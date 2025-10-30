SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED Announces First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED (Nasdaq: SFHG) (the “Company” or “Samfine”), a printing service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Overview:
- Revenue was HK$82.1 million (US$10.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 0.2% from HK$81.9 million for the same period in 2024.
- Net loss was HK$8.5 million (US$1.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared with a net income of HK$0.8 million for the same period in 2024.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results
Revenue. Revenue remained relatively stable at HK$82,121,233 (US$10,461,437) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a marginal increase of 0.2% compared to HK$81,934,259 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 81.4% to HK$20,105,220 (US$2,561,207) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from HK$11,081,674 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, principally due to increase in legal and professional fee.
Selling and marketing expenses. Selling and marketing expenses increased by 59.3% to HK$8,720,599 (US$1,110,918) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from HK$5,474,255 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The overall increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly driven by the increase in marketing and promotion expenses.
Net loss. Net loss increased by 1,120.7% to a net loss of HK$8,457,024 (US$1,077,340) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from a net income of HK$828,511 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The company incurred significant marketing and promotion expenses and professional fee to stimulate sales and enhance operational efficiency upon listing. However, the outbreak of the trade war hindered the achievement of sales growth as outlined in the company's original strategic plan, resulting in operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
About SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED is an established one-stop printing service provider which principally provides printing services in Hong Kong and the PRC. With over 20 years of experience in the printing industry, its operating subsidiaries offer a wide range of printed products such as book products, novelty and packaging products. Its operating subsidiaries’ customers principally comprise of book traders located in Hong Kong whose clients are located around the world, mainly in the U.S. and Europe.
Exchange Rate Information
The Company is a holding company with operations conducted in Hong Kong and the PRC through its operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the PRC, Samfine HK and Samfine SZ, respectively. SFHG’s reporting currency is HKD. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements contains translations of HKD into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from HKD to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to HKD in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1 = HK$7.8499 on June 30, 2025, as published in H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board. We make no representation that the HKD or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or HKD, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.
Rounding Amounts and Percentages
Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding.
|SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2025
|As of
December 31,
2024
|As of
June 30,
2025
|As of
June 30,
2025
|HK$
|HK$
|US$
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|44,637,131
|21,016,175
|2,677,254
|Restricted cash
|14,545,723
|15,125,542
|1,926,845
|Accounts receivable, net
|- Third parties
|23,167,061
|32,714,913
|4,167,558
|- Related party
|570,149
|697,798
|88,893
|Prepayments and other current assets
|21,274,088
|19,313,555
|2,460,357
|Investment in life insurance contract, net
|1,555,526
|—
|—
|Inventories, net
|11,757,137
|10,380,189
|1,322,334
|Total current assets
|117,506,815
|99,248,172
|12,643,241
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Plant and equipment, net
|22,700,784
|21,971,397
|2,798,940
|Intangible assets, net
|674,777
|718,135
|91,483
|Prepayments
|14,191,667
|9,804,167
|1,248,954
|Prepayment for acquisition of plant and equipment
|23,599
|6,226,938
|793,250
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|6,960,066
|25,901,013
|3,299,534
|Investment in life insurance contract, net
|—
|1,569,057
|199,882
|Deferred tax asset
|1,870,819
|3,611,952
|460,127
|Total non-current assets
|46,421,712
|69,802,659
|8,892,170
|Total assets
|163,928,527
|169,050,831
|21,535,411
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts and bills payables
|54,392,905
|49,521,638
|6,308,569
|Accruals and other payables
|12,758,304
|8,505,635
|1,083,535
|Bank and other borrowings
|13,402,782
|14,718,545
|1,874,998
|Due to related parties
|246,185
|135,973
|17,321
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,270,289
|4,585,898
|584,198
|Total current liabilities
|83,070,465
|77,467,689
|9,868,621
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Bank and other borrowings
|3,776,763
|6,930,984
|882,939
|Deferred tax liabilities
|156,926
|156,926
|19,991
|Operating lease liabilities
|4,689,777
|21,315,115
|2,715,336
|Total non-current liabilities
|8,623,466
|28,403,025
|3,618,266
|Total liabilities
|91,693,931
|105,870,714
|13,486,887
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 18)
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Ordinary shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 20,300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|9,889
|—
|—
|Class A Ordinary Shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 791,000,000 shares authorized, 11,300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025
|—
|5,505
|709
|Class B Ordinary Shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 9,000,000 shares authorized, 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025
|—
|4,384
|564
|Additional paid-in capital
|68,647,780
|68,647,780
|8,837,594
|Statutory reserve
|278,740
|278,740
|35,885
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,860,221
|2,262,766
|195,323
|Retained earnings (accumulated losses)
|437,966
|(8,019,058
|)
|(1,021,551
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|72,234,596
|63,180,117
|8,048,524
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|163,928,527
|169,050,831
|21,535,411
|SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025
|Six months ended June 30,
|2024
|2025
|2025
|HK$
|HK$
|US$
|REVENUE
|81,934,259
|82,121,233
|10,461,437
|COST OF REVENUE
|(64,895,629
|)
|(66,340,565
|)
|(8,451,135
|)
|Gross profit
|17,038,630
|15,780,668
|2,010,302
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Selling and marketing
|(5,474,255
|)
|(8,720,599
|)
|(1,110,918
|)
|General and administrative
|(11,081,674
|)
|(20,105,220
|)
|(2,561,207
|)
|Total expenses
|(16,555,929
|)
|(28,825,819
|)
|(3,672,125
|)
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATION
|482,701
|(13,045,151
|)
|(1,661,823
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest income
|66,785
|43,856
|5,587
|Interest expense
|(682,011
|)
|(445,562
|)
|(56,760
|)
|Other income
|291,314
|78,252
|9,969
|Other gain, net
|892,516
|3,213,799
|409,406
|Total other income, net
|568,604
|2,890,345
|368,202
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|1,051,305
|(10,154,806
|)
|(1,293,621
|)
|INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) INCOME
|(222,794
|)
|1,697,782
|216,281
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|828,511
|(8,457,024
|)
|(1,077,340
|)
|FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT
|(536,880
|)
|(597,455
|)
|(76,110
|)
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|291,631
|(9,054,479
|)
|(1,153,450
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares:
|Basic and diluted
|18,000,000
|20,300,000
|20,300,000
|EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|BASIC AND DILUTED
|0.05
|(0.42
|)
|(0.05
|)