SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED Announces First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED (Nasdaq: SFHG) (the “Company” or “Samfine”), a printing service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Overview:

Revenue was HK$82.1 million (US$10.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 0.2% from HK$81.9 million for the same period in 2024.

Net loss was HK$8.5 million (US$1.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared with a net income of HK$0.8 million for the same period in 2024.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results

Revenue. Revenue remained relatively stable at HK$82,121,233 (US$10,461,437) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a marginal increase of 0.2% compared to HK$81,934,259 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 81.4% to HK$20,105,220 (US$2,561,207) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from HK$11,081,674 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, principally due to increase in legal and professional fee.

Selling and marketing expenses. Selling and marketing expenses increased by 59.3% to HK$8,720,599 (US$1,110,918) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from HK$5,474,255 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The overall increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly driven by the increase in marketing and promotion expenses.

Net loss. Net loss increased by 1,120.7% to a net loss of HK$8,457,024 (US$1,077,340) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from a net income of HK$828,511 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The company incurred significant marketing and promotion expenses and professional fee to stimulate sales and enhance operational efficiency upon listing. However, the outbreak of the trade war hindered the achievement of sales growth as outlined in the company's original strategic plan, resulting in operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

About SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED is an established one-stop printing service provider which principally provides printing services in Hong Kong and the PRC. With over 20 years of experience in the printing industry, its operating subsidiaries offer a wide range of printed products such as book products, novelty and packaging products. Its operating subsidiaries’ customers principally comprise of book traders located in Hong Kong whose clients are located around the world, mainly in the U.S. and Europe.

Exchange Rate Information

The Company is a holding company with operations conducted in Hong Kong and the PRC through its operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the PRC, Samfine HK and Samfine SZ, respectively. SFHG’s reporting currency is HKD. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements contains translations of HKD into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from HKD to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to HKD in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1 = HK$7.8499 on June 30, 2025, as published in H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board. We make no representation that the HKD or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or HKD, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Rounding Amounts and Percentages

Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding.

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2025 As of

December 31,

2024 As of

June 30,

2025 As of

June 30,

2025 HK$ HK$ US$ (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 44,637,131 21,016,175 2,677,254 Restricted cash 14,545,723 15,125,542 1,926,845 Accounts receivable, net - Third parties 23,167,061 32,714,913 4,167,558 - Related party 570,149 697,798 88,893 Prepayments and other current assets 21,274,088 19,313,555 2,460,357 Investment in life insurance contract, net 1,555,526 — — Inventories, net 11,757,137 10,380,189 1,322,334 Total current assets 117,506,815 99,248,172 12,643,241 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Plant and equipment, net 22,700,784 21,971,397 2,798,940 Intangible assets, net 674,777 718,135 91,483 Prepayments 14,191,667 9,804,167 1,248,954 Prepayment for acquisition of plant and equipment 23,599 6,226,938 793,250 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,960,066 25,901,013 3,299,534 Investment in life insurance contract, net — 1,569,057 199,882 Deferred tax asset 1,870,819 3,611,952 460,127 Total non-current assets 46,421,712 69,802,659 8,892,170 Total assets 163,928,527 169,050,831 21,535,411 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts and bills payables 54,392,905 49,521,638 6,308,569 Accruals and other payables 12,758,304 8,505,635 1,083,535 Bank and other borrowings 13,402,782 14,718,545 1,874,998 Due to related parties 246,185 135,973 17,321 Operating lease liabilities 2,270,289 4,585,898 584,198 Total current liabilities 83,070,465 77,467,689 9,868,621 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank and other borrowings 3,776,763 6,930,984 882,939 Deferred tax liabilities 156,926 156,926 19,991 Operating lease liabilities 4,689,777 21,315,115 2,715,336 Total non-current liabilities 8,623,466 28,403,025 3,618,266 Total liabilities 91,693,931 105,870,714 13,486,887 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 18) SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 20,300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 9,889 — — Class A Ordinary Shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 791,000,000 shares authorized, 11,300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 — 5,505 709 Class B Ordinary Shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 9,000,000 shares authorized, 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 — 4,384 564 Additional paid-in capital 68,647,780 68,647,780 8,837,594 Statutory reserve 278,740 278,740 35,885 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,860,221 2,262,766 195,323 Retained earnings (accumulated losses) 437,966 (8,019,058 ) (1,021,551 ) Total shareholders’ equity 72,234,596 63,180,117 8,048,524 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 163,928,527 169,050,831 21,535,411





SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024 2025 2025 HK$ HK$ US$ REVENUE 81,934,259 82,121,233 10,461,437 COST OF REVENUE (64,895,629 ) (66,340,565 ) (8,451,135 ) Gross profit 17,038,630 15,780,668 2,010,302 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling and marketing (5,474,255 ) (8,720,599 ) (1,110,918 ) General and administrative (11,081,674 ) (20,105,220 ) (2,561,207 ) Total expenses (16,555,929 ) (28,825,819 ) (3,672,125 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATION 482,701 (13,045,151 ) (1,661,823 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 66,785 43,856 5,587 Interest expense (682,011 ) (445,562 ) (56,760 ) Other income 291,314 78,252 9,969 Other gain, net 892,516 3,213,799 409,406 Total other income, net 568,604 2,890,345 368,202 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,051,305 (10,154,806 ) (1,293,621 ) INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) INCOME (222,794 ) 1,697,782 216,281 NET INCOME (LOSS) 828,511 (8,457,024 ) (1,077,340 ) FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT (536,880 ) (597,455 ) (76,110 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 291,631 (9,054,479 ) (1,153,450 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares: Basic and diluted 18,000,000 20,300,000 20,300,000 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE: BASIC AND DILUTED 0.05 (0.42 ) (0.05 )



