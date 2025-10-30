FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2025. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Business Highlights

Reported $70.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA, up 54% from the second quarter of 2025.

Closed the acquisition of the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway into a voting trust on August 25 th .

. West Virginia gas production commenced in August, resulting in excess gas sales at Long Ridge.

Evaluating strategic alternatives for Long Ridge, including a potential sale of the company.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q3’25 Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders, Before Series B Preferred Stock Dividend and Loss on Extinguishment of Preferred Stock $ (118,352 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (1.38 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 70,931 Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments(1)(2) $ 76,554

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release. (2) Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

Third Quarter 2025 Dividends

On October 29, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, payable on November 28, 2025 to the holders of record on November 14, 2025.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb24fbd29a9a24fb883530bc1dc7ef604. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, October 31, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, November 7, 2025 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/events.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues Total revenues $ 140,556 $ 83,311 $ 359,003 $ 250,733 Expenses Operating expenses 74,985 62,766 216,465 188,566 General and administrative 3,202 2,989 12,177 10,690 Acquisition and transaction expenses 3,221 2,526 15,440 4,373 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 3,782 2,807 10,004 8,584 Depreciation and amortization 34,813 19,492 93,823 60,176 Asset impairment — — 4,401 — Total expenses 120,003 90,580 352,310 272,389 Other income (expense) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities 2,928 (14,308 ) 6,247 (38,998 ) Gain on sale of assets, net 28 2,758 119,856 2,595 (Loss) gain on modification or extinguishment of debt (55,208 ) 747 (59,281 ) (8,423 ) Interest expense (73,312 ) (31,513 ) (175,628 ) (88,796 ) Other income 5,554 6,537 12,299 15,865 Total other expense (120,010 ) (35,779 ) (96,507 ) (117,757 ) Loss before income taxes (99,457 ) (43,048 ) (89,814 ) (139,413 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5,081 (92 ) (35,481 ) 1,980 Net loss (104,538 ) (42,956 ) (54,333 ) (141,393 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries - common stockholders (11,497 ) (9,963 ) (33,998 ) (32,053 ) Less: Preferred dividends and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests 12,487 — 12,487 — Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock 12,824 16,978 55,622 51,563 Net loss attributable to stockholders, before series B preferred stock dividend and loss on extinguishment of preferred stock $ (118,352 ) $ (49,971 ) $ (88,444 ) $ (160,903 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (159,283 ) $ (49,971 ) $ (134,924 ) $ (160,903 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (1.38 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.51 ) Diluted $ (1.38 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (1.51 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 115,555,973 109,723,831 114,851,106 106,317,677 Diluted 115,555,973 109,723,831 114,851,106 106,317,677





FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,722 $ 27,785 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 319,194 119,511 Accounts receivable, net 63,664 52,994 Other current assets 25,247 19,561 Total current assets 442,827 219,851 Leasing equipment, net 36,845 37,453 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 68,563 67,937 Property, plant, and equipment, net 3,255,047 1,653,468 Investment - The Wheeling Corporation 1,112,739 — Investments 19,642 12,529 Intangible assets, net 44,198 46,229 Goodwill 401,229 275,367 Other assets 70,630 61,554 Total assets $ 5,451,720 $ 2,374,388 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 203,371 $ 176,425 Debt, net 1,514,761 48,594 Operating lease liabilities 7,475 7,172 Derivative liabilities 29,679 — Other current liabilities 15,410 18,603 Total current liabilities 1,770,696 250,794 Debt, net 2,213,630 1,539,241 Operating lease liabilities 61,344 60,893 Derivative liabilities 168,926 — Warrant liabilities 85,362 — Other liabilities 72,989 67,104 Total liabilities 4,372,947 1,918,032 Commitments and contingencies — — Redeemable preferred stock Series A($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 total preferred shares authorized; 300,000 Series A shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; redemption amount of $0.0 million and $431.8 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) — 381,218 Redeemable convertible preferred stock Series B($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 total preferred shares authorized; 160,000 and — Series B shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; redemption amount of $192.0 million and $— million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 152,642 — Redeemable preferred stock Series A RailCo - Non-controlling interest(zero par value per share; 1,000,000 total preferred shares authorized; 1,000,000 and — Series A - RailCo shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; redemption amount of $1,414.6 million and $— million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 906,058 — Equity Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 116,294,461 and 113,934,860 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 1,163 1,139 Additional paid in capital 674,797 764,381 Accumulated deficit (438,640 ) (405,818 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56,261 ) (157,051 ) Stockholders' equity 181,059 202,651 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries (160,986 ) (127,513 ) Total equity 20,073 75,138 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 5,451,720 $ 2,374,388





FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (54,333 ) $ (141,393 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (6,247 ) 38,998 Gain on sale of subsidiaries (119,952 ) — Gain on sale of assets, net 96 (2,595 ) Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt 59,281 8,423 Gain on sale of easement — (3,486 ) Equity-based compensation 3,685 6,768 Depreciation and amortization 93,823 60,176 Asset impairment 4,401 — Change in deferred income taxes (36,068 ) 1,187 Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative 1,268 — Change in fair value of warrants (470 ) — Amortization of deferred financing costs 11,366 6,370 Amortization of bond discount 10,055 4,419 Amortization of other comprehensive income (13,970 ) — Paid-in-kind interest expense 3,325 — Provision for credit (recovery) losses (344 ) 569 Change in: Accounts receivable 2,038 253 Other assets (1,022 ) (5,982 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,821 17,676 Derivative liabilities (67,005 ) — Other liabilities (7,003 ) 1,394 Net cash used in operating activities (115,255 ) (7,223 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (1,121,917 ) (2,273 ) Investment in convertible promissory notes — (31,500 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 226,628 — Acquisition of leasing equipment (607 ) (1,627 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (214,644 ) (53,322 ) Proceeds from investor loan 11,001 — Investment in equity instruments — (5,000 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,660 598 Proceeds from sale of easement — 3,486 Net cash used in investing activities (1,096,879 ) (89,638 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt, net 1,744,075 449,689 Repayment of debt (763,362 ) (247,594 ) Payment of financing costs (59,878 ) (10,397 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,694 — Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock 1,000,000 — Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs (20,597 ) — Repayment of preferred stock (447,121 ) — Cash dividends - common stock (10,342 ) (9,707 ) Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock (25,516 ) (9,723 ) Settlement of equity-based compensation (1,199 ) (3,214 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests — (15,039 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,418,754 154,015 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 206,620 57,154 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 147,296 87,479 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 353,916 $ 144,633

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, before series B preferred stock dividend and loss on extinguishment of preferred stock, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders, before series B preferred stock dividend and loss on extinguishment of preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change

(in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss attributable to stockholders, before series B preferred stock dividend and loss on extinguishment of preferred stock $ (118,352 ) $ (49,971 ) $ (68,381 ) $ (88,444 ) $ (160,903 ) $ 72,459 Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5,081 (92 ) 5,173 (35,481 ) 1,980 (37,461 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 1,522 2,629 (1,107 ) 3,685 6,768 (3,083 ) Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 3,221 2,526 695 15,440 4,373 11,067 Add: Losses (gains) on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations 55,208 (747 ) 55,955 59,281 8,423 50,858 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments 211 — 211 211 — 211 Add: Asset impairment charges — — — 4,401 — 4,401 Add: Incentive allocations — — — — — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 26,808 20,725 6,083 83,551 63,418 20,133 Add: Interest expense 73,312 31,513 41,799 175,628 88,796 86,832 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2) 8,323 5,625 2,698 12,723 15,090 (2,367 ) Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock 25,311 16,978 8,333 68,109 51,563 16,546 Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities (265 ) (248 ) (17 ) (794 ) 214 (1,008 ) Add: Other non-recurring items(3) 962 — 962 2,295 — 2,295 Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (2,928 ) 14,308 (17,236 ) (6,247 ) 38,998 (45,245 ) Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(4) (7,483 ) (6,318 ) (1,165 ) (22,292 ) (20,305 ) (1,987 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 70,931 $ 36,928 $ 34,003 $ 272,066 $ 98,415 $ 173,651

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $34,813 and $19,492, (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $1,233 and (iii) amortization of other comprehensive income of $(9,238) and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $93,823 and $60,176, (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $3,698 and $3,242 and (iii) amortization of other comprehensive income of $(13,970) and $—, respectively. (2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income (loss) of $5,100 and $(14,352), (ii) interest expense of $— and $10,826, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,852 and $6,911, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $— and $47, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $(2,572), (vi) asset impairment charges of $— and $24, (vii) equity method basis adjustments of $— and $17, (viii) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt of $— and $4,724 and (ix) provision for income taxes of $1,371 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income (loss) of $11,578 and $(39,132), (ii) interest expense of $7,648 and $32,901, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $4,736 and $20,091, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $201 and $97, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(12,822) and $(4,394), (vi) equity-based compensation expense of $— and $2, (vii) asset impairment of $— and $274, (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $10 and $49, (ix) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt of $— and $4,724, (x) provision for income taxes of $1,371 and $— and (xi) other non-recurring items of $1 and $478, respectively. (3) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2025: (i) Railroad severance expense of $7 and (ii) non-ordinary professional fees of $955. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2025: (i) incidental utility rebillings of $650, (ii) loss on inventory heel of $385, (iii) Railroad severance expense of $305 and (iv) non-ordinary professional fees of $955. (4) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $120 and $240, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes of $14 and $(98), (iii) interest expense of $4,122 and $3,078, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,079 and $3,274, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(3) and $—, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $52 and $—, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $(1), (viii) asset impairment charges of $(2) and $—, (ix) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt of $2 and $(175), (x) equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities of $31 and $—, (xi) dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock of $72 and $— and (xii) other non-recurring items of $(2) and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $344 and $939, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes of $202 and $(374), (iii) interest expense of $11,768 and $7,906, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $9,219 and $9,855, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(3) and $—, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $218 and $3, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(5) and $1, (viii) asset impairment of $25 and $—, (ix) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt of $360 and $1,975, (x) equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities of $31 and $—, (xi) dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock of $72 and $— and (xii) other non-recurring items of $61 and $—, respectively.

The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, before series B preferred stock dividend and loss on extinguishment of preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in thousands) Railroad Jefferson Terminal Repauno Power and Gas

Four Core Segments Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, before series B preferred stock dividend and loss on extinguishment of preferred stock $ 2,949 $ (11,978 ) $ (6,167 ) $ 566 $ (14,630 ) Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,040 (39 ) 19 — 4,020 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 354 332 718 — 1,404 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses (459 ) — 998 162 701 Add: (Gains) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — (13 ) — 47 34 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments (470 ) — — 681 211 Add: Asset impairment charges — — — — — Add: Incentive allocations — — — — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 5,151 12,591 2,489 6,330 26,561 Add: Interest expense 80 17,064 3,012 27,956 48,112 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2) 8,408 — — — 8,408 Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock 12,487 — — — 12,487 Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities (265 ) — — — (265 ) Add: Other non-recurring items(3) 7 — — — 7 Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (3,013 ) — — — (3,013 ) Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(4) (141 ) (6,933 ) (409 ) — (7,483 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 29,128 $ 11,024 $ 660 $ 35,742 $ 76,554

_______________________________