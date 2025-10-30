Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Cavco") today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2025.

Quarterly Highlights

Net revenue was $556.5 million, up $49 million or 9.7% compared to $507.5 million in the second quarter of the prior year, primarily on home sales volume and average selling price per home growth.

Home sales volume was up 5.4% and capacity utilization increased to approximately 75% from approximately 70% in the second quarter of the prior year.

Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 22.9%, flat with the same period in the prior year.

Financial services Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 55.6%, compared to Gross profit of 21.8% in the same period in the prior year.

Income before income taxes was $67 million, up $12 million, or 22.4% compared to $55 million in the same period in the prior year.

Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $6.55, up 24%, compared to $5.28 in the prior year quarter on higher Factory-built housing volume and stronger Financial services results.

Backlogs totaled $210 million at the end of the quarter representing 5-7 weeks of production.

Stock repurchases were approximately $36 million in the quarter. $142 million remains available for repurchases under our previously announced Board authorizations.

Commenting on the quarter, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor said, "We saw continued strong performance from all phases of our business - production, retail and our Financial Services segment. Our teams executed with excellence in a fluid market with continuing macroeconomic risks.”

He continued, "As previously announced, we successfully closed the acquisition of American Homestar Corporation subsequent to the close of Q2. The newly combined team has done a remarkable job maintaining a dual track focus on current operational success and early integration. I want to thank everyone from American Homestar for their commitment and positivity through this transition.

“Finally, we’re excited to have Lisa Daniels join our Board of Directors. In addition to her compelling experience and knowledge, Lisa is a great personal fit with our Board and Company and I’m looking forward to working with her in the years ahead."

Financial Results

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 535,117 $ 486,343 $ 48,774 10.0 % Financial services 21,410 21,118 292 1.4 % $ 556,527 $ 507,461 $ 49,066 9.7 % Factory-built modules sold 8,699 8,119 580 7.1 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 5,178 4,913 265 5.4 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 103,344 $ 98,991 $ 4,353 4.4 % Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 1,070,811 $ 944,391 $ 126,420 13.4 % Financial services 42,573 40,669 1,904 4.7 % $ 1,113,384 $ 985,060 $ 128,324 13.0 % Factory-built modules sold 17,599 15,790 1,809 11.5 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 10,594 9,634 960 10.0 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 101,077 $ 98,027 $ 3,050 3.1 %

In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue was due to higher home sales volume and an increase in Net revenue per home sold for both periods.

Financial services segment Net revenue increased due to higher insurance premiums for both periods.





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 122,493 $ 111,520 $ 10,973 9.8 % Financial services 11,914 4,602 7,312 158.9 % $ 134,407 $ 116,122 $ 18,285 15.7 % Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 24.2 % 22.9 % N/A 1.3 % Factory-built housing 22.9 % 22.9 % N/A — % Financial services 55.6 % 21.8 % N/A 33.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 65,757 $ 61,440 $ 4,317 7.0 % Financial services 6,472 5,557 915 16.5 % $ 72,229 $ 66,997 $ 5,232 7.8 % Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 56,736 $ 50,080 $ 6,656 13.3 % Financial services 5,442 (955 ) 6,397 NM $ 62,178 $ 49,125 $ 13,053 26.6 % Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 243,338 $ 215,030 $ 28,308 13.2 % Financial services 20,575 4,494 16,081 357.8 % $ 263,913 $ 219,524 $ 44,389 20.2 % Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 23.7 % 22.3 % N/A 1.4 % Factory-built housing 22.7 % 22.8 % N/A (0.1)% Financial services 48.3 % 11.1 % N/A 37.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 128,911 $ 121,160 $ 7,751 6.4 % Financial services 12,466 10,688 1,778 16.6 % $ 141,377 $ 131,848 $ 9,529 7.2 % Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 114,427 $ 93,870 $ 20,557 21.9 % Financial services 8,109 (6,194 ) 14,303 NM $ 122,536 $ 87,676 $ 34,860 39.8 %

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased due to an increase in home sales volume and Net revenue per home sold for both periods. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased as a result of higher incentive based compensation due to higher earnings compared to both prior year periods.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit and Income from operations increased primarily due to the insurance division having higher premiums and lower claims losses. The claims loss reduction resulted from policy underwriting improvements and severe weather events in the prior year periods. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased in both periods primarily due to higher compensation.





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Change Interest income $ 5,046 $ 5,692 $ (646 ) (11.3)% Net income $ 52,381 $ 43,815 $ 8,566 19.6 % Diluted net income per share $ 6.55 $ 5.28 $ 1.27 24.1 % Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Change Interest Income $ 10,149 $ 11,203 $ (1,054 ) (9.4)% Net income $ 104,023 $ 78,244 $ 25,779 32.9 % Diluted net income per share $ 12.96 $ 9.38 $ 3.58 38.2 %



Conference Call Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, October 31, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register

here to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco's current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco's ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) compliance with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating to manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successful defense against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2025 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 27,

2025 March 29,

2025 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 374,978 $ 356,225 Restricted cash, current 24,391 18,535 Accounts receivable, net 115,654 105,849 Short-term investments 16,865 19,842 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 33,493 35,852 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 43,468 43,492 Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,227 2,881 Inventories 258,423 252,695 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,048 74,815 Total current assets 934,547 910,186 Restricted cash 585 585 Investments 24,341 18,067 Consumer loans receivable, net 19,390 20,685 Commercial loans receivable, net 56,458 48,605 Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 5,292 4,768 Property, plant and equipment, net 236,709 227,620 Goodwill 121,969 121,969 Other intangibles, net 15,987 16,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,791 35,576 Deferred income taxes — 1,853 Total assets $ 1,449,069 $ 1,406,645

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 44,075 $ 37,195 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 273,975 265,971 Total current liabilities 318,050 303,166 Operating lease liabilities 30,360 31,538 Other liabilities 7,258 7,359 Deferred income taxes 7,264 — Total liabilities 362,932 342,063 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,470,820 and 9,436,732 shares, respectively; Outstanding 7,866,737 and 8,008,012, respectively 95 94 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,604,083 and 1,428,720 shares, respectively (511,347 ) (424,624 ) Additional paid-in capital 294,984 290,940 Retained earnings 1,302,186 1,198,163 Accumulated other comprehensive income 219 9 Total stockholders' equity 1,086,137 1,064,582 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,449,069 $ 1,406,645





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Net revenue $ 556,527 $ 507,461 $ 1,113,384 $ 985,060 Cost of sales 422,120 391,339 849,471 765,536 Gross profit 134,407 116,122 263,913 219,524 Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,229 66,997 141,377 131,848 Income from operations 62,178 49,125 122,536 87,676 Interest income 5,046 5,692 10,149 11,203 Interest expense (112 ) (125 ) (276 ) (215 ) Other income, net 142 258 142 147 Income before income taxes 67,254 54,950 132,551 98,811 Income tax expense (14,873 ) (11,135 ) (28,528 ) (20,567 ) Net income $ 52,381 $ 43,815 $ 104,023 $ 78,244 Net income per share Basic $ 6.62 $ 5.33 $ 13.12 $ 9.48 Diluted $ 6.55 $ 5.28 $ 12.96 $ 9.38 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 7,909,326 8,226,298 7,931,589 8,256,664 Diluted 7,992,745 8,305,326 8,024,720 8,337,671





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Capital expenditures $ 9,861 $ 4,905 $ 18,870 $ 9,819 Depreciation $ 4,961 $ 4,375 $ 9,758 $ 8,744 Amortization of other intangibles $ 372 $ 385 $ 744 $ 777





For additional information, contact:



Mark Fusler

Corporate Controller and Investor Relations

investor_relations@cavco.com



Phone: 602-256-6263

On the Internet: www.cavcoindustries.com