net cash used in financing activities (80,151 ) (27,697 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 1,441 849 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (107,292 ) (20,239 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 241,017 219,081 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 133,725 $ 198,842





SPS COMMERCE, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts) Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 25,569 $ 23,460 $ 67,498 $ 59,495 Income tax expense 6,882 5,889 20,359 15,610 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 5,354 4,633 15,302 14,010 Amortization of intangible assets 9,493 6,470 27,590 15,648 Stock-based compensation expense 14,453 10,752 43,318 42,264 Realized gain from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments (205 ) (1,077 ) (678 ) (2,636 ) Investment income (1,076 ) (2,704 ) (3,613 ) (8,377 ) Other 10 978 1,129 978 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,480 $ 48,401 $ 170,905 $ 136,992





Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 189,904 $ 163,686 $ 558,853 $ 466,858 Net income 25,569 23,460 67,498 59,495 Margin 13 % 14 % 12 % 13 % Adjusted EBITDA 60,480 48,401 170,905 136,992 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32 % 30 % 31 % 29 %





Non-GAAP Income per Share Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 25,569 $ 23,460 $ 67,498 $ 59,495 Stock-based compensation expense 14,453 10,752 43,318 42,264 Amortization of intangible assets 9,493 6,470 27,590 15,648 Realized gain from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments (205 ) (1,077 ) (678 ) (2,636 ) Other 10 978 1,129 978 Income tax effects of adjustments (6,365 ) (5,514 ) (19,935 ) (18,134 ) Non-GAAP income $ 42,955 $ 35,069 $ 118,922 $ 97,615 Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share Basic 37,895 37,447 37,939 37,192 Diluted 37,993 37,996 38,070 37,785 Net income per share, basic $ 0.67 $ 0.63 $ 1.78 $ 1.60 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic 0.46 0.31 1.35 1.02 Non-GAAP income per share, basic $ 1.13 $ 0.94 $ 3.13 $ 2.62 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.62 $ 1.77 $ 1.57 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted 0.46 0.30 1.35 1.01 Non-GAAP income per share, diluted $ 1.13 $ 0.92 $ 3.12 $ 2.58

The annual per share amounts may not cross-sum due to rounding.