CNB Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

During the third quarter on July 23, 2025, the Corporation completed its acquisition of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (“ESSA”), which added total assets, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments, of $2.1 billion, comprised primarily of $1.7 billion in loans. The acquisition also added $1.5 billion in deposits to CNB Bank's funding base as the transaction added 20 offices to CNB Bank’s branch network and extended its operating footprint into the Northeastern Pennsylvania Region including the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania.

Key Financial Trends

Earnings - Net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") was $6.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and $12.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Excluding after-tax merger and integration costs and the day-one reserve established for non-Purchase Credit Deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans ("merger transaction related expenses"), adjusted earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $22.5 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $9.3 million, or 70.17%, and $0.19 per diluted share, or 30.16%, compared to adjusted earnings of $13.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. 1



Loans - Excluding $71.9 million of syndicated loan balances, total loans were $6.4 billion as of September 30, 2025. Excluding $1.7 billion in loans acquired through the ESSA acquisition, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments, organic loan growth for the quarter was $90.8 million, or 1.95% (7.74% annualized) compared to June 30, 2025.1

Deposits - At September 30, 2025, total deposits were $6.9 billion. Excluding $1.5 billion in deposits assumed through the ESSA acquisition, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and including $92.8 million in deposits classified as held for sale, organic deposit growth for the quarter totaled $70.2 million, or 1.28% (5.10% annualized) compared to June 30, 2025.1

Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin was 3.69% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.69% and 3.59%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.1 Included in net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was $3.4 million of purchase accounting loan accretion for the period from the ESSA acquisition date of July 23, 2025 to September 30, 2025.

Credit Quality - Total nonperforming assets were approximately $40.4 million, or 0.49% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $30.4 million, or 0.48% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025. The $10.6 million increase in nonperforming assets for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was primarily due to approximately $9.5 million in nonperforming assets, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments acquired through the ESSA acquisition.

Net loan charge-offs were $957 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.28% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2025.



Capital - As of September 30, 2025, the Corporation’s ratio of common shareholders' equity to total assets was 9.53% compared to 9.17% at June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.10% and 8.53%, respectively.1 The decrease in the tangible common equity to tangible assets was driven by the ESSA acquisition, as discussed in more detail below.

1 This release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Executive Summary

Earnings were $6.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, and $12.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, adjusted earnings were $22.5 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $9.3 million, or 70.17%, and $0.19 per diluted share, or 30.16%, compared to adjusted earnings of $13.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.1 The quarterly increase in adjusted earnings was driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by increased non-interest expenses, as discussed below. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses in the third quarter 2025, earnings and diluted earnings per share when compared to earnings of $12.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, increased $9.6 million, or 74.93%, and $0.21 per diluted share, or 34.43%, due primarily to higher net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.1

Earnings were $29.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, adjusted earnings were $47.6 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $11.3 million, or 31.13%, and $0.33 per diluted share, or 19.19%, compared to earnings of $36.3 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.1 The year-to-date increase was primarily the result of an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense, as discussed in more detail below.

At September 30, 2025, loans totaled $6.4 billion, excluding $71.9 million of syndicated loans. Excluding $1.7 billion in loans, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments, acquired in the ESSA acquisition, organic loans increased $90.8 million, or 1.95% (7.74% annualized), compared to June 30, 2025 and $222.9 million, or 4.93%, compared to September 30, 2024.1 The increase in loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was primarily driven by growth in the Ridge View Bank and BankOnBuffalo markets, while the year-over-year increase in loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024, was primarily driven by growth in the Ridge View Bank and BankOnBuffalo markets, and the legacy CNB market, as well as in CNB Bank's Private Banking division.

At September 30, 2025, the syndicated loan portfolio totaled $71.9 million, or 1.11% of total loans, compared to $78.9 million, or 1.67% of total loans, at June 30, 2025 and $69.5 million, or 1.51% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. The decrease in syndicated lending balances of $7.1 million compared to June 30, 2025 reflects the Corporation's continued focus on evaluating the level and composition of its syndicated loan portfolio to ensure it continues to provide strong credit quality, profitable use of excess liquidity, and complement the Corporation’s loan growth from its in-market customer relationships.



At September 30, 2025, total deposits were $6.9 billion. Excluding $1.5 billion in deposits, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments, assumed in the ESSA acquisition and including $92.8 million in deposits classified as held for sale, total deposits increased $70.2 million, or 1.28% (5.10% annualized), compared to June 30, 2025, and $320.3 million, or 6.14%, compared to September 30, 2024.1 The $92.8 million in deposits classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2025 are associated with a planned sale of certain customer deposit accounts that are part of a broader strategic initiative to optimize the Corporation’s branch and market footprint following the ESSA acquisition. The quarter-over-quarter increase in organic deposit balances as of September 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2025, was driven primarily by growth in Treasury Management-sourced business deposits. The year-over-year increase in organic deposit balances was primarily attributable to retail account growth, including time deposits, as well as higher Treasury Management-sourced business and municipal deposits. Additional deposit and liquidity profile details were as follows:

At September 30, 2025, the total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank were approximately $2.1 billion, or approximately 30.02% of total CNB Bank deposits. However, when excluding $23.4 million of affiliate company deposits and $734.1 million of pledged-investment collateralized deposits, the adjusted amount and percentage of total estimated uninsured deposits was approximately $1.4 billion, or approximately 20.55% of total CNB Bank deposits as of September 30, 2025.



The level of adjusted uninsured deposits at September 30, 2025 increased compared to the level at June 30, 2025, primarily driven by the ESSA acquisition. The total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank at June 30, 2025 were approximately $1.6 billion, or approximately 28.62% of total CNB Bank deposits. Excluding $103.5 million of affiliate company deposits and $509.0 million of pledged-investment collateralized deposits, the adjusted amount and percentage of total estimated uninsured deposits were approximately $982.0 million, or approximately 17.63% of total CNB Bank deposits as of June 30, 2025.



At September 30, 2025, the Corporation had $351.9 million of cash equivalents held in CNB Bank’s interest-bearing deposit account at the Federal Reserve. These excess funds, when combined with collective contingent liquidity resources of $5.8 billion including (i) available borrowing capacity from the Federal Home Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") and the Federal Reserve, and (ii) available unused commitments from brokered deposit sources and other third-party funding channels, including previously established lines of credit from correspondent banks, resulted in the total available liquidity sources for the Corporation as of September 30, 2025 to be approximately 4.3 times the estimated amount of adjusted uninsured deposit balances discussed above.



At September 30, 2025, the Corporation had $181.6 million outstanding in short-term borrowings. The Corporation had no outstanding short-term borrowings as of June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024. The increase in short-term borrowings during the third quarter was primarily attributable to borrowings assumed with the ESSA acquisition.

At September 30, 2025, the Corporation's pre-tax net unrealized losses on the combined portfolios of available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities totaled $49.8 million, or 5.90% of total shareholders' equity, compared to $55.6 million, or 8.73% of total shareholders' equity, at June 30, 2025, and $62.5 million, or 10.30% of total shareholders' equity, at September 30, 2024. The change in unrealized losses during the third quarter 2025 was primarily due to changes in the yield curve compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter of 2024, coupled with the Corporation’s scheduled bond maturities, which were all realized at par. Importantly, all regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation would still exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024 if the net unrealized losses at the respective dates were fully recognized.

Total nonperforming assets were approximately $41.0 million, or 0.50% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $30.4 million, or 0.48% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025. The $10.6 million increase in nonperforming assets for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was primarily due to the ESSA acquisition, which contributed approximately $9.5 million in nonperforming assets, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments. Total nonperforming assets decreased $1.0 million at September 30, 2025 compared to September 30, 2024 primarily driven by the resolution of several loans, as previously disclosed, coupled with paydowns of existing nonperforming assets, partially offset by the ESSA-related additions. Net loan charge-offs were $957 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.28% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2025, and $1.2 million, or 0.11% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), a non-GAAP measure, was $27.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $21.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, adjusted PPNR was $31.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $21.9 million and $19.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.1 The quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted PPNR was driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the increase compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to stronger net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. PPNR was $65.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, adjusted PPNR was $71.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $55.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.1 The increase in year-to-date adjusted PPNR, when compared to the adjusted PPNR for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.

Michael Peduzzi, President & CEO of the Corporation, stated, "The third quarter of 2025 has been historical for our company, as we closed the largest acquisition in the Corporation’s history, adding a tremendous group of colleagues, clients, investors, and markets to our footprint. We are now an over $8 billion asset institution with 75 full-service branches, with both the products, services, and operational and technological scale to meet the commercial, consumer, and wealth management customer needs of the communities and regions across our four-state franchise. We also continue to realize growth and service opportunities beyond our geography with our growing digital footprint.

We are so appreciative of the tremendous support from the management, Board, and employees in Eastern Pennsylvania of the now ESSA Bank division of CNB Bank, who collectively partnered so well with the legacy CNB Board, management, and acquisition team to effectively support the combination of our two institutions. It certainly helped that Gary Olson and the entire team at ESSA Bancorp ran a very sound and client-focused bank, with both a highly qualitative credit profile, and a positive experience-oriented culture, both of which were in significant alignment to CNB’s operating approach. As a result, our teams have been working together with great synchronicity since our July 23, 2025 merger closing date to support ongoing qualitative loan, deposit, and wealth growth of our expanded franchise, with the operational integration and efficiencies expected with such a significant transaction. The early results in the period beyond the merger are very positive. The non-recurring customary merger-related expenses were substantially incurred in the third quarter, with a smaller amount yet to be incurred in the fourth quarter given the ESSA core system conversion scheduled to occur in early November. Beyond these one-time merger expenses, we are seeing realized cost savings and earnings accretion that is meeting or exceeding our pre-merger expectations. Importantly, the credit profile of the portfolios acquired from ESSA remain sound with no unexpected changes that were not already anticipated through the due diligence process. Further, the ESSA branch and retail lending teams, commercial and treasury management officers, and wealth management personnel have maintained their traditional customer engagement and momentum since the acquisition. We are confident in the forward earnings profile and increased efficiencies that will result from this historic combination, reflecting successful momentum towards our strategic goal of providing value-building and positive experiences between the Corporation, our clients, and our investors."

Other Balance Sheet Highlights

Book value per common share was $26.68 and $27.44 at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, book value per common share was $27.30 at September 30, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $0.23, or 0.84%, from $27.53, excluding after-tax merger and integration costs, at June 30, 2025 and a year-over-year increase of $1.17, or 4.48%, from $26.13 at September 30, 2024.1 Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $22.32 and $25.35 as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.1 Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, tangible book value per common share was $22.94 as of September 30, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $2.50, or 9.83%, from $25.44, excluding after-tax merger costs and integration costs, as of June 30, 2025 and a year-over-year decrease of $1.09 or 4.54%, from $24.03 as of September 30, 2024.1 The decreases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, from June 30, 2025 to September 30, 2025 were primarily due to an increase in the number of common shares outstanding as a result of the issuance of 8.4 million common shares as consideration for the ESSA acquisition, coupled with the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangibles of $49.9 million and $34.6 million, respectively, partially offset by the increase in retained earnings, coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2025. The decreases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, from September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2025 were also driven by the same factors disclosed above for June 30, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025.

Loan Portfolio Profile

As part of its lending policy and risk management activities, the Corporation tracks lending exposure by industry classification and type to determine potential risks associated with industry concentrations, and to identify any concentration risk issues that could lead to additional credit loss exposure. An important and recurring part of this process involves the Corporation’s continued measurement and evaluation of its exposure to the office, hospitality, and multifamily industries within its commercial real estate portfolio. Even given the Corporation’s historically sound underwriting protocols and high credit quality standards for borrowers in the commercial real estate industry segments, the Corporation monitors numerous relevant sensitivity elements, including occupancy, loan-to-value, absorption and cap rates, debt service coverage and covenant compliance, and developer/lessor financial strength both in the project and globally. At September 30, 2025, the Corporation had the following key metrics related to its office, hospitality and multifamily portfolios with such metrics including the impact on the respective portfolios of loans acquired during the third quarter of 2025 from the ESSA acquisition:

Commercial office loans : There were 154 outstanding loans, totaling $154.2 million, or 2.38% of total Corporation loans outstanding; There were no nonaccrual commercial office loans; There were no past-due commercial office loans; The average outstanding balance per commercial office loan was $1.0 million; and Included in the above commercial office loan metrics were 40 outstanding loans, totaling $44.1 million acquired from the ESSA acquisition.



Commercial hospitality loans : There were 159 outstanding loans, totaling $332.5 million, or 5.14% of total Corporation loans outstanding; There were no nonaccrual commercial hospitality loans; There were no past-due commercial hospitality loans; The average outstanding balance per commercial hospitality loan was $2.1 million; and Included in the above commercial hospitality loan metrics were nine outstanding loans, totaling $18.3 million acquired from the ESSA acquisition.



Commercial multifamily loans : There were 378 outstanding loans, totaling $639.7 million, or 9.89% of total Corporation loans outstanding; There were four nonaccrual commercial multifamily loans that totaled $2.7 million, or 0.43% of total multifamily loans outstanding; There were two past-due commercial multifamily loans that totaled $2.4 million, or 0.38% of total multifamily loans outstanding; The average outstanding balance per commercial multifamily loan was $1.7 million; and Included in the above commercial multifamily loan metrics were 161 outstanding loans, totaling $226.4 million acquired from the ESSA acquisition. In addition, there were three nonaccrual loans that totaled $2.5 million and two past-due loans that totaled $2.4 million.



The Corporation had no commercial office, hospitality or multifamily loan relationships considered by the banking regulators to be high volatility commercial real estate ("HVCRE") credits.

Performance Ratios

Annualized return on average equity was 3.60% and 8.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, annualized return on average equity was 12.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 9.06%, excluding after-tax merger and integration costs, and 9.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.1 Annualized return on average equity was 6.42% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, annualized return on average equity was 10.05% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 9.01% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.1

Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.87% and 9.71% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.1 Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, annualized return on average tangible common equity was 14.62% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 9.98%, excluding after-tax merger and integration costs, and 10.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.1 Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 7.08% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger transaction related expenses, annualized return on average tangible common equity was 11.51% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 10.01% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.1

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 64.56% and 64.73% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, and 62.97% and 64.08%, respectively, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, the efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 57.67%, compared to 63.50% and 65.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.1 The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by increased non-interest expense, as further discussed below. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 66.80% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 65.74% on a fully tax-equivalent basis.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, the efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 62.68% for the nine moths ended September 30, 2025, compared to 66.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.1 The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by higher net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense.

Revenue

Total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $77.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $61.2 million and $58.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Net interest income was $67.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $52.2 million and $47.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. When comparing the third quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2025, the increase in net interest income of $14.9 million, or 28.61% (113.50% annualized), was primarily due to the ESSA acquisition, including $3.4 million in purchase accounting loan accretion, coupled with organic loan growth and the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate decreases. This accretion reflects the recognition of estimated fair value marks on acquired loans, which are accreted into interest income over the expected life of the assets.



Net interest margin was 3.69%, 3.60%, and 3.43% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.69%, 3.59% and 3.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. 1 Excluding the $3.4 million in purchase accounting loan accretion, the net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.50%. 1



The yield on earning assets of 5.96% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 increased 7 basis points from June 30, 2025 and was down 2 basis points compared to September 30, 2024. The increase in yield in the third quarter of 2025 compared to quarter ended June 30, 2025 was attributable to the ESSA acquisition, including $3.4 million in purchase accounting loan accretion for the period from the acquisition date of July 23, 2025 through September 30, 2025.



The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, representing a decrease of 5 basis points from June 30, 2025 and a decrease of 38 basis points from September 30, 2024. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities is primarily the result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate decreases in response to the Federal Reserve rate decreases since mid-September 2024. In addition, the acquisition of ESSA did not have a material impact on the Corporation’s cost of funds.



Total revenue was $195.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $167.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income was $167.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $138.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. When comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the increase in net interest income of $29.3 million, or 21.19% (28.33% annualized), was due to investment and loan growth, coupled with the impact of the ESSA acquisition, including $3.4 million in purchase accounting loan accretion realized for the period from the July 23, 2025 acquisition date through September 30, 2025.



Net interest margin was 3.57% and 3.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.56% and 3.38% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. 1 Excluding the $3.4 million in purchase accounting loan accretion, net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.49%. 1



The yield on earning assets of 5.87% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased 2 basis points from September 30, 2024. The decrease in yield compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to lower loan yields on variable and floating-rate loans following the Federal Reserve rate decreases totaling 125 basis points since mid-September 2024, partially offset by the $3.4 million in purchase accounting loan accretion.



The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.88% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased 26 basis points from September 30, 2024, primarily the result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate decreases in response to the Federal Reserve rate decreases since mid-September 2024.



Total non-interest income was $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, including $391 thousand attributable to fee-based sources acquired from the ESSA acquisition, compared to $9.0 million and $11.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to an increase in wealth and asset management fees, service charges on deposits and net realized gains on available-for-sale securities. The decrease year-over-year in non-interest income was primarily due to lower pass-through income from small business investment companies ("SBICs"), partially offset by increases in wealth and asset management fees, service charges on deposits and net realized gains on available-for-sale securities.

Total non-interest income was $28.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $28.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to lower other service charges and fees, coupled with lower pass-through income from SBICs, partially offset by an increase in net realized gains on available-for-sale securities, bank owned life insurance revenue (death benefit), wealth and asset management fees, and card processing and interchange income.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 total non-interest expense was $50.2 million and $39.6 million, respectively. Excluding merger and integration costs, total non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $46.0 million, compared to $39.3 million and $38.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, the increase of $6.7 million, or 17.17%, from the three months ended June 30, 2025, was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits, occupancy expense, and amortization of core deposit intangibles. The increase in salaries and benefits was driven by an increase in salaries, incentive compensation accruals, and retirement plan contribution accruals. The increase in salaries was largely attributable to staffing additions associated with the ESSA acquisition. Occupancy expense increased, primarily due to higher rent expense related to additional full-service office locations. Excluding merger costs, the $7.2 million increase in non-interest expense compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by higher salaries and benefits, reflecting staffing additions from the ESSA acquisition, as well as increased incentive compensation accruals and health insurance costs. Additionally, card processing and interchange expenses increased, largely due to changes made to the Corporation’s cardholder rewards program during the second quarter of 2024 and other non-interest expenses also increased, primarily due to higher business development activity.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 total non-interest expense was $130.8 million. Excluding merger and integration costs, total non-interest expense was $124.8 million, compared to $112.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.1 Excluding merger and integration costs, the increase of $12.6 million, or 11.20%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was primarily driven by higher salaries and benefits. This reflects staff additions related to the ESSA acquisition, merit-based annual increases in base salaries, higher incentive compensation accruals (due to strong financial performance in 2025), and increased retirement plan contribution accruals. Occupancy expense also increased, largely due to higher rent associated with additional full-service office locations added both before and after the ESSA acquisition. In addition, the quarter had an increase in card processing and interchange expenses, as well as other non-interest expenses, which were impacted by business development activities.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $2.0 million, representing a 22.43% effective tax rate, compared to $3.3 million, representing a 19.11% effective tax rate, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and $3.3 million, representing a 19.31% effective tax rate, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the third quarter was impacted by the ESSA acquisition, including non-deductible merger costs of $1.6 million. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $8.2 million, representing a 20.14% effective tax rate, compared to $9.2 million, representing a 18.92% effective tax rate, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were approximately $40.4 million, or 0.49% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $30.4 million, or 0.48% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, and $42.0 million, or 0.70% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, as discussed in more detail above.

The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of total loans was 1.05% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.02% as of as of June 30, 2025, and 1.02% as of September 30, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 184.69% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 169.52% and 117.03% as of June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $18.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $4.3 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The $14.1 million and $16.1 million increases in the provision expense for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025 and third quarter 2024, respectively, were primarily driven by a $16.4 million reserve established for non-PCD loans acquired in the ESSA acquisition, coupled with the impacts of higher loan portfolio growth and lower loan net charge-offs. The provision for credit losses was $24.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $6.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $18.1 million increase in the provision expense for the first nine months of 2025 compared to the first nine months of 2024 was primarily of the $16.4 million reserve established for non-PCD loans acquired in the ESSA acquisition, coupled with loan portfolio growth.

As discussed in more detail above, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, net loan charge-offs were $957 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.28% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2025, and $1.2 million, or 0.11% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net loan charge-offs were $5.7 million, or 0.15% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.16% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Capital

As of September 30, 2025, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $844.2 million, representing an increase of $206.9 million, or 32.47%, from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $237.8 million, or 39.22%, from September 30, 2024. The changes resulted from an increase in additional paid in capital related to the ESSA acquisition of $202.6 million, and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment portfolio, and growth in earnings, partially offset by the payment of common and preferred stock dividends to our shareholders during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation continue to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of September 30, 2025, consistent with prior periods.

As of September 30, 2025, the Corporation’s ratio of common shareholders' equity to total assets was 9.53% compared to 9.17% at June 30, 2025 and 9.12% at September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.10% and 8.53%, respectively.1 Excluding merger transaction related expenses, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, as of September 30, 2025 was 8.32% compared to 8.56%, excluding merger and integration costs, at June 30, 2025 and 8.45% at September 30, 2024.1 The decrease in the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets compared to June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 was primarily the result of a ESSA acquisition, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, coupled with an increase in retained earnings, as discussed above.1

About CNB Financial Corporation

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $8.3 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, and 79 offices comprised of one loan production office, one mobile office, two limited service offices, and 75 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Bank, headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in Central and North Central Pennsylvania, serves as the multi-brand parent to various divisions. These divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in Central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in Western New York; Ridge View Bank, based in Roanoke, Virginia, with offices in the Southwest Virginia region; ESSA Bank, based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northeast Pennsylvania, including the Leigh Valley region; and Impressia Bank, a division focused on banking opportunities for women, which operates in CNB Bank’s primary market areas. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Corporation’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance and business. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation’s control). Forward-looking statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” The Corporation’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, include, but are not limited to, (i) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry; (ii) changes in interest rates; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and the allowance for credit losses, as well as the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iv) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks and any reputational risks following a cybersecurity incident; (v) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions or competition; (vi) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline or practice governing or affecting financial holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (vii) adverse economic effects from international trade disputes, including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation, or similar events impacting economic activity; (viii) the possibility that CNB may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the ESSA merger within the executed timeframes or at all or to successfully integrate ESSA operations and those of CNB; (ix) higher than expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (x) the effects of business combinations and other acquisition transactions, including the inability to realize our loan and investment portfolios; (xi) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xiii) increased competition; (xiv) loss of certain key officers; (xv) deposit attrition; (xvi) rapidly changing technology; (xvii) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xviii) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products or demand for financial services; and (xix) other economic, competitive, governmental or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such developments could have an adverse impact on the Corporation's financial position and results of operations. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of and the forward-looking statement disclaimers in the Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions and are made as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause the Corporation’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation to predict all of them. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Income Statement Interest and fees on loans $ 98,092 $ 75,408 $ 75,725 $ 245,879 $ 219,380 Interest and dividends on securities and cash and cash equivalents 10,553 10,363 7,510 30,916 22,412 Interest expense (41,516 ) (33,574 ) (35,749 ) (109,038 ) (103,367 ) Net interest income 67,129 52,197 47,486 167,757 138,425 Provision for credit losses 18,456 4,338 2,381 24,350 6,292 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 48,673 47,859 45,105 143,407 132,133 Non-interest income Wealth and asset management fees 2,359 2,109 2,060 6,264 5,869 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,222 1,656 1,790 5,592 5,278 Other service charges and fees 480 427 796 1,417 2,203 Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 397 — (9 ) 397 (9 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 664 567 656 982 767 Mortgage banking 196 172 197 464 580 Bank owned life insurance 975 976 775 2,711 2,326 Card processing and interchange income 2,336 2,278 2,241 6,721 6,444 Other non-interest income 937 823 2,467 3,533 5,335 Total non-interest income 10,566 9,008 10,973 28,081 28,793 Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 23,339 19,348 19,572 63,251 56,035 Net occupancy expense of premises 4,823 4,032 3,701 12,893 10,921 Technology expense 5,485 5,462 5,417 16,325 16,062 Amortization of core deposit intangible 780 16 18 813 57 Advertising expense 754 556 623 1,824 1,861 State and local taxes 1,292 1,301 1,256 3,885 3,636 Legal, professional, and examination fees 1,637 997 940 3,483 3,231 FDIC insurance premiums 940 937 846 2,862 2,854 Card processing and interchange expenses 1,300 1,253 1,193 3,713 3,250 Merger and integration costs 4,155 357 — 6,041 — Other non-interest expense 5,652 5,358 5,218 15,722 14,290 Total non-interest expenses 50,157 39,617 38,784 130,812 112,197 Income before income taxes 9,082 17,250 17,294 40,676 48,729 Income tax expense 2,037 3,294 3,340 8,194 9,218 Net income 7,045 13,956 13,954 32,482 39,511 Preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,075 1,076 3,226 3,226 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,969 $ 12,881 $ 12,878 $ 29,256 $ 36,285 Ending shares outstanding 29,477,429 21,119,894 20,994,730 29,477,429 20,994,730 Average diluted common shares outstanding 27,280,298 20,952,891 20,911,862 23,075,450 20,895,538 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.61 $ 0.61 $ 1.26 $ 1.72 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.82 $ 0.63 $ 0.61 $ 2.05 $ 1.72 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.54 $ 0.53 Dividend payout ratio 82 % 30 % 30 % 43 % 31 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 22 % 29 % 30 % 26 % 31 %





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Average Balances Total loans and loans held for sale $ 5,971,441 $ 4,668,051 $ 4,536,702 $ 5,082,062 $ 4,469,321 Investment securities 843,441 803,082 722,577 815,050 729,273 Total earning assets 7,209,366 5,817,121 5,503,832 6,281,874 5,440,145 Total assets 7,783,995 6,235,036 5,907,115 6,752,461 5,831,002 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,078,091 829,328 795,771 909,597 764,770 Interest-bearing deposits 5,477,057 4,558,732 4,319,606 4,873,469 4,290,247 Shareholders' equity 776,976 633,848 597,984 676,058 586,017 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 611,364 532,005 496,091 552,719 484,105 Average Yields (annualized) Total loans and loans held for sale 6.54 % 6.50 % 6.66 % 6.49 % 6.57 % Investment securities 2.89 % 2.83 % 2.19 % 2.83 % 2.11 % Total earning assets 5.96 % 5.89 % 5.98 % 5.87 % 5.89 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.75 % 2.84 % 3.19 % 2.82 % 3.11 % Interest-bearing liabilities 2.83 % 2.88 % 3.21 % 2.88 % 3.14 % Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 0.36 % 0.90 % 0.94 % 0.64 % 0.91 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.20 % 0.92 % 0.94 % 1.01 % 0.91 % Return on average equity 3.60 % 8.83 % 9.28 % 6.42 % 9.01 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.05 % 9.06 % 9.28 % 10.05 % 9.01 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 3.87 % 9.71 % 10.33 % 7.08 % 10.01 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.62 % 9.98 % 10.33 % 11.51 % 10.01 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)(1) 3.69 % 3.59 % 3.42 % 3.56 % 3.38 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)(1) 62.97 % 64.08 % 65.58 % 65.74 % 66.34 % Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)(1) 57.67 % 63.50 % 65.58 % 62.68 % 66.34 % Net Loan Charge-Offs CNB Bank net loan charge-offs $ 623 $ 2,848 $ 837 $ 4,397 $ 4,063 Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs 334 455 383 1,302 1,305 Total Corporation net loan charge-offs $ 957 $ 3,303 $ 1,220 $ 5,699 $ 5,368 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average total loans and loans held for sale 0.06 % 0.28 % 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.16 %





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Ending Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 79,772 $ 88,721 $ 75,214 Interest-bearing deposits with Federal Reserve 351,943 332,214 281,972 Interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions 6,373 4,476 3,723 Total cash and cash equivalents 438,088 425,411 360,909 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 533,553 523,198 378,965 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 249,247 270,032 328,152 Equity securities 10,505 10,937 10,389 Loans held for sale — 833 768 Loans receivable Syndicated loans 71,852 78,936 69,470 Loans 6,396,344 4,654,484 4,522,438 Total loans receivable 6,468,196 4,733,420 4,591,908 Less: allowance for credit losses (67,684 ) (48,329 ) (46,644 ) Net loans receivable 6,400,512 4,685,091 4,545,264 Goodwill and other intangibles 93,773 43,874 43,874 Core deposit intangible 34,727 173 223 Other assets 493,914 358,928 346,300 Total Assets $ 8,254,319 $ 6,318,477 $ 6,014,844 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,105,414 $ 855,788 $ 841,292 Interest-bearing demand deposits 970,752 698,902 681,056 Savings 3,686,511 3,162,515 3,040,769 Certificates of deposit 1,137,590 749,877 653,832 Total deposits 6,900,267 5,467,082 5,216,949 Short-term borrowings 181,604 — — Subordinated debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 84,798 84,722 84,495 Deposits held for sale 92,830 — — Other liabilities 130,015 108,772 86,417 Total liabilities 7,410,134 5,681,196 5,408,481 Common stock — — — Preferred stock 57,785 57,785 57,785 Additional paid in capital 421,770 218,375 219,304 Retained earnings 397,667 397,004 371,086 Treasury stock (2,476 ) (2,420 ) (4,516 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,561 ) (33,463 ) (37,296 ) Total shareholders' equity 844,185 637,281 606,363 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,254,319 $ 6,318,477 $ 6,014,844 Book value per common share $ 26.68 $ 27.44 $ 26.13 Adjusted book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 27.30 $ 27.53 $ 26.13 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 22.32 $ 25.35 $ 24.03 Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 22.94 $ 25.44 $ 24.03





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 8.10 % 8.53 % 8.45 % Adjusted tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 8.32 % 8.56 % 8.45 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(2) 9.34 % 10.42 % 10.59 % Common equity tier 1 ratio(2) 10.48 % 11.78 % 11.64 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio(2) 11.67 % 13.38 % 13.30 % Total risk-based ratio(2) 13.97 % 16.14 % 16.06 % Asset Quality Detail Nonaccrual loans $ 36,013 $ 28,509 $ 39,855 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 86 256 666 Total nonperforming loans 36,099 28,765 40,521 Other real estate owned 4,254 1,624 1,514 Total nonperforming assets $ 40,353 $ 30,389 $ 42,035 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming assets / Total loans + OREO 0.62 % 0.64 % 0.92 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.49 % 0.48 % 0.70 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 187.94 % 169.52 % 117.03 % Allowance for credit losses / Total loans 1.05 % 1.02 % 1.02 % Consolidated Financial Data Notes: (1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). (2) Capital ratios as of September 30, 2025 are estimated pending final regulatory filings.





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis Three Months Ended, September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. ASSETS: Securities: Taxable(1) (4) $ 797,866 2.92 % $ 6,151 $ 771,152 2.82 % $ 5,696 $ 690,098 2.14 % $ 3,980 Tax-exempt(1) (2) (4) 24,531 2.62 174 24,260 2.64 174 25,368 2.57 178 Equity securities(1) (2) 21,044 1.79 95 7,670 5.44 104 7,111 5.71 102 Total securities(4) 843,441 2.89 6,420 803,082 2.83 5,974 722,577 2.19 4,260 Loans receivable: Commercial(2) (3) 1,642,742 6.98 28,921 1,473,560 6.71 24,664 1,457,192 7.02 25,708 Commercial & residential mortgages and loans held for sale(2) (3) 4,201,346 6.21 65,752 3,068,519 6.18 47,295 2,947,787 6.25 46,278 Consumer(3) 127,353 11.53 3,701 125,972 11.72 3,681 131,723 11.93 3,950 Total loans receivable(3) 5,971,441 6.54 98,374 4,668,051 6.50 75,640 4,536,702 6.66 75,936 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions 394,484 4.19 4,165 345,988 5.13 4,422 244,553 5.33 3,279 Total earning assets 7,209,366 5.96 $ 108,959 5,817,121 5.89 $ 86,036 5,503,832 5.98 $ 83,475 Noninterest-bearing assets: Cash and due from banks 77,224 58,530 58,472 Premises and equipment 145,087 129,093 118,404 Other assets 414,410 277,241 272,377 Allowance for credit losses (62,092 ) (46,949 ) (45,970 ) Total non interest-bearing assets 574,629 417,915 403,283 TOTAL ASSETS LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

$ 7,783,995 $ 6,235,036 $ 5,907,115 Demand—interest-bearing $ 913,337 1.00 % $ 2,291 $ 707,932 0.97 % $ 1,719 $ 682,690 0.86 % $ 1,477 Savings 3,501,326 2.86 25,200 3,107,520 3.01 23,286 3,076,351 3.55 27,461 Time 1,062,394 3.90 10,450 743,280 3.92 7,271 560,565 4.03 5,684 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,477,057 2.75 37,941 4,558,732 2.84 32,276 4,319,606 3.19 34,622 Short-term borrowings 218,871 4.08 2,251 — 0.00 — — 0.00 — Finance lease liabilities 18,079 5.49 250 16,861 5.28 222 236 5.06 3 Subordinated notes and debentures 105,380 4.04 1,074 105,304 4.10 1,076 105,077 4.26 1,124 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,819,387 2.83 $ 41,516 4,680,897 2.88 $ 33,574 4,424,919 3.21 $ 35,749 Demand—noninterest-bearing 1,078,091 829,328 795,771 Other liabilities 109,541 90,963 88,441 Total Liabilities 7,007,019 5,601,188 5,309,131 Shareholders’ equity 776,976 633,848 597,984 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 7,783,995 $ 6,235,036 $ 5,907,115 Interest income/Earning assets 5.96 % $ 108,959 5.89 % $ 86,036 5.98 % $ 83,475 Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities 2.83 41,516 2.88 33,574 3.21 35,749 Net interest spread 3.13 % $ 67,443 3.01 % $ 52,462 2.77 % $ 47,726 Interest income/Earning assets 5.96 % 108,959 5.89 % 86,036 5.98 % 83,475 Interest expense/Earning assets 2.27 41,516 2.30 33,574 2.56 35,749 Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.69 % $ 67,443 3.59 % $ 52,462 3.42 % $ 47,726 (1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums. (2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 was $314 thousand, $265 thousand and $240 thousand, respectively. (3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees. (4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 was $(39.1) million, $(42.6) million and $(51.1) million, respectively.





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis Nine Months Ended, September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. ASSETS: Securities: Taxable(1) (4) $ 778,262 2.82 % $ 17,308 $ 696,259 2.06 % $ 11,572 Tax-exempt(1) (2) (4) 24,709 2.64 528 26,063 2.58 547 Equity securities(1) (2) 12,079 3.38 305 6,951 5.69 296 Total securities(4) 815,050 2.83 18,141 729,273 2.11 12,415 Loans receivable: Commercial(2) (3) 1,528,188 6.82 77,954 1,434,545 6.92 74,360 Commercial & residential mortgages and loans held for sale(2) (3) 3,428,123 6.15 157,620 2,905,301 6.16 134,012 Consumer(3) 125,751 11.75 11,047 129,475 11.96 11,591 Total loans receivable(3) 5,082,062 6.49 246,621 4,469,321 6.57 219,963 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions 384,762 4.47 12,871 241,551 5.58 10,085 Total earning assets 6,281,874 5.87 $ 277,633 5,440,145 5.89 $ 242,463 Noninterest-bearing assets: Cash and due from banks 64,701 55,243 Premises and equipment 134,523 113,629 Other assets 323,544 267,797 Allowance for credit losses (52,181 ) (45,812 ) Total non interest-bearing assets 470,587 390,857 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,752,461 $ 5,831,002 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Demand—interest-bearing $ 776,145 0.95 % $ 5,537 $ 711,911 0.75 % $ 4,014 Savings 3,248,202 2.98 72,326 3,046,518 3.53 80,536 Time 849,122 3.93 24,988 531,818 3.87 15,414 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,873,469 2.82 102,851 4,290,247 3.11 99,964 Short-term borrowings 73,785 4.08 2,251 — 0.00 — Finance lease liabilities 16,704 5.67 708 259 4.64 9 Subordinated notes and debentures 105,304 4.10 3,228 105,001 4.32 3,394 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,069,262 2.88 $ 109,038 4,395,507 3.14 $ 103,367 Demand—noninterest-bearing 909,597 764,770 Other liabilities 97,544 84,708 Total Liabilities 6,076,403 5,244,985 Shareholders’ equity 676,058 586,017 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,752,461 $ 5,831,002 Interest income/Earning assets 5.87 % $ 277,633 5.89 % $ 242,463 Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities 2.88 109,038 3.14 103,367 Net interest spread 2.99 % $ 168,595 2.75 % $ 139,096 Interest income/Earning assets 5.87 % 277,633 5.89 % 242,463 Interest expense/Earning assets 2.31 109,038 2.51 103,367 Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.56 % $ 168,595 3.38 % $ 139,096 (1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums. (2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, was $838 thousand and $671 thousand, respectively. (3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees. (4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was $(43.2) million and $(55.1) million, respectively.





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Calculation of merger transaction related expenses, net of tax (non-GAAP)(1): Merger transaction related expenses - non deductible $ 1,570 $ 357 $ — $ 2,897 $ — Merger transaction related expenses - deductible 18,972 — — 19,531 — Statutory federal tax rate 21 % 21 % 21 % 21 % 21 % Tax benefit of merger and integration costs and day 1 non-PCD provision expense (non-GAAP) 3,984 — — 4,102 — Merger transaction related expenses - deductible, net of tax 14,988 — — 15,429 — Merger transaction related expenses, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 16,558 $ 357 $ — $ 18,326 $ — (1) Merger transaction related expenses represent legal, advisory, severance, technology conversion, day one non-PCD provision expense, and other expenses directly related to the ESSA acquisition. Management believes exclusion of these non-recurring charges provides more meaningful period-over-period comparisons of operating performance.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Calculation of net income available to common (GAAP): Net income $ 7,045 $ 13,956 $ 13,954 $ 32,482 $ 39,511 Less: preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,075 1,076 3,226 3,226 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,969 $ 12,881 $ 12,878 $ 29,256 $ 36,285 Adjusted calculation of net income available to common (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,969 $ 12,881 $ 12,878 $ 29,256 $ 36,285 Add: merger transaction related expenses, net of tax (non-GAAP) 16,558 357 — 18,326 — Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 22,527 $ 13,238 $ 12,878 $ 47,582 $ 36,285





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Calculation of dividend payout ratio: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.54 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per common share 0.22 0.61 0.61 1.26 1.72 Dividend payout ratio 82 % 30 % 30 % 43 % 31 % Adjusted calculation of dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP): Cash dividends per common share $ 0.180 $ 0.180 $ 0.180 $ 0.540 $ 0.530 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) 0.82 0.63 0.61 2.05 1.72 Adjusted dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP) 22 % 29 % 30 % 26 % 31 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP):(1) Net interest income $ 67,129 $ 52,197 $ 47,486 $ 167,757 $ 138,425 Add: Non-interest income 10,566 9,008 10,973 28,081 28,793 Less: Non-interest expense 50,157 39,617 38,784 130,812 112,197 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 27,538 $ 21,588 $ 19,675 $ 65,026 $ 55,021 Adjusted calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP):(1) Net interest income $ 67,129 $ 52,197 $ 47,486 $ 167,757 $ 138,425 Add: Non-interest income 10,566 9,008 10,973 28,081 28,793 Less: Non-interest expense 50,157 39,617 38,784 130,812 112,197 Add: Merger and integration costs (non-GAAP) 4,155 357 — 6,041 — Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 31,693 $ 21,945 $ 19,675 $ 71,067 $ 55,021 (1) Management believes that this is an important metric as it illustrates the underlying performance of the Corporation, it enables investors and others to assess the Corporation's ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through the credit cycle and provides consistent reporting with a key metric used by bank regulatory agencies.





September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Adjusted calculation of loans (non-GAAP): Loans $ 6,396,344 $ 4,654,484 $ 4,522,438 Less: ESSA acquired loans, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments (non-GAAP) (1,651,056 ) — — Adjusted loans (non-GAAP) $ 4,745,288 $ 4,654,484 $ 4,522,438





September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Adjusted calculation of total deposits (non-GAAP): Total deposits $ 6,900,267 $ 5,467,082 $ 5,216,949 Add: deposits held for sale (non-GAAP) 92,830 — — Less: ESSA acquired deposits, net of estimated purchase accounting fair value adjustments (non-GAAP) (1,455,805 ) — — Adjusted total deposits (non-GAAP) $ 5,537,292 $ 5,467,082 $ 5,216,949





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Basic earnings per common share computation: Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,969 $ 12,881 $ 12,878 $ 29,256 $ 36,285 Less: net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities 50 120 101 253 291 Net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock $ 5,919 $ 12,761 $ 12,777 $ 29,003 $ 35,994 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including shares considered participating securities 27,388 21,053 20,997 23,165 20,994 Less: average participating securities 209 172 155 166 162 Weighted average shares 27,179 20,881 20,842 22,999 20,832 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.61 $ 0.61 $ 1.26 $ 1.73 Diluted earnings per common share computation: Net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock $ 5,919 $ 12,761 $ 12,777 $ 29,003 $ 35,994 Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share 27,179 20,881 20,842 22,999 20,832 Add: dilutive effect of stock compensation 101 72 70 76 64 Weighted average shares and dilutive potential common shares 27,280 20,953 20,912 23,075 20,896 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.61 $ 0.61 $ 1.26 $ 1.72 Adjusted basic earnings per common share computation (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,969 $ 12,881 $ 12,878 $ 29,256 $ 36,285 Add: merger transaction related expenses, net of tax (non-GAAP) 16,558 357 — 18,326 — Less: net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities 50 120 101 253 291 Less: Adjustment to net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities for merger transaction related expenses, net of tax (non-GAAP) 127 3 — 131 — Adjusted net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock (non-GAAP) $ 22,350 $ 13,115 $ 12,777 $ 47,198 $ 35,994 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including shares considered participating securities 27,388 21,053 20,997 23,165 20,994 Less: average participating securities 209 172 155 166 162 Weighted average shares 27,179 20,881 20,842 22,999 20,832 Adjusted basic earnings per common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.82 $ 0.63 $ 0.61 $ 2.05 $ 1.73 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share computation (non-GAAP): Adjusted net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock (non-GAAP) $ 22,350 $ 13,115 $ 12,777 $ 47,198 $ 35,994 Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share 27,179 20,881 20,842 22,999 20,832 Add: dilutive effect of stock compensation 101 72 70 76 64 Weighted average shares and dilutive potential common shares 27,280 20,953 20,912 23,075 20,896 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.82 $ 0.63 $ 0.61 $ 2.05 $ 1.72





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Calculation of net interest margin: Interest income $ 108,645 $ 85,771 $ 83,235 $ 276,795 $ 241,792 Interest expense 41,516 33,574 35,749 109,038 103,367 Net interest income $ 67,129 $ 52,197 $ 47,486 $ 167,757 $ 138,425 Average total earning assets $ 7,209,366 $ 5,817,121 $ 5,503,832 $ 6,281,874 $ 5,440,145 Net interest margin (GAAP) (annualized) 3.69 % 3.60 % 3.43 % 3.57 % 3.40 % Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Interest income $ 108,645 $ 85,771 $ 83,235 $ 276,795 $ 241,792 Tax equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP) 314 265 240 838 671 Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 108,959 86,036 83,475 277,633 242,463 Interest expense 41,516 33,574 35,749 109,038 103,367 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 67,443 $ 52,462 $ 47,726 $ 168,595 $ 139,096 Average total earning assets $ 7,209,366 $ 5,817,121 $ 5,503,832 $ 6,281,874 $ 5,440,145 Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (non-GAAP) (39,121 ) (42,592 ) (51,075 ) (43,229 ) (55,134 ) Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP) $ 7,248,487 $ 5,859,713 $ 5,554,907 $ 6,325,103 $ 5,495,279 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.69 % 3.59 % 3.42 % 3.56 % 3.38 % Calculation of net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting loan accretion (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)(1): Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 67,443 $ 52,462 $ 47,726 $ 168,595 $ 139,096 Less: purchase accounting loan accretion (3,420 ) 0 0 (3,420 ) 0 Adjusted net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 64,023 $ 52,462 $ 47,726 $ 165,175 $ 139,096 Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP) $ 7,248,487 $ 5,859,713 $ 5,554,907 $ 6,325,103 $ 5,495,279 Adjusted net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.50 % 3.59 % 3.42 % 3.49 % 3.38 % (1) Purchase accounting loan accretion represents income recognized on estimated fair value adjustments to acquired loans.





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Calculation of tangible book value per common share and tangible common

equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP): Shareholders' equity $ 844,185 $ 637,281 $ 606,363 Less: preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,785 Common shareholders' equity 786,400 579,496 548,578 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 93,773 43,874 43,874 Less: core deposit intangible 34,727 173 223 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 657,900 $ 535,449 $ 504,481 Total assets $ 8,254,319 $ 6,318,477 $ 6,014,844 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 93,773 43,874 43,874 Less: core deposit intangible 34,727 173 223 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 8,125,819 $ 6,274,430 $ 5,970,747 Ending shares outstanding 29,477,429 21,119,894 20,994,730 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 26.68 $ 27.44 $ 26.13 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 22.32 $ 25.35 $ 24.03 Common shareholders' equity / Total assets (GAAP) 9.53 % 9.17 % 9.12 % Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.10 % 8.53 % 8.45 % Adjusted calculation of book value per common share (non-GAAP): Common shareholders' equity $ 786,400 $ 579,496 $ 548,578 Add: merger transaction related expenses, net of tax (non-GAAP) 18,326 1,844 — Adjusted common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 804,726 $ 581,340 $ 548,578 Ending shares outstanding 29,477,429 21,119,894 20,994,730 Adjusted book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 27.30 $ 27.53 $ 26.13 Adjusted calculation of tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP): Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 657,900 $ 535,449 $ 504,481 Add: merger transaction related expenses, net of tax (non-GAAP) 18,326 1,844 — Adjusted tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 676,226 $ 537,293 $ 504,481 Ending shares outstanding 29,477,429 21,119,894 20,994,730 Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 22.94 $ 25.44 $ 24.03 Adjusted calculation of tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP): Adjusted tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 676,226 $ 537,293 $ 504,481 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 8,125,819 $ 6,274,430 $ 5,970,747 Add: merger and integration costs (non-GAAP) 6,041 1,886 — Adjusted tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 8,131,860 $ 6,276,316 $ 5,970,747 Adjusted tangible common equity / Adjusted tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.32 % 8.56 % 8.45 %





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Calculation of efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 50,157 $ 39,617 $ 38,784 $ 130,812 $ 112,197 Non-interest income $ 10,566 $ 9,008 $ 10,973 $ 28,081 $ 28,793 Net interest income 67,129 52,197 47,486 167,757 138,425 Total revenue $ 77,695 $ 61,205 $ 58,459 $ 195,838 $ 167,218 Efficiency ratio 64.56 % 64.73 % 66.34 % 66.80 % 67.10 % Calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 50,157 $ 39,617 $ 38,784 $ 130,812 $ 112,197 Less: core deposit intangible amortization 780 16 18 813 57 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 49,377 $ 39,601 $ 38,766 $ 129,999 $ 112,140 Non-interest income $ 10,566 $ 9,008 $ 10,973 $ 28,081 $ 28,793 Net interest income $ 67,129 $ 52,197 $ 47,486 $ 167,757 $ 138,425 Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP) 1,737 1,451 1,473 4,652 4,127 Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 2,453 2,046 2,123 6,575 5,957 Adjusted net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 67,845 52,792 48,136 169,680 140,255 Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 78,411 $ 61,800 $ 59,109 $ 197,761 $ 169,048 Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 62.97 % 64.08 % 65.58 % 65.74 % 66.34 % Adjusted calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 49,377 $ 39,601 $ 38,766 $ 129,999 $ 112,140 Less: merger and integration costs (non-GAAP) 4,155 357 — 6,041 — Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 45,222 $ 39,244 $ 38,766 $ 123,958 $ 112,140 Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 78,411 $ 61,800 $ 59,109 $ 197,761 $ 169,048 Adjusted efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 57.67 % 63.50 % 65.58 % 62.68 % 66.34 %





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Calculation of return on average assets: Net income $ 7,045 $ 13,956 $ 13,954 $ 32,482 $ 39,511 Average total assets $ 7,783,995 $ 6,235,036 $ 5,907,115 $ 6,752,461 $ 5,831,002 Return on average assets (GAAP) (annualized) 0.36 % 0.90 % 0.94 % 0.64 % 0.91 % Adjusted calculation of return on average assets (non-GAAP): Net income $ 7,045 $ 13,956 $ 13,954 $ 32,482 $ 39,511 Add: merger transaction related expenses, net of tax (non-GAAP) 16,558 357 — 18,326 — Adjusted net income $ 23,603 $ 14,313 $ 13,954 $ 50,808 $ 39,511 Average total assets $ 7,783,995 $ 6,235,036 $ 5,907,115 $ 6,752,461 $ 5,831,002 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (annualized) 1.20 % 0.92 % 0.94 % 1.01 % 0.91 %





CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net income $ 7,045 $ 13,956 $ 13,954 $ 32,482 $ 39,511 Less: preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,075 1,076 3,226 3,226 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,969 $ 12,881 $ 12,878 $ 29,256 $ 36,285 Average shareholders' equity $ 776,976 $ 633,848 $ 597,984 $ 676,058 $ 586,017 Less: average goodwill & intangibles 107,827 44,058 44,108 65,554 44,127 Less: average preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,785 57,785 57,785 Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 611,364 $ 532,005 $ 496,091 $ 552,719 $ 484,105 Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized) 3.60 % 8.83 % 9.28 % 6.42 % 9.01 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) (annualized) 3.29 % 8.97 % 9.48 % 6.33 % 9.18 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.87 % 9.71 % 10.33 % 7.08 % 10.01 % Adjusted calculation of return on average equity (non-GAAP): Net income $ 7,045 $ 13,956 $ 13,954 $ 32,482 $ 39,511 Add: merger transaction related expenses, net of tax (non-GAAP) 16,558 357 — 18,326 — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 23,603 $ 14,313 $ 13,954 $ 50,808 $ 39,511 Average shareholders' equity $ 776,976 $ 633,848 $ 597,984 $ 676,058 $ 586,017 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 12.05 % 9.06 % 9.28 % 10.05 % 9.01 % Adjusted calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,969 $ 12,881 $ 12,878 $ 29,256 $ 36,285 Add: merger transaction related expenses, net of tax (non-GAAP) 16,558 357 — 18,326 — Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 22,527 $ 13,238 $ 12,878 $ 47,582 $ 36,285 Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 611,364 $ 532,005 $ 496,091 $ 552,719 $ 484,105 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 14.62 % 9.98 % 10.33 % 11.51 % 10.01 %



