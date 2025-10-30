LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results:

Net loss was $30 million , translating to diluted loss per share ("EPS") of $0.37 This included $419 million, or $5.21 per share, of one-time acquisition costs incurred at the closing of the Commonwealth Financial Network ("Commonwealth") acquisition

Adjusted EPS* increased 25% year-over-year to $ 5.20 Gross profit* increased 31% year-over-year to $1,479 million Core G&A* increased 33% year-over-year to $477 million Adjusted pre-tax income* increased 35% year-over-year to $569 million



Key Business Results:

Total advisory and brokerage assets increased 45% year-over-year to $2.3 trillion Advisory assets increased 51% year-over-year to $1.3 trillion Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 58.2%, up from 56.0% a year ago

Total net new assets were $308 billion This included $275 billion of acquired net new assets resulting from the acquisition of Commonwealth ( 1 )

Total organic net new assets were $33 billion , representing 7% annualized growth This included $17 billion of assets from First Horizon Bank ("First Horizon") that onboarded, and $6 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $21 billion, translating to a 4% annualized growth rate

Recruited assets ( 2 ) were $33 billion , up 27% from a year ago Recruited assets over the trailing twelve months were $168 billion

Total client cash balances were $56 billion , an increase of $5 billion sequentially and $10 billion year-over-year This included $4 billion resulting from the acquisition of Commonwealth Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 2.4%, down from 2.6% in the prior quarter and 2.9% in the prior year



Key Capital and Liquidity Measures:

Corporate cash ( 3 ) was $568 million

Leverage ratio ( 4 ) was 2.04x

Dividends paid were $24.0 million

Key Updates

Large Institutions:

First Horizon: Onboarded First Horizon with $18 billion of brokerage and advisory assets, of which $17 billion transitioned onto our platform in Q3



M&A:

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"): Completed the conversion of Atria with $115 billion (5) of brokerage and advisory assets Estimated run-rate EBITDA has increased from $150 million to $155 million

Completed the conversion of Atria with $115 billion of brokerage and advisory assets Commonwealth : Closed the acquisition of Commonwealth, and expect to complete the conversion in the fourth quarter of 2026 We are tracking towards our 90% retention target, with advisors representing nearly 80% of assets signed to-date Estimated run-rate EBITDA has increased from $415 million to $425 million As a result of purchase accounting, $419 million of the total purchase price is treated as acquisition costs, with no change in the amount of cash deployed

Closed the acquisition of Commonwealth, and expect to complete the conversion in the fourth quarter of 2026 Liquidity & Succession: Deployed approximately $30 million of capital to close 5 deals in Q3



Core G&A:

Given our performance to date, we are lowering our 2025 Core G&A* outlook to a range of $1,860-1,880 million, including $165-170 million related to Prudential and Atria, and $160-165 million related to Commonwealth



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company") today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reporting net loss of $30 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with net income of $255 million, or $3.39 per share, in the third quarter of 2024 and net income of $273 million, or $3.40 per share, in the prior quarter.

"Over the past quarter, we continued to make progress against our key priorities, while delivering strong business results and record adjusted earnings per share," said Rich Steinmeier, CEO. "We continue to seek opportunities to improve our advisors' efficacy in the market. As advisory services become more central to our clients, we're lowering fees and streamlining pricing to make our platforms the most competitive in the industry. Ensuring that our pricing supports the value that we deliver, next year we will also make targeted fee adjustments that more closely align with industry standards."

"The third quarter underscores the strength of LPL, as we advanced on several strategic fronts," said Matt Audette, President and CFO. "We delivered another quarter of industry-leading organic growth, onboarded the wealth management business of First Horizon, closed on our acquisition of Commonwealth, and continued to make progress on driving operating leverage. As we look ahead, we remain excited about the opportunities to serve and support our advisors, while delivering long-term shareholder value."

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share dividend to be paid on December 1, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of November 13, 2025.

Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The conference call will be accessible and available for replay at investor.lpl.com/events.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed ConsolidatedStatementsof Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 Change 2024 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 2,210,499 $ 1,717,738 29 % $ 1,378,050 60 % Commission: Sales-based 695,029 619,792 12 % 429,132 62 % Trailing 492,426 418,295 18 % 377,400 30 % Total commission 1,187,455 1,038,087 14 % 806,532 47 % Asset-based: Client cash 428,190 397,332 8 % 353,855 21 % Other asset-based 354,090 305,015 16 % 272,336 30 % Total asset-based 782,280 702,347 11 % 626,191 25 % Service and fee 174,715 151,839 15 % 145,729 20 % Transaction 67,260 60,541 11 % 58,546 15 % Interest income, net 60,859 76,941 (21 %) 49,923 22 % Other 68,909 87,532 (21 %) 43,423 59 % Total revenue 4,551,977 3,835,025 19 % 3,108,394 46 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 3,025,274 2,483,165 22 % 1,948,065 55 % Compensation and benefits 585,409 319,100 83 % 266,415 120 % Occupancy and equipment 299,680 81,443 n/m 69,879 n/m Promotional 208,547 177,552 17 % 164,538 27 % Interest expense on borrowings 106,295 105,636 1 % 67,779 57 % Depreciation and amortization 99,722 96,231 4 % 78,338 27 % Professional services 75,507 41,092 84 % 26,295 187 % Amortization of other intangibles 64,706 46,103 40 % 32,461 99 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 43,282 43,290 — % 29,636 46 % Communications and data processing 23,060 21,417 8 % 17,916 29 % Other 54,606 51,192 7 % 59,724 (9 %) Total expense 4,586,088 3,466,221 32 % 2,761,046 66 % (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE (BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (34,111 ) 368,804 n/m 347,348 n/m (BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (4,594 ) 95,555 n/m 92,045 n/m NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (29,517 ) $ 273,249 n/m $ 255,303 n/m (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE (Loss) earnings per share, basic $ (0.37 ) $ 3.42 n/m $ 3.41 n/m (Loss) earnings per share, diluted $ (0.37 ) $ 3.40 n/m $ 3.39 n/m Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 80,017 79,984 — % 74,776 7 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 80,357 80,373 — % 75,405 7 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change REVENUE Advisory $ 5,617,482 $ 3,866,024 45 % Commission: Sales-based 1,924,859 1,237,437 56 % Trailing 1,348,440 1,102,587 22 % Total commission 3,273,299 2,340,024 40 % Asset-based: Client cash 1,217,553 1,047,712 16 % Other asset-based 962,315 780,208 23 % Total asset-based 2,179,868 1,827,920 19 % Service and fee 471,753 412,901 14 % Transaction 195,665 174,739 12 % Interest income, net 181,651 140,926 29 % Other 137,291 110,222 25 % Total revenue 12,057,009 8,872,756 36 % EXPENSE Advisory and commission 7,862,364 5,500,579 43 % Compensation and benefits 1,210,055 814,784 49 % Promotional 531,744 427,282 24 % Occupancy and equipment 458,363 205,672 123 % Interest expense on borrowings 297,793 192,202 55 % Depreciation and amortization 288,309 216,495 33 % Amortization of other intangibles 154,330 92,620 67 % Professional services 152,925 61,674 148 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange 130,710 93,152 40 % Communications and data processing 63,983 57,066 12 % Other 154,487 159,619 (3 %) Total expense 11,305,063 7,821,145 45 % INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 751,946 1,051,611 (28 %) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 189,641 263,744 (28 %) NET INCOME $ 562,305 $ 787,867 (29 %) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 7.19 $ 10.55 (32 %) Earnings per share, diluted $ 7.15 $ 10.45 (32 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 78,220 74,688 5 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 78,594 75,424 4 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2025 June 30,

2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,343,507 $ 4,185,337 $ 967,079 Cash and equivalents segregated under federal or other regulations 1,249,000 1,611,200 1,597,249 Restricted cash 228,229 116,675 119,724 Receivables from clients, net 777,860 710,463 633,834 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 81,265 129,490 76,545 Advisor loans, net 3,645,122 2,536,190 2,281,088 Other receivables, net 1,072,166 951,063 902,777 Investment securities ($199,944, $124,639, and $42,267 at fair value at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively) 215,221 139,962 57,481 Property and equipment, net 1,338,504 1,278,991 1,210,027 Goodwill 2,674,864 2,213,393 2,172,873 Other intangibles, net 3,302,834 1,641,133 1,482,988 Other assets 2,103,642 1,959,779 1,815,739 Total assets $ 18,032,214 $ 17,473,676 $ 13,317,404 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Client payables $ 1,996,568 $ 2,090,520 $ 1,898,665 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 195,728 273,593 129,228 Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable 355,464 303,614 323,996 Corporate debt and other borrowings, net 7,521,468 7,175,032 5,494,724 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 768,248 556,086 588,450 Other liabilities 2,151,800 2,000,415 1,951,739 Total liabilities 12,989,276 12,399,260 10,386,802 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 136,628,300, 136,603,206, and 130,914,541 shares issued at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 136 136 131 Additional paid-in capital 3,806,506 3,787,009 2,066,268 Treasury stock, at cost — 56,590,828, 56,599,471, and 56,253,909 shares at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively (4,333,444 ) (4,332,275 ) (4,202,322 ) Retained earnings 5,569,740 5,619,546 5,066,525 Total stockholders’ equity 5,042,938 5,074,416 2,930,602 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 18,032,214 $ 17,473,676 $ 13,317,404

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information in this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income, non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Quarterly Results Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Change Q3 2024 Change Gross Profit ( 7 ) Advisory $ 2,210,499 $ 1,717,738 29 % $ 1,378,050 60 % Trailing commissions 492,426 418,295 18 % 377,400 30 % Sales-based commissions 695,029 619,792 12 % 429,132 62 % Advisory fees and commissions 3,397,954 2,755,825 23 % 2,184,582 56 % Production-based payout ( 8 ) (2,972,256 ) (2,406,692 ) 23 % (1,910,634 ) 56 % Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 425,698 349,133 22 % 273,948 55 % Client cash ( 9 ) 441,576 413,516 7 % 372,333 19 % Other asset-based ( 10 ) 354,090 305,015 16 % 272,336 30 % Service and fee 174,715 151,839 15 % 145,729 20 % Transaction 67,260 60,541 11 % 58,546 15 % Interest income, net ( 11 ) 47,468 60,738 (22 %) 31,428 51 % Other revenue ( 12 ) 11,821 6,785 74 % 3,392 n/m Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 1,522,628 1,347,567 13 % 1,157,712 32 % Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (43,282 ) (43,290 ) — % (29,636 ) 46 % Gross Profit ( 7 ) 1,479,346 1,304,277 13 % 1,128,076 31 % G&A Expense Core G&A ( 13 ) 477,323 425,595 12 % 359,134 33 % Regulatory charges ( 14 ) 6,744 7,267 (7 %) 24,879 (73 %) Promotional (ongoing) ( 15 )( 16 ) 201,863 163,575 23 % 175,605 15 % Acquisition costs excluding interest ( 16 ) 538,177 71,562 n/m 22,243 n/m Employee share-based compensation 18,627 19,504 (4 %) 20,289 (8 %) Total G&A 1,242,734 687,503 81 % 602,150 106 % EBITDA ( 17 ) 236,612 616,774 (62 %) 525,926 (55 %) Depreciation and amortization 99,722 96,231 4 % 78,338 27 % Amortization of other intangibles 64,706 46,103 40 % 32,461 99 % Interest expense on borrowings ( 18 ) 106,295 102,323 4 % 67,779 57 % Acquisition costs - interest ( 16 ) — 3,313 (100 %) — — % (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE (BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (34,111 ) 368,804 n/m 347,348 n/m (BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (4,594 ) 95,555 n/m 92,045 n/m NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (29,517 ) $ 273,249 n/m $ 255,303 n/m (Loss) earnings per share, diluted $ (0.37 ) $ 3.40 n/m $ 3.39 n/m Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 80,357 80,373 — % 75,405 7 % Adjusted EBITDA ( 17 ) $ 774,789 $ 688,336 13 % $ 566,169 37 % Adjusted pre-tax income ( 19 ) $ 568,772 $ 489,782 16 % $ 420,052 35 % Adjusted EPS ( 20 ) $ 5.20 $ 4.51 15 % $ 4.16 25 %





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Change Q3 2024 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 6,688 6,205 8% 5,762 16% Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,436 2,175 12% 2,230 9% Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 430 433 (3bps) 527 (97bps) Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 21 ) Advisory assets $ 1,346.9 $ 1,060.7 27% $ 892.0 51% Brokerage assets 967.7 858.5 13% 700.1 38% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 2,314.5 $ 1,919.2 21% $ 1,592.1 45% Advisory as a % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 58.2% 55.3% 290bps 56.0% 220bps Assets by Platform Corporate advisory assets ( 22 ) $ 1,022.1 $ 766.4 33% $ 618.8 65% Independent RIA advisory assets ( 22 ) 324.8 294.3 10% 273.2 19% Brokerage assets 967.7 858.5 13% 700.1 38% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 2,314.5 $ 1,919.2 21% $ 1,592.1 45% Centrally Managed Assets Centrally managed assets ( 23 ) $ 203.1 $ 183.5 11% $ 138.1 47% Centrally Managed as a % of Total Advisory Assets 15.1% 17.3% (220bps) 15.5% (40bps)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Operating Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Change Q3 2024 Change Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 24 ) Organic net new advisory assets $ 29.6 $ 23.1 n/m $ 23.2 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 3.1 (2.6 ) n/m 3.8 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets $ 32.7 $ 20.5 n/m $ 27.0 n/m Acquired Net New Assets ( 1 )( 24 ) Acquired net new advisory assets $ 199.4 $ — n/m $ 0.5 n/m Acquired net new brokerage assets 75.7 — n/m 0.1 n/m Total Acquired Net New Assets $ 275.0 $ — n/m $ 0.6 n/m Total Net New Assets ( 24 ) Net new advisory assets $ 229.0 $ 23.1 n/m $ 23.7 n/m Net new brokerage assets 78.7 (2.6 ) n/m 3.8 n/m Total Net New Assets $ 307.7 $ 20.5 n/m $ 27.5 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 25 ) $ 6.8 $ 6.4 n/m $ 3.5 n/m Organic advisory NNA annualized growth ( 26 ) 11.2% 9.5% n/m 11.2% n/m Total organic NNA annualized growth ( 26 ) 6.8% 4.6% n/m 7.2% n/m Net New Advisory Assets ( 24 ) Corporate RIA net new advisory assets $ 213.6 $ 24.8 n/m $ 24.0 n/m Independent RIA net new advisory assets 15.4 (1.7 ) n/m (0.3 ) n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 229.0 $ 23.1 n/m $ 23.7 n/m Centrally managed net new advisory assets ( 24 ) $ 9.9 $ 6.1 n/m $ 4.4 n/m Net buy (sell) activity ( 27 ) $ 41.8 $ 36.6 n/m $ 37.7 n/m

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Client Cash Data

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Change Q3 2024 Change Client Cash Balances (in billions) ( 28 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 36.9 $ 34.2 8% $ 32.1 15% Deposit cash account sweep 13.0 10.8 20% 9.6 35% Total Bank Sweep 49.9 44.9 11% 41.7 20% Money market sweep 4.2 3.7 14% 2.3 83% Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 54.1 48.6 11% 44.0 23% Client cash account (CCA) 1.8 2.0 (10%) 1.8 —% Total Client Cash Balances $ 55.8 $ 50.6 10% $ 45.8 22% Client Cash Balances as a % of Total Assets 2.4% 2.6% (20bps) 2.9% (50bps)

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest-Earnings Assets Average

Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield

(bps) ( 29 ) Average

Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield

(bps) ( 29 ) Average

Balance

(in billions) Revenue Net Yield

(bps) ( 29 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 34.7 $ 307,118 351 $ 34.4 $ 293,420 342 $ 31.1 $ 259,503 332 Deposit cash account sweep 11.8 118,957 401 10.7 101,298 381 9.2 92,765 400 Total Bank Sweep 46.5 426,075 364 45.1 394,718 351 40.3 352,268 348 Money market sweep 3.8 2,115 22 4.0 2,614 26 2.3 1,587 28 Total Client Cash Held By

Third Parties 50.3 428,190 338 49.1 397,332 325 42.6 353,855 330 Client cash account (CCA) 1.5 13,386 365 1.7 16,184 378 1.6 18,478 472 Total Client Cash 51.8 441,576 339 50.8 413,516 326 44.2 372,333 335 Margin receivables 0.7 13,910 820 0.6 12,080 807 0.5 11,199 885 Other interest revenue 2.9 33,558 458 4.4 48,658 448 1.5 20,229 533 Total Client Cash and

Interest Income, Net $ 55.3 $ 489,044 351 $ 55.8 $ 474,254 341 $ 46.2 $ 403,761 348

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Monthly Metrics

(Dollars in billions, except where noted)

(Unaudited) September 2025 August 2025 Change July 2025 June 2025 Advisory and Brokerage Assets ( 21 ) Advisory assets $ 1,346.9 $ 1,308.3 3% $ 1,077.0 $ 1,060.7 Brokerage assets 967.7 955.3 1% 862.4 858.5 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets $ 2,314.5 $ 2,263.5 2% $ 1,939.4 $ 1,919.2 Organic Net New Assets (NNA) ( 24 ) Organic net new advisory assets $ 10.4 $ 11.8 n/m $ 7.5 $ 7.9 Organic net new brokerage assets (1.0 ) 6.1 n/m (2.0 ) 0.1 Total Organic Net New Assets $ 9.4 $ 17.8 n/m $ 5.5 $ 8.0 Acquired Net New Assets ( 1 )( 24 ) Acquired net new advisory assets $ — $ 199.3 n/m $ — $ — Acquired net new brokerage assets — 75.7 n/m — — Total Acquired Net New Assets $ — $ 275.0 n/m $ — $ — Total Net New Assets ( 24 ) Net new advisory assets $ 10.4 $ 211.1 n/m $ 7.5 $ 7.9 Net new brokerage assets (1.0 ) 81.7 n/m (2.0 ) 0.1 Total Net New Assets $ 9.4 $ 292.8 n/m $ 5.5 $ 8.0 Net brokerage to advisory conversions ( 25 ) $ 2.3 $ 2.1 n/m $ 2.4 $ 2.4 Client Cash Balances ( 28 ) Insured cash account sweep $ 36.9 $ 35.0 5% $ 33.7 $ 34.2 Deposit cash account sweep 13.0 12.2 7% 10.8 10.8 Total Bank Sweep 49.9 47.2 6% 44.4 44.9 Money market sweep 4.2 4.1 2% 3.4 3.7 Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 54.1 51.3 5% 47.9 48.6 Client cash account (CCA) 1.8 1.4 29% 1.6 2.0 Total Client Cash Balances $ 55.8 $ 52.7 6% $ 49.5 $ 50.6 Net buy (sell) activity ( 27 ) $ 13.9 $ 14.2 n/m $ 13.7 $ 12.7 Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 6,688 6,460 4% 6,339 6,205 Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,436 2,366 3% 2,212 2,175 Fed Funds effective rate (average bps) 422 433 (11bps) 433 433

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Change Q3 2024 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 713,900 $ 629,763 13% $ 481,852 48% Mutual funds 258,167 223,317 16% 193,451 33% Fixed income 66,550 53,014 26% 55,707 19% Equities 51,475 47,811 8% 36,786 40% Other 97,363 84,182 16% 38,736 151% Total commission revenue $ 1,187,455 $ 1,038,087 14% $ 806,532 47% Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 438,927 $ 393,654 12% $ 265,955 65% Mutual funds 54,235 52,301 4% 42,310 28% Fixed income 66,550 53,014 26% 55,707 19% Equities 51,475 47,811 8% 36,786 40% Other 83,842 73,012 15% 28,374 195% Total sales-based commissions $ 695,029 $ 619,792 12% $ 429,132 62% Trailing commissions Annuities $ 274,973 $ 236,109 16% $ 215,897 27% Mutual funds 203,932 171,016 19% 151,141 35% Other 13,521 11,170 21% 10,362 30% Total trailing commissions $ 492,426 $ 418,295 18% $ 377,400 30% Total commission revenue $ 1,187,455 $ 1,038,087 14% $ 806,532 47% Payout Rate ( 8 ) 87.47 % 87.33 % 14bps 87.46 % 1bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Capital Management Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q4 2024 Cash and equivalents $ 1,343,507 $ 4,185,337 $ 967,079 Cash at regulated subsidiaries (1,270,366 ) (1,288,722 ) (884,779 ) Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 495,253 720,359 397,138 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) $ 568,394 $ 3,616,974 $ 479,438 Corporate Cash ( 3 ) Cash at LPL Holdings, Inc. $ 12,187 $ 2,841,718 $ 39,782 Excess cash at regulated subsidiaries per the Credit Agreement 495,253 720,359 397,138 Cash at non-regulated subsidiaries 60,954 54,897 42,518 Corporate Cash $ 568,394 $ 3,616,974 $ 479,438 Leverage Ratio Total debt $ 7,564,000 $ 7,220,000 $ 5,517,000 Total corporate cash 568,394 3,616,974 479,438 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 6,995,606 $ 3,603,026 $ 5,037,562 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) ( 30 ) $ 3,435,158 $ 2,933,433 $ 2,665,033 Leverage Ratio 2.04x 1.23x 1.89x





September 30, 2025 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility (a) $ 344,000 ABR+37.5 bps / SOFR+147.5 bps 5.695 % 5/20/2029 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility — SOFR+125 bps 5.490 % 5/18/2026 Senior Unsecured Term Loan A 1,020,000 SOFR+147.5 bps (b) 5.725 % 12/5/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.700% Fixed 5.700 % 5/20/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 4.900% Fixed 4.900 % 4/3/2028 Senior Unsecured Notes 750,000 6.750% Fixed 6.750 % 11/17/2028 Senior Unsecured Notes 900,000 4.000% Fixed 4.000 % 3/15/2029 Senior Unsecured Notes 750,000 5.200% Fixed 5.200 % 3/15/2030 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.150% Fixed 5.150 % 6/15/2030 Senior Unsecured Notes 400,000 4.375% Fixed 4.375 % 5/15/2031 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 6.000% Fixed 6.000 % 5/20/2034 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.650% Fixed 5.650 % 3/15/2035 Senior Unsecured Notes 500,000 5.750% Fixed 5.750 % 6/15/2035 Total / Weighted Average $ 7,564,000 5.359 %





(a) Unsecured borrowing capacity of $2.25 billion at LPL Holdings, Inc. (b) The SOFR rate option is a one-month SOFR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 bps.





LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)

(Unaudited) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Change Q3 2024 Change Business Metrics Advisors 32,128 29,353 9% 23,686 36% Net new advisors 2,775 (140 ) n/m 224 n/m Annualized advisory fees and commissions per advisor ( 31 ) $ 442 $ 375 18% $ 371 19% Average total assets per advisor ($ in millions) ( 32 ) $ 72.0 $ 65.4 10% $ 67.2 7% Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions) ( 33 ) $ 104.8 $ 89.4 17% $ 69.1 52% Total client accounts (in millions) 11.4 10.5 9% 8.7 31% Recruited AUM ($ in billions) 32.6 18.4 77% 25.7 27% Employees ( 34 ) 10,116 9,389 8% 8,773 15% AUM retention rate (quarterly annualized) ( 35 ) 96.4% 97.6% (120bps) 97.0% (60bps) Capital Management Capital expenditures ($ in millions) ( 36 ) $ 142.2 $ 137.0 4% $ 147.1 (3%) Acquisitions, net ($ in millions) ( 37 ) $ 1,526.3 $ 102.8 n/m $ 34.1 n/m Share repurchases ($ in millions) $ — $ — —% $ — —% Dividends ($ in millions) 24.0 24.0 —% 22.4 7% Total Capital Returned ($ in millions) $ 24.0 $ 24.0 —% $ 22.4 7%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted net income

Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net (loss) income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles, acquisition costs, and certain regulatory charges, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and adjusted EPS because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net (loss) income, (loss) earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Gross profit

Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense; brokerage, clearing and exchange expense; and market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Core G&A

Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; interest expense on borrowings; brokerage, clearing and exchange; amortization of other intangibles; market fluctuations on employee deferred compensation; promotional (ongoing); employee share-based compensation; regulatory charges; and acquisition costs. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A, please see the endnote disclosures in this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for total expense to an outlook for core G&A cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income plus interest expense on borrowings, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus acquisition costs and certain regulatory charges. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they can be useful financial metrics in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net (loss) income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Adjusted pre-tax income

Adjusted pre-tax income is defined as (loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes plus amortization of other intangibles, acquisition costs, and certain regulatory charges. The Company presents adjusted pre-tax income because management believes that it can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items, acquisition costs, and certain other charges that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted pre-tax income is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to (loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of (loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's amended and restated credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income to Credit Agreement EBITDA, please see the endnote disclosures in this release.

Endnote Disclosures

(1) For August 2025 and third quarter of 2025 figures, includes Commonwealth assets as of June 30, 2025, assuming 90% retention. Based on unaudited preliminary financial information of Commonwealth. (2) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, in connection with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate. (3) Corporate cash, a component of cash and equivalents, is the sum of cash and equivalents from the following: (1) cash and equivalents held at LPL Holdings, Inc., (2) cash and equivalents held at regulated subsidiaries as defined by the Company's Credit Agreement, which include LPL Financial, LPL Enterprise, LLC, The Private Trust Company, N.A., Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC ("CES"), and certain of Atria's introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries, in excess of the capital requirements of the Company's Credit Agreement and (3) cash and equivalents held at non-regulated subsidiaries. (4) Compliance with the Leverage Ratio is only required under the Company's revolving credit facility. (5) Assets as of September 30, 2025, assuming 100% retention. Retention as of September 30, 2025 was approximately 82%. (6) The Company was named a Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2024 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); and, among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021. (7) Gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under the"Non-GAAP Financial Measures"section of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of gross profit for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Total revenue $ 4,551,977 $ 3,835,025 $ 3,108,394 Advisory and commission expense 3,025,274 2,483,165 1,948,065 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 43,282 43,290 29,636 Employee deferred compensation 4,075 4,293 2,617 Gross profit $ 1,479,346 $ 1,304,277 $ 1,128,076

(8) Production-based payout is a financial measure calculated as advisory and commission expense plus (less) advisor deferred compensation. The payout rate is calculated by dividing the production-based payout by total advisory and commission revenue. Below is a reconciliation of the Company’s advisory and commission expense to the production-based payout and a calculation of the payout rate for the periods presented (in thousands, except payout rate):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Advisory and commission expense $ 3,025,274 $ 2,483,165 $ 1,948,065 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation (53,018 ) (76,473 ) (37,431 ) Production-based payout $ 2,972,256 $ 2,406,692 $ 1,910,634 Advisory and commission revenue $ 3,397,954 $ 2,755,825 $ 2,184,582 Payout rate 87.47 % 87.33 % 87.46 %

(9) Below is a reconciliation of client cash revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to client cash revenue, a component of asset-based revenue, on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Client cash on Management's Statement of Operations $ 441,576 $ 413,516 $ 372,333 Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations ( 11 ) (13,386 ) (16,184 ) (18,478 ) Client cash on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 428,190 $ 397,332 $ 353,855

(10) Consists of revenue from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers, omnibus processing and networking services but does not include fees from client cash programs. (11) Below is a reconciliation of interest income, net per Management's Statements of Operations to interest income, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Interest income, net on Management's Statement of Operations $ 47,468 $ 60,738 31,428 Interest income on CCA balances segregated under federal or other regulations ( 9 ) 13,386 16,184 18,478 Interest income on deferred compensation ( 12 ) 5 19 17 Interest income, net on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 60,859 $ 76,941 $ 49,923

(12) Below is a reconciliation of other revenue per Management's Statements of Operations to other revenue on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Other revenue on Management's Statement of Operations $ 11,821 $ 6,785 $ 3,392 Interest income on deferred compensation ( 11 ) (5 ) (19 ) (17 ) Deferred compensation 57,093 80,766 40,048 Other revenue on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 68,909 $ 87,532 $ 43,423





(13) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of core G&A under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of the Company's total expense to core G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Core G&A Reconciliation Total expense $ 4,586,088 $ 3,466,221 $ 2,761,046 Advisory and commission (3,025,274 ) (2,483,165 ) (1,948,065 ) Depreciation and amortization (99,722 ) (96,231 ) (78,338 ) Interest expense on borrowings ( 18 ) (106,295 ) (105,636 ) (67,779 ) Brokerage, clearing and exchange (43,282 ) (43,290 ) (29,636 ) Amortization of other intangibles (64,706 ) (46,103 ) (32,461 ) Employee deferred compensation (4,075 ) (4,293 ) (2,617 ) Total G&A 1,242,734 687,503 602,150 Promotional (ongoing) ( 15 )( 16 ) (201,863 ) (163,575 ) (175,605 ) Acquisition costs excluding interest ( 16 ) (538,177 ) (71,562 ) (22,243 ) Employee share-based compensation (18,627 ) (19,504 ) (20,289 ) Regulatory charges ( 14 ) (6,744 ) (7,267 ) (24,879 ) Core G&A $ 477,323 $ 425,595 $ 359,134





(14) Regulatory charges for the three months ended September 30, 2024 include charges related to a settlement with the SEC to resolve the civil investigation of certain elements of the Company’s Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") compliance program. The Company recorded an $18.0 million charge for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and reached a settlement with the staff of the SEC and paid the civil monetary penalty in January 2025. (15) Promotional (ongoing) includes $19.0 million, $21.2 million and $13.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively, of support costs related to full-time employees that are classified within Compensation and benefits expense in the condensed consolidated statements of income and excludes costs that have been incurred as part of acquisitions that have been classified within acquisition costs. (16) Acquisition costs include the costs to setup, onboard and integrate acquired entities and other costs that were incurred as a result of the acquisitions. The below table summarizes the primary components of acquisition costs for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Acquisition costs Compensation and benefits (a) $ 257,607 $ 16,054 $ 8,352 Occupancy and equipment (a) 197,567 944 (980 ) Promotional ( 15 ) 25,664 35,198 1,964 Professional services 9,674 11,057 6,685 Change in fair value of contingent consideration ( 38 ) 2,676 309 5,849 Interest ( 18 ) — 3,313 — Other 44,989 8,000 373 Acquisition costs $ 538,177 $ 74,875 $ 22,243





a. The Company incurred $419.0 million of acquisition costs at the Commonwealth closing. This primarily includes $228.4 million of costs related to transaction bonuses and the acceleration of unvested equity awards which were classified as Compensation and benefits and $190.1 million of costs related to certain contract termination fees which were classified as Occupancy and equipment. (17) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA under the"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Net (loss) income $ (29,517 ) $ 273,249 $ 255,303 Interest expense on borrowings ( 18 ) 106,295 105,636 67,779 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,594 ) 95,555 92,045 Depreciation and amortization 99,722 96,231 78,338 Amortization of other intangibles 64,706 46,103 32,461 EBITDA $ 236,612 $ 616,774 $ 525,926 Regulatory charges ( 14 ) — — 18,000 Acquisition costs excluding interest ( 16 ) 538,177 71,562 22,243 Adjusted EBITDA $ 774,789 $ 688,336 $ 566,169

(18) Below is a reconciliation of interest expense on borrowings per Management's Statements of Operations to interest expense on borrowings on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Interest expense on borrowings on Management's Statement of Operations $ 106,295 $ 102,323 $ 67,779 Cost of debt issuance related to Commonwealth acquisition ( 16 ) — 3,313 — Interest expense on borrowings on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $ 106,295 $ 105,636 $ 67,779

(19) Adjusted pre-tax income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of adjusted pre-tax income under the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of (loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes to adjusted pre-tax income for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes $ (34,111 ) $ 368,804 $ 347,348 Amortization of other intangibles 64,706 46,103 32,461 Acquisition costs ( 16 ) 538,177 74,875 22,243 Regulatory charge ( 14 ) — — 18,000 Adjusted pre-tax income $ 568,772 $ 489,782 $ 420,052





(20) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net (loss) income / (loss) earnings per diluted share $ (29,517 ) $ (0.37 ) $ 273,249 $ 3.40 $ 255,303 $ 3.39 Regulatory charges ( 14 ) — — — — 18,000 0.24 Amortization of other intangibles 64,706 0.81 46,103 0.57 32,461 0.43 Acquisition costs ( 16 ) 538,177 6.70 74,875 0.93 22,243 0.29 Tax benefit (155,149 ) (1.93 ) (31,433 ) (0.39 ) (14,650 ) (0.19 ) Adjusted net income / adjusted EPS $ 418,217 $ 5.20 $ 362,794 $ 4.51 $ 313,357 $ 4.16 Diluted share count 80,357 80,373 75,405 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.





(21) Consists of total advisory and brokerage assets under custody at the Company's primary broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, as well as assets under custody of a third-party custodian related to CES' and Atria’s introducing broker-dealer subsidiaries. (22) Assets on the Company's corporate advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial. Assets on the Company's independent RIA advisory platform are serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms rather than representatives of LPL Financial. (23) Consists of advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. (24) Consists of total client deposits into advisory or brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory or brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage or advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively. (25) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (26) Calculated as annualized current period organic net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets. (27) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. (28) Client cash balances include CCA and exclude purchased money market funds. CCA balances include cash that clients have deposited with LPL Financial that is included in Client payables in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. The following table presents purchased money market funds for the periods presented (in billions):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Purchased money market funds $ 48.2 $ 47.0 $ 38.5





(29) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period. (30) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of trailing twelve month net income to trailing twelve month EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q4 2024 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 833,054 $ 1,117,874 $ 1,058,616 Interest expense on borrowings 379,772 341,256 274,181 Provision for income taxes 260,173 356,812 334,276 Depreciation and amortization 380,341 358,957 308,527 Amortization of other intangibles 196,944 164,699 135,234 EBITDA $ 2,050,284 $ 2,339,598 $ 2,110,834 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Acquisition costs and other ( 16 )( 39 ) $ 743,028 $ 269,638 $ 223,614 Employee share-based compensation 82,564 84,226 88,957 M&A accretion ( 40 ) 552,394 222,150 235,048 Advisor share-based compensation 2,905 2,838 2,597 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,983 3,983 3,983 Credit Agreement EBITDA $ 3,435,158 $ 2,922,433 $ 2,665,033



