Matter Appoints Kim Rosenkilde to Board Amid Growing Opportunities in ESG Data Market

LONDON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matter, an innovative ESG data company focused on delivering sustainability data, analytics, and insights to the investment industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited (“Diginex”) [NASDAQ: DGNX], today announced the appointment of Kim Rosenkilde as a new member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Matter, following its acquisition by Diginex in early October 2025, which has bolstered its mission to deliver trusted, transparent ESG analytics powered by AI, blockchain, and machine learning. As part of the Diginex ecosystem, Matter will continue to empower investors, asset managers, and institutions with actionable insights into SDG alignment, regulatory compliance, financed emissions, and portfolio sustainability, which we believe will enable smarter and, more responsible decision-making in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. This comes amid robust growth in the ESG data management market, which is expected to expand from an estimated US$ 1.31 billion in 2025 to approximately US$ 4.27 billion by 2032, at a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kim to Matter's Board," said Niels Fibæk-Jensen, CEO and a Board member of Matter. "His proven track record in ESG investing aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver transparent, actionable sustainability insights. As part of Matter, this addition strengthens our ability to innovate and support global organizations in achieving their sustainability goals."

Kim Rosenkilde brings over two decades of experience in global finance and investments. Most recently serving as Group Chief Investment Officer at Singlife (Singapore Life Holdings), Rosenkilde has been a vocal advocate for sustainable finance, emphasizing the energy transition as "the biggest opportunity of our time." His career spans liquidity provision to central banks, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers, and hedge funds, with a focus on integrating ESG principles into investment strategies. Rosenkilde has spoken at high-profile forums on themes of sustainability and resilience, and he has championed initiatives to unlock private capital for Europe's tech and green future. His strategic vision will be instrumental in guiding Matter's ESG analyses which are available on SimCorp, as well as for ingestion into BlackRock Aladdin.

"Joining Matter at this transformative moment is a natural fit," said Kim Rosenkilde. "The convergence of AI-driven ESG data and blockchain transparency is reshaping investments, and I'm eager to contribute to Matter's leadership in this space."

The Matter Board of Directors also consists of Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex, and Niels Fibæk-Jensen.

This strategic appointment underscores Matter's commitment to assembling world-class talent to meet the growing demand for verifiable sustainability insights. As part of Diginex, we expect that Matter will benefit from the Diginex's cutting-edge technologies to deliver unparalleled depth and breadth in ESG coverage, from individual issuers to entire portfolios.

About Matter

Matter is a pioneering ESG data company that delivers actionable insights to support organizations in achieving their sustainability objectives. Through advanced analytics and reporting, Matter enables investors to make informed decisions that drive positive environmental and social outcomes.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.thisismatter.com.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Phone: +49.40.609186.0

Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de

IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global