SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED Announces First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

 | Source: SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP Ltd SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP Ltd

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED (Nasdaq: SFHG) (the “Company” or “Samfine”), a printing service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Overview:

  • Revenue was HK$82.1 million (US$10.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 0.2% from HK$81.9 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Net loss was HK$8.5 million (US$1.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared with a net income of HK$0.8 million for the same period in 2024.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results

Revenue. Revenue remained relatively stable at HK$82,121,233 (US$10,461,437) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a marginal increase of 0.2% compared to HK$81,934,259 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 81.4% to HK$20,105,220 (US$2,561,207) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from HK$11,081,674 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, principally due to increase in legal and professional fee.

Selling and marketing expenses. Selling and marketing expenses increased by 59.3% to HK$8,720,599 (US$1,110,918) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from HK$5,474,255 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The overall increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly driven by the increase in marketing and promotion expenses.

Net loss. Net loss increased by 1,120.7% to a net loss of HK$8,457,024 (US$1,077,340) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from a net income of HK$828,511 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The company incurred significant marketing and promotion expenses and professional fee to stimulate sales and enhance operational efficiency upon listing. However, the outbreak of the trade war hindered the achievement of sales growth as outlined in the company's original strategic plan, resulting in operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

About SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED is an established one-stop printing service provider which principally provides printing services in Hong Kong and the PRC. With over 20 years of experience in the printing industry, its operating subsidiaries offer a wide range of printed products such as book products, novelty and packaging products. Its operating subsidiaries’ customers principally comprise of book traders located in Hong Kong whose clients are located around the world, mainly in the U.S. and Europe.

Exchange Rate Information

The Company is a holding company with operations conducted in Hong Kong and the PRC through its operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the PRC, Samfine HK and Samfine SZ, respectively. SFHG’s reporting currency is HKD. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements contains translations of HKD into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from HKD to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to HKD in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1 = HK$7.8499 on June 30, 2025, as published in H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board. We make no representation that the HKD or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or HKD, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Rounding Amounts and Percentages

Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: 888@1398.cn

Telephone: (852) 3589 1500


SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2025
 
  As of
December 31,
2024		  As of
June 30,
2025		  As of
June 30,
2025		 
  HK$  HK$  US$ 
  (Audited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
ASSETS         
CURRENT ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents  44,637,131   21,016,175   2,677,254 
Restricted cash  14,545,723   15,125,542   1,926,845 
Accounts receivable, net            
- Third parties  23,167,061   32,714,913   4,167,558 
- Related party  570,149   697,798   88,893 
Prepayments and other current assets  21,274,088   19,313,555   2,460,357 
Investment in life insurance contract, net  1,555,526       
Inventories, net  11,757,137   10,380,189   1,322,334 
Total current assets  117,506,815   99,248,172   12,643,241 
             
NON-CURRENT ASSETS            
Plant and equipment, net  22,700,784   21,971,397   2,798,940 
Intangible assets, net  674,777   718,135   91,483 
Prepayments  14,191,667   9,804,167   1,248,954 
Prepayment for acquisition of plant and equipment  23,599   6,226,938   793,250 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  6,960,066   25,901,013   3,299,534 
Investment in life insurance contract, net     1,569,057   199,882 
Deferred tax asset  1,870,819   3,611,952   460,127 
Total non-current assets  46,421,712   69,802,659   8,892,170 
Total assets  163,928,527   169,050,831   21,535,411 
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Accounts and bills payables  54,392,905   49,521,638   6,308,569 
Accruals and other payables  12,758,304   8,505,635   1,083,535 
Bank and other borrowings  13,402,782   14,718,545   1,874,998 
Due to related parties  246,185   135,973   17,321 
Operating lease liabilities  2,270,289   4,585,898   584,198 
Total current liabilities  83,070,465   77,467,689   9,868,621 
             
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES            
Bank and other borrowings  3,776,763   6,930,984   882,939 
Deferred tax liabilities  156,926   156,926   19,991 
Operating lease liabilities  4,689,777   21,315,115   2,715,336 
Total non-current liabilities  8,623,466   28,403,025   3,618,266 
Total liabilities  91,693,931   105,870,714   13,486,887 
             
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 18)            
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Ordinary shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 20,300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024  9,889       
Class A Ordinary Shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 791,000,000 shares authorized, 11,300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025     5,505   709 
Class B Ordinary Shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 9,000,000 shares authorized, 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025     4,384   564 
Additional paid-in capital  68,647,780   68,647,780   8,837,594 
Statutory reserve  278,740   278,740   35,885 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  2,860,221   2,262,766   195,323 
Retained earnings (accumulated losses)  437,966   (8,019,058)  (1,021,551)
Total shareholders’ equity  72,234,596   63,180,117   8,048,524 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity  163,928,527   169,050,831   21,535,411 
             


SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025
 
  Six months ended June 30, 
  2024  2025  2025 
  HK$  HK$  US$ 
REVENUE  81,934,259   82,121,233   10,461,437 
             
COST OF REVENUE  (64,895,629)  (66,340,565)  (8,451,135)
Gross profit  17,038,630   15,780,668   2,010,302 
             
OPERATING EXPENSES            
Selling and marketing  (5,474,255)  (8,720,599)  (1,110,918)
General and administrative  (11,081,674)  (20,105,220)  (2,561,207)
Total expenses  (16,555,929)  (28,825,819)  (3,672,125)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATION  482,701   (13,045,151)  (1,661,823)
             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)            
Interest income  66,785   43,856   5,587 
Interest expense  (682,011)  (445,562)  (56,760)
Other income  291,314   78,252   9,969 
Other gain, net  892,516   3,213,799   409,406 
Total other income, net  568,604   2,890,345   368,202 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE  1,051,305   (10,154,806)  (1,293,621)
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) INCOME  (222,794)  1,697,782   216,281 
NET INCOME (LOSS)  828,511   (8,457,024)  (1,077,340)
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT  (536,880)  (597,455)  (76,110)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)  291,631   (9,054,479)  (1,153,450)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares:            
Basic and diluted  18,000,000   20,300,000   20,300,000 
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:            
BASIC AND DILUTED  0.05   (0.42)  (0.05)
             



