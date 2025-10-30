AppFolio, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"I'm pleased with our third quarter results, as we continue to win in the market. We are expanding the value we deliver to our existing customers while effectively capturing new market share," said Shane Trigg, President and CEO. "Our Performance Platform, built on an AI-native architecture, drives real performance outcomes. By embracing our innovations, customers are seeing everyone in their ecosystem thrive. Our success is aligned to our customers' success, and this quarter reflects that our customers are winning."

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter of 2025

Revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $249 million.

Total units under management grew 7% year-over-year to 9.1 million.

GAAP operating income was $35 million, or 14.1% of revenue, compared to operating income of $43 million, or 20.7% of revenue in Q3 2024.

Non-GAAP operating income was $59 million, or 23.5% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $59 million, or 28.7% of revenue, in Q3 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $86 million, or 34.5% of revenue, compared to $58 million, or 28.1% of revenue, in Q3 2024.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of October 30, 2025, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2025 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $945 million to $950 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 23.5% to 24.5%.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

The Company also provides announcements regarding its financial results and other matters, including SEC filings, investor events, and press releases, on its Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with AppFolio's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit ir.appfolioinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of current and historical non-GAAP financial measures to AppFolio’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables entitled “Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

AppFolio is unable, at this time, to provide GAAP equivalent guidance measures on a forward-looking basis for non-GAAP operating margin because certain items that impact this measure are uncertain, out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,093 $ 42,504 Investment securities—current 124,056 235,745 Accounts receivable, net 34,346 24,346 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,269 32,807 Total current assets 302,764 335,402 Property and equipment, net 22,901 24,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,620 17,472 Capitalized software development costs, net 11,679 15,429 Goodwill 96,410 96,410 Intangible assets, net 41,384 49,057 Deferred income taxes 59,792 76,910 Long-term investments 77,033 2,033 Other long-term assets 11,882 9,482 Total assets $ 640,465 $ 626,678 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,112 $ 2,378 Accrued employee expenses 52,321 30,157 Accrued expenses 19,224 14,658 Other current liabilities 24,775 16,087 Total current liabilities 100,432 63,280 Operating lease liabilities 34,533 37,476 Other liabilities 6,632 6,632 Total liabilities 141,597 107,388 Stockholders’ equity 498,868 519,290 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 640,465 $ 626,678

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue(1) $ 249,353 $ 205,733 $ 702,630 $ 590,538 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) 91,476 71,631 254,801 205,878 Sales and marketing(2) 35,912 25,406 103,745 77,161 Research and product development(2) 54,037 40,662 144,469 118,079 General and administrative(2) 27,446 21,139 72,733 62,525 Depreciation and amortization 5,436 4,327 17,541 14,209 Total costs and operating expenses 214,307 163,165 593,289 477,852 Income from operations 35,046 42,568 109,341 112,686 Other (loss)/income, net (4 ) — 41 — Interest income, net 1,690 4,014 6,109 10,482 Income before provision for income taxes 36,732 46,582 115,491 123,168 Provision for income taxes 3,086 13,576 14,482 21,834 Net income $ 33,646 $ 33,006 $ 101,009 $ 101,334 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.91 $ 2.80 $ 2.80 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.90 $ 2.78 $ 2.76 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 35,889 36,306 36,036 36,211 Diluted 36,259 36,756 36,371 36,752

(1) The following table presents our revenue categories:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Core solutions $ 53,752 $ 46,030 $ 155,738 $ 132,974 Value Added Services 192,092 157,726 536,943 451,677 Other 3,509 1,977 9,949 5,887 Total revenue $ 249,353 $ 205,733 $ 702,630 $ 590,538

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 1,241 $ 1,126 $ 3,947 $ 3,261 Sales and marketing 3,443 2,071 9,336 5,284 Research and product development 9,076 7,471 24,182 19,625 General and administrative 7,033 5,367 17,998 16,133 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 20,793 $ 16,035 $ 55,463 $ 44,303





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash from operating activities Net income $ 33,646 $ 33,006 $ 101,009 $ 101,334 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,436 4,326 17,541 14,207 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 517 488 1,525 1,541 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 2,768 2,486 8,187 7,471 Deferred income taxes 30,303 — 17,118 — Stock-based compensation, including as amortized 20,793 16,035 55,463 44,304 Other (233 ) (2,141 ) (1,281 ) (6,146 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,803 ) 110 (10,000 ) (4,872 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,251 ) (6,532 ) (15,677 ) (6,360 ) Accounts payable 894 (728 ) 1,746 (291 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,075 ) (1,778 ) (3,177 ) (3,196 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (988 ) 12,498 4,661 3,601 Net cash provided by operating activities 86,007 57,770 177,115 151,593 Cash from investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale investments (102,541 ) (113,780 ) (166,575 ) (265,319 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments — — 202,662 — Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 32,800 69,300 76,620 163,755 Purchases of property and equipment (1,336 ) (363 ) (1,841 ) (1,821 ) Capitalization of software development costs (936 ) (1,583 ) (2,414 ) (4,112 ) Purchases of long-term investments — — (75,000 ) — Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (906 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (72,013 ) (46,426 ) 32,546 (107,497 ) Cash from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 2 15 130 3,913 Tax withholding for net share settlement (12,332 ) (8,581 ) (31,430 ) (35,101 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 951 — 951 — Purchase of common stock — — (145,723 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (11,379 ) (8,566 ) (176,072 ) (31,188 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,615 2,778 33,589 12,908 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 73,728 59,889 42,754 49,759 End of period $ 76,343 $ 62,667 $ 76,343 $ 62,667





RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Costs and operating expenses: GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 91,476 $ 71,631 $ 254,801 $ 205,878 Stock-based compensation expense (1,241 ) (1,126 ) (3,947 ) (3,261 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 90,235 $ 70,505 $ 250,854 $ 202,617 GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 37 % 35 % 36 % 35 % Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 36 % 34 % 36 % 34 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 35,912 $ 25,406 $ 103,745 $ 77,161 Stock-based compensation expense (3,443 ) (2,071 ) (9,336 ) (5,284 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 32,469 $ 23,335 $ 94,409 $ 71,877 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 14 % 12 % 15 % 13 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 13 % 11 % 13 % 12 % GAAP research and product development $ 54,037 $ 40,662 $ 144,469 $ 118,079 Stock-based compensation expense (9,076 ) (7,471 ) (24,182 ) (19,625 ) Non-GAAP research and product development $ 44,961 $ 33,191 $ 120,287 $ 98,454 GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 22 % 20 % 21 % 20 % Non-GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 18 % 16 % 17 % 17 % GAAP general and administrative $ 27,446 $ 21,139 $ 72,733 $ 62,525 Stock-based compensation expense (7,033 ) (5,367 ) (17,998 ) (16,133 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 20,413 $ 15,772 $ 54,735 $ 46,392 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 11 % 10 % 10 % 11 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 8 % 8 % 8 % 8 % GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 5,436 $ 4,327 $ 17,541 $ 14,209 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (241 ) (414 ) (723 ) (1,404 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (2,558 ) (118 ) (7,673 ) (355 ) Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 2,637 $ 3,795 $ 9,145 $ 12,450 GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 1 % 2 % 1 % 2 %





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 35,046 $ 42,568 $ 109,341 $ 112,686 Stock-based compensation expense 20,793 16,035 55,463 44,303 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 241 414 723 1,404 Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,558 118 7,673 355 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 58,638 $ 59,135 $ 173,200 $ 158,748 Operating margin: GAAP operating margin 14.1 % 20.7 % 15.6 % 19.1 % Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue 8.3 7.7 7.9 7.5 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as a percentage of revenue 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 Amortization of purchased intangibles as a percentage of revenue 1.0 0.1 1.1 0.1 Non-GAAP operating margin 23.5 % 28.7 % 24.7 % 26.9 % Net income (loss): GAAP net income $ 33,646 $ 33,006 $ 101,009 $ 101,334 Stock-based compensation expense 20,793 16,035 55,463 44,303 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 241 414 723 1,404 Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,558 118 7,673 355 Income tax effect of adjustments (9,582 ) (2,211 ) (23,182 ) (20,474 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 47,656 $ 47,362 $ 141,686 $ 126,922 Net income per share, basic: GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.94 $ 0.91 $ 2.80 $ 2.80 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.39 0.39 1.13 0.71 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.33 $ 1.30 $ 3.93 $ 3.51 Net income per share, diluted: GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.90 $ 2.78 $ 2.76 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income 0.38 0.39 1.12 0.69 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.29 $ 3.90 $ 3.45 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 35,889 36,306 36,036 36,211 Diluted 36,259 36,756 36,371 36,752

Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP presentation of income from operations, costs and operating expenses, operating margin, net income, and net income per share. These measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs, amortization of purchased intangibles, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable and described below. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating income from operations as a percentage of revenue.

We use each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess and compare operating results across reporting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures also provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitate the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

In particular, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs. We utilize stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders while ensuring long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. We view amortization of purchased intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Income tax effects of adjustments. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of non-GAAP income tax effects to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of other non-GAAP adjustments. The projected rate, which we have determined to be 21% and 25% for 2025 and 2024, respectively, considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. We periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on relevant tax law changes, and material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and can exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables above. We encourage investors to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

