Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results; Concludes Off-Cycle Loss Reserve Review; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 per Share; and Announces $125 million Recapitalization Plan

RENO, Nev., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons vs. the third quarter of 2024)

Net loss of $8.3 million, a loss of $0.36 per common share;

Adjusted net loss of $25.5 million, a loss of $1.10 per common share;

Gross premiums written increased 1%, from $181.2 million to $183.9 million;

Net premiums earned increased 3%, from $186.6 million to $192.1 million;

Loss and loss adjustment expenses ratio increased from 63.1% to 97.1%;

Commission expense ratio improved from 13.8% to 12.0%;

Underwriting expense ratio improved from 23.5% to 20.6%;

GAAP combined ratio increased from 100.4% (101.2% excluding LPT) to 129.7% (130.4% excluding LPT);

Other non-recurring expenses of $1.1 million;

Net investment income decreased 2%, from $26.6 million to $26.1 million;

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments increased from $10.9 million to $21.2 million;

Record number of ending policies in-force of 135,414, a 4% increase; and

Returned $52.7 million to stockholders through a combination of share repurchases and regular quarterly dividends.



Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Katherine Antonello commented: “We once again ended the quarter with a record number of policies in-force, which were up 4% year-over-year. Third quarter gross premiums written increased 1%, and net premiums earned increased 3%, with growth in smaller policy size bands and strong renewals offsetting decreases within the middle market. Our ongoing appetite expansion initiative contributed to both policy count and premium growth. Targeted pricing and underwriting actions impacting certain classes and jurisdictions tempered our growth this quarter and confirmed our commitment to improving our underwriting margin over increasing our written premium. Strong investment income and continued net investment gains combined with our premium growth expanded total revenue by almost 7% in the quarter.

During the third quarter, we took decisive action after completing a rigorous internal review of our reserves and comparing our selections to those of an external actuarial review performed mid-year. The result of our actions strengthened prior accident year loss and LAE reserves by $38.2 million, or 2.8% of net loss and LAE reserves. Accident years 2023 and 2024 were the primary contributors of the increase, with all remaining years decreasing by $18.4 million. In addition, we increased our accident year 2025 loss and LAE ratio from 69.0% to 72.0%. We believe these adjustments adequately address the recent increase in California cumulative trauma claim frequency, reflect our desire to utilize a more conservative approach across our complete book of business, and are not indicative of a broader issue within our book. If not for the increase in California cumulative trauma claim frequency, we believe the increase in the accident year 2025 loss and LAE ratio and the strengthening of prior year reserves would not have been necessary. We are confident this reserving action, along with our California specific rate and underwriting actions, fully reflects the impact of current loss trends.

Our commission expense ratio was 12.0%, versus 13.8% a year ago, driven by lower new business premiums and agency incentive commissions. Our underwriting expense ratio decreased to 20.6% from 23.5% a year ago and 32.1% five years ago. The year-over-year reduction was related to our focused expense initiatives and to lower compensation-related expenses, which primarily arose from a recent reorganization we undertook to better align our resources with our future business objectives. We have made tremendous progress reducing our expense ratio over the last five years by automating the customer journey.

Optimizing our capital structure for the benefit of our shareholders is a critical component of our long-term strategy. Earlier this week, our Board of Directors approved a $125.0 million debt-funded recapitalization plan along with a $125.0 million increase to our existing share repurchase authorization, expanding the aggregate share repurchase authority to $250.0 million. In addition to a meaningful return on investment, we believe the recapitalization will reduce our cost of capital, improve our return on equity, and expand our earnings per share and adjusted book value per share. Lastly, we declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value. These decisive actions reflect the strength of our balance sheet, including its abundant underwriting capital, and the confidence we have in the Company's future.”

Summary of Third Quarter 2025 Results

(All comparisons vs. the third quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Gross premiums written were $183.9 million, an increase of 1%. The increase was primarily due to higher renewal business writings. Net premiums earned were $192.1 million, an increase of 3%, due primarily to larger levels of 2024 written premiums earned in 2025.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $186.6 million, an increase of 59%. The increase was primarily due to (i) a higher current accident year loss and loss adjustment expense ratio of 72.0%, including an adjustment of $11.4 million to recognize the impact of the ratio change on year-to-date incurred losses and LAE at June 30, 2025, and (ii) prior year reserve strengthening during the quarter. The calendar year loss and loss adjustment expense ratio increased to 97.1% (97.8% excluding LPT) from 63.1% (63.9% excluding LPT).

Commission expense was $23.0 million, a decrease of 11%. The Company’s commission expense ratio was 12.0%, versus 13.8% a year ago. The decrease in the ratio was primarily related to an increase in the proportion of renewal premiums, which are subject to a lower commission rate relative to new business, and lower agency incentive accruals.

Underwriting expenses were $39.6 million, a decrease of 10%. The Company’s underwriting expense ratio was 20.6%, versus 23.5% a year ago. The decrease in underwriting expenses was primarily driven by lower compensation-related expenses, policyholder dividends, and a decrease in bad debt expense, partially offset by a lower internal allocation of underwriting expenses to loss adjustment expenses.

Net investment income was $26.1 million, a decrease of 2%. The decrease was primarily due to lower invested balances, along with lower yields on our cash equivalents and short-term investments throughout the quarter.

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments reflected on the income statement were $21.2 million, versus $10.9 million. The increase is primarily attributable to increases in the fair value of the Company's equity securities holdings and other investments.

Other non-recurring expenses were $1.1 million. These expenses were primarily related to employee severance costs in connection with the reorganization we undertook in August to better align our resources with our business objectives.

Income tax (benefit) expense was $(2.9) million (25.9% effective rate), versus $6.4 million (17.4% effective rate). The effective rates during each of the periods deviate favorably from the statutory rate of 21%, due to, in part, income tax benefits and exclusions associated with tax-advantaged investment income, LPT adjustments, deferred gain amortization and related adjustments, and tax credits utilized.

The Company’s book value per share, including the deferred gain and computed after considering dividends declared was $49.70, an increase of 6.1% year-over-year and 1.2% for the third quarter of 2025. During the third quarter, this measure was favorably impacted by $14.6 million of after-tax unrealized gains arising from fixed maturity securities (which are reflected on the balance sheet) and $18.7 million of net after-tax unrealized gains arising from equity securities and other investments (which are reflected on the income statement). The Company’s adjusted book value per share computed after considering dividends declared of $51.31 increased by 5.5% year-over-year and decreased by 0.1% during the third quarter of 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend Declaration

On October 29, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (Board) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32. The dividend is payable on November 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of November 12, 2025.

Stock Repurchases and Recapitalization Plan

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 1,049,401 shares of its common stock at an average price of $43.09 per share for a total of $45.2 million. During the period from October 1, 2025 through October 29, 2025, the Company repurchased a further 242,998 shares of its common stock at an average price of $41.77 per share for a total of $10.2 million.

On October 29, 2025, the Company's Board approved a recapitalization plan, authorizing a $125.0 million increase to the existing 2025 share repurchase program. The Company intends to fund the recapitalization plan through various debt sources, including our insurance subsidiaries' existing access to collateralized advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank. The Company plans to execute the additional share repurchases through open market repurchases.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Financial Supplement that is attached to this press release and available on our website.

Within this earnings release we present various financial measures, some of which are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G pursuant to Section 401 of the Sarbanes - Oxley Act of 2002. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the attached Financial Supplement. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Table of Contents

Page 1 Consolidated Financial Highlights 2 Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Summary Consolidated Income Statements 4 Return on Equity 5 Combined Ratios 6 Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE 7 Consolidated Investment Portfolio 8 Book Value Per Share 9 Earnings Per Share 10 Non-GAAP Financial Measures





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 % change 2025 2024 % change Selected financial highlights: Gross premiums written $ 183.9 $ 181.2 1 % $ 599.3 $ 599.9 — % Net premiums written 182.4 179.6 2 594.2 594.8 — Net premiums earned 192.1 186.6 3 573.4 559.3 3 Net investment income 26.1 26.6 (2 ) 85.3 80.3 6 Net (loss) income excluding LPT(1) (9.6 ) 28.8 (133 ) 29.6 84.5 (65 ) Adjusted net (loss) income(1) (25.5 ) 20.2 (226 ) 7.3 65.1 (89 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes (11.2 ) 36.7 (131 ) 41.6 112.1 (63 ) Net (loss) income (8.3 ) 30.3 (127 ) 34.2 90.3 (62 ) Comprehensive income 8.3 84.0 (90 ) 80.1 131.0 (39 ) Total assets 3,526.4 3,617.3 (3 ) Stockholders' equity 1,039.2 1,093.4 (5 ) Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain(2) 1,128.6 1,187.2 (5 ) Adjusted stockholders' equity(2) 1,165.2 1,232.5 (5 ) Trailing twelve months adjusted return on stockholders' equity(3) 3.0 % 8.4 % (64)% Amounts per share: Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.30 7 % $ 0.94 $ 0.88 7 % Earnings (loss) per diluted share(4) (0.36 ) 1.21 (130 ) 1.42 3.57 (60 ) Earnings (loss) per diluted share excluding LPT(4) (0.41 ) 1.15 (136 ) 1.23 3.34 (63 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share(4) (1.10 ) 0.81 (236 ) 0.30 2.57 (88 ) Book value per share(2) 45.76 44.20 4 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2) 49.70 47.99 4 Adjusted book value per share(2) 51.31 49.83 3 Combined ratio excluding LPT:(5): Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio: Current Year 78.1 % 63.9 % 72.0 % 64.0 % Prior Year 19.7 — 6.8 (1.7 ) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio 97.8 % 63.9 % 78.8 % 62.3 % Commission expense ratio 12.0 % 13.8 % 12.6 % 13.8 % Underwriting expense ratio 20.6 % 23.5 % 21.9 % 23.6 % Combined ratio excluding LPT 130.4 % 101.2 % 113.3 % 99.7 % (1) See Page 3 for calculations and Page 10 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) See Page 8 for calculations and Page 10 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (3) See Page 4 for calculations and Page 10 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (4) See Page 9 for description and calculations and Page 10 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (5) See Pages 5 for details and Page 10 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Investments, cash and cash equivalents $ 2,546.7 $ 2,532.4 Accrued investment income 13.9 15.7 Premiums receivable, net 364.7 361.3 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance, on paid and unpaid losses and LAE 397.6 417.8 Deferred policy acquisition costs 62.6 59.6 Deferred income tax asset, net 18.4 38.3 Other assets 122.5 116.2 Total assets $ 3,526.4 $ 3,541.3 LIABILITIES Unpaid losses and LAE $ 1,822.5 $ 1,808.2 Unearned premiums 420.4 402.2 Commissions and premium taxes payable 62.1 65.8 Deferred Gain 89.4 94.0 Other liabilities 92.8 102.4 Total liabilities $ 2,487.2 $ 2,472.6 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 427.3 $ 424.8 Retained earnings 1,484.4 1,472.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36.6 ) (82.5 ) Treasury stock, at cost (835.9 ) (746.5 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,039.2 1,068.7 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,526.4 $ 3,541.3 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain(1) $ 1,128.6 $ 1,162.7 Adjusted stockholders' equity(1) 1,165.2 1,245.2 Book value per share(1) $ 45.76 $ 43.52 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(1) 49.70 47.35 Adjusted book value per share(1) 51.31 50.71 (1) See Page 8 for calculations and Page 10 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Summary Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)

$ in millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 192.1 $ 186.6 $ 573.4 $ 559.3 Net investment income 26.1 26.6 85.3 80.3 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments(1) 21.2 10.9 29.3 24.5 Other (loss) income (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 0.2 — Total revenues 239.3 224.0 688.2 664.1 Expenses: Losses and LAE incurred (186.6 ) (117.7 ) (447.4 ) (343.0 ) Commission expense (23.0 ) (25.8 ) (72.1 ) (76.9 ) Underwriting expenses (39.6 ) (43.8 ) (125.7 ) (132.0 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.2 ) — (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Other non-recurring expenses (1.1 ) — (1.1 ) — Total expenses (250.5 ) (187.3 ) (646.6 ) (552.0 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes (11.2 ) 36.7 41.6 112.1 Income tax benefit (expense) 2.9 (6.4 ) (7.4 ) (21.8 ) Net (loss) income (8.3 ) 30.3 34.2 90.3 Unrealized AFS investment gains arising during the period, net of tax(2) 14.6 52.2 43.1 35.7 Reclassification adjustment for net realized AFS investment losses in net income, net of tax(2) 2.0 1.5 2.8 5.0 Total comprehensive income $ 8.3 $ 84.0 $ 80.1 $ 131.0 Net (loss) income $ (8.3 ) $ 30.3 $ 34.2 $ 90.3 Amortization of the Deferred Gain - losses (1.3 ) (1.5 ) (4.6 ) (4.6 ) Amortization of the Deferred Gain - contingent commission — — — (0.8 ) LPT contingent commission adjustments — — — (0.4 ) Net (loss) income excluding LPT Agreement(3) (9.6 ) 28.8 29.6 84.5 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (21.2 ) (10.9 ) (29.3 ) (24.5 ) Other non-recurring expenses 1.1 — 1.1 — Income tax expense related to items excluded from Net income 4.2 2.3 5.9 5.1 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (25.5 ) $ 20.2 $ 7.3 $ 65.1 (1) Includes unrealized gains on equity securities and other investments of $20.7 million and $13.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $28.6 million and $28.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) AFS = Available for Sale securities. (3) See Page 10 regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Return on Equity (unaudited)

$ in millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income A $ (8.3 ) $ 30.3 $ 34.2 $ 90.3 Impact of the LPT Agreement (1.3 ) (1.5 ) (4.6 ) (5.8 ) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (21.2 ) (10.9 ) (29.3 ) (24.5 ) Other non-recurring expenses 1.1 — 1.1 — Income tax expense related to items excluded from Net income 4.2 2.3 5.9 5.1 Adjusted net (loss) income(1) B (25.5 ) 20.2 7.3 65.1 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 1,039.2 $ 1,093.4 $ 1,039.2 $ 1,093.4 Stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,083.1 1,022.9 1,068.7 1,013.9 Average stockholders' equity C 1,061.2 1,058.2 1,054.0 1,053.7 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 1,039.2 $ 1,093.4 $ 1,039.2 $ 1,093.4 Deferred Gain - end of period 89.4 93.8 89.4 93.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - end of period 46.4 57.3 46.4 57.3 Income taxes related to accumulated other comprehensive loss - end of period (9.8 ) (12.0 ) (9.8 ) (12.0 ) Adjusted stockholders' equity - end of period 1,165.2 1,232.5 1,165.2 1,232.5 Adjusted stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,227.0 1,217.2 1,245.2 1,199.1 Average adjusted stockholders' equity(1) D 1,196.1 1,224.9 1,205.2 1,215.8 Return on stockholders' equity A / C (0.8 )% 2.9 % 3.2 % 8.6 % Trailing twelve months return on stockholders' equity — — 5.9 13.5 Adjusted return on stockholders' equity(1) B / D (2.1 )% 1.6 % 0.6 % 5.4 % Trailing twelve months adjusted return on stockholders' equity(1) — — 3.0 8.4 (1) See Page 10 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Combined Ratios (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net premiums earned A $ 192.1 $ 186.6 $ 573.4 $ 559.3 Losses and LAE incurred B 186.6 117.7 447.4 343.0 Amortization of deferred reinsurance gain - losses 1.3 1.5 4.6 4.6 Amortization of deferred reinsurance gain - contingent commission — — — 0.8 LPT contingent commission adjustments — — — 0.4 Losses and LAE excluding LPT(1) C $ 187.9 $ 119.2 452.0 348.8 Prior year loss reserve development 37.8 (0.1 ) 39.4 (9.3 ) Losses and LAE excluding LPT - current accident year D $ 150.1 $ 119.3 $ 412.6 $ 358.1 Commission expense E $ 23.0 $ 25.8 $ 72.1 $ 76.9 Underwriting expenses F $ 39.6 $ 43.8 $ 125.7 $ 132.0 GAAP combined ratio: Loss and LAE ratio B/A 97.1 % 63.1 % 78.0 % 61.3 % Commission expense ratio E/A 12.0 13.8 12.6 13.8 Underwriting expense ratio F/A 20.6 23.5 21.9 23.6 GAAP combined ratio 129.7 % 100.4 % 112.5 % 98.7 % Combined ratio excluding LPT:(1) Loss and LAE ratio excluding LPT C/A 97.8 % 63.9 % 78.8 % 62.3 % Commission expense ratio E/A 12.0 13.8 12.6 13.8 Underwriting expense ratio F/A 20.6 23.5 21.9 23.6 Combined ratio excluding LPT 130.4 % 101.2 % 113.3 % 99.7 % Combined ratio excluding LPT: current accident year:(1) Loss and LAE ratio excluding LPT D/A 78.1 % 63.9 % 72.0 % 64.0 % Commission expense ratio E/A 12.0 13.8 12.6 13.8 Underwriting expense ratio F/A 20.6 23.5 21.9 23.6 Combined ratio excluding LPT: current accident year 110.7 % 101.2 % 106.5 % 101.4 % (1) See Page 10 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE (unaudited)

$ in millions

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025

2024 Unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period $ 1,786.8 $ 1,850.9 $ 1,808.2 $ 1,884.5 Reinsurance recoverable, excluding CECL allowance, on unpaid losses and LAE 401.0 418.3 412.4 428.4 Net unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period 1,385.8 1,432.6 1,395.8 1,456.1 Losses and LAE incurred: Current year losses 150.1 119.3 412.6 358.0 Prior year losses on voluntary business 38.2 — 38.9 (9.3 ) Prior year losses on involuntary business (0.4 ) (0.1 ) 0.5 — Total losses incurred 187.9 119.2 452.0 348.7 Losses and LAE paid: Current year losses 38.0 38.3 72.0 69.2 Prior year losses 105.9 90.1 346.0 312.2 Total paid losses 143.9 128.4 418.0 381.4 Net unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 1,429.8 1,423.4 1,429.8 1,423.4 Reinsurance recoverable, excluding CECL allowance, on unpaid losses and LAE 392.7 413.1 392.7 413.1 Unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 1,822.5 $ 1,836.5 $ 1,822.5 $ 1,836.5

Total losses and LAE shown in the above table exclude amortization of the Deferred Gain and LPT contingent commission adjustments, which totaled $1.3 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $4.6 million and $5.8 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Investment Portfolio (unaudited)

$ in millions

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Investment Positions: Cost or Amortized

Cost(1)

Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) Fair Value

% Fair Value

% Fixed maturity securities $ 2,026.5 $ (46.4 ) $ 1,979.5 78 % $ 2,097.4 83 % Equity securities 156.0 134.3 290.3 11 259.8 10 Short-term investments 5.6 — 5.6 — 0.1 — Other invested assets 85.3 19.0 104.3 4 106.6 4 Cash and cash equivalents 166.8 — 166.8 7 68.3 3 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 0.2 — 0.2 — 0.2 — Total investments and cash $ 2,440.4 $ 106.9 $ 2,546.7 100 % $ 2,532.4 100 % Breakout of Fixed Maturity Securities: U.S. Treasuries and agencies $ 68.6 $ (0.2 ) $ 68.4 3 % $ 59.3 3 % States and municipalities 157.8 0.1 157.9 8 159.3 8 Corporate securities 725.0 (14.6 ) 710.3 36 803.0 38 Mortgage-backed securities 720.1 (29.8 ) 690.3 35 684.9 33 Asset-backed securities 187.8 0.6 188.4 10 214.0 10 Collateralized loan obligations 17.9 (0.1 ) 17.8 1 35.3 2 Bank loans and other 149.3 (2.4 ) 146.4 7 141.6 7 Total fixed maturity securities $ 2,026.5 $ (46.4 ) $ 1,979.5 100 % $ 2,097.4 100 % Weighted average book yield 4.6 % 4.5 % Average credit quality (S&P) A+ A+ Duration(2) 4.4 4.5 (1) Amortized cost excludes allowance for current expected credit losses of $0.6 million

(2) Duration is measured by the sensitivity to changes in interest rates





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Book Value Per Share (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Numerators: Stockholders' equity A $ 1,039.2 $ 1,083.1 $ 1,068.7 $ 1,093.4 Plus: Deferred Gain 89.4 90.7 94.0 93.8 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain(1) B 1,128.6 1,173.8 1,162.7 1,187.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 46.4 67.3 104.5 57.3 Income taxes related to accumulated other comprehensive loss (9.8 ) (14.1 ) (22.0 ) (12.0 ) Adjusted stockholders' equity(1) C $ 1,165.2 $ 1,227.0 $ 1,245.2 $ 1,232.5 Denominator (shares outstanding) D 22,709,604 23,740,953 24,556,706 24,736,533 Book value per share(1) A / D $ 45.76 $ 45.62 $ 43.52 $ 44.20 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(1) B / D 49.70 49.44 47.35 47.99 Adjusted book value per share(1) C / D 51.31 51.68 50.71 49.83 Year-over-year change in:(2) Book value per share 6.3 % 14.0 % 11.9 % 27.0 % Book value per share including the Deferred Gain 6.1 12.8 10.6 24.0 Adjusted book value per share 5.5 8.2 9.8 11.5 (1) See Page 10 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) Reflects the twelve month change in book value per share after taking into account dividends declared of $1.24, $1.22, $1.18 and $1.16 for the twelve month periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Earnings Per Share (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Numerators: Net (loss) income A $ (8.3 ) $ 30.3 $ 34.2 $ 90.3 Impact of the LPT Agreement (1.3 ) (1.5 ) (4.6 ) (5.8 ) Net (loss) income excluding LPT(1) B (9.6 ) 28.8 29.6 84.5 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (21.2 ) (10.9 ) (29.3 ) (24.5 ) Other non-recurring expenses 1.1 — 1.1 — Income tax expense related to items excluded from Net income 4.2 2.3 5.9 5.1 Adjusted net (loss) income(1) C $ (25.5 ) $ 20.2 $ 7.3 $ 65.1 Denominators: Average common shares outstanding (basic) D 23,247,221 24,858,159 23,879,686 25,159,753 Average common shares outstanding (diluted) E 23,351,319 24,982,463 24,027,153 25,293,020 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic A / D $ (0.36 ) $ 1.22 $ 1.43 $ 3.59 Diluted A / E (0.36 ) 1.21 1.42 3.57 Earnings (loss) per share excluding LPT:(1) Basic B / D $ (0.41 ) $ 1.16 $ 1.24 $ 3.36 Diluted B / E (0.41 ) 1.15 1.23 3.34 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share:(1) Basic C / D $ (1.10 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.31 $ 2.59 Diluted C / E (1.10 ) 0.81 0.30 2.57 (1) See Page 10 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this earnings release we present the following measures, each of which are "non-GAAP financial measures." A reconciliation of these measures to the Company's most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included herein. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

The LPT Agreement is a non-recurring transaction that no longer provides any ongoing cash benefits to the Company. Management believes that providing non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of the LPT Agreement (amortization of deferred reinsurance gain, adjustments to LPT Agreement ceded reserves and adjustments to the contingent commission receivable) is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing underwriting performance.

Deferred reinsurance gain (Deferred Gain) reflects the unamortized gain from the LPT Agreement. This gain has been deferred and is being amortized using the recovery method, whereby the amortization is determined by the proportion of actual reinsurance recoveries to total estimated recoveries, except for the contingent profit commission, which was amortized through June 30, 2024, the date of its final determination. Amortization is reflected in losses and LAE incurred.

Adjusted net (loss) income (see Page 3 for calculations) is net (loss) income excluding the effects of the LPT Agreement, and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments (net of tax), and any miscellaneous non-recurring transactions (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measures is helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties in identifying trends in the Company's operating performance because such items have limited significance to its ongoing operations or can be impacted by both discretionary and other economic factors and may not represent operating trends.

Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (see Page 8 for calculations) is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain. Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful measure of the Company's total underwriting capital.

Adjusted stockholders' equity (see Page 8 for calculations) is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain, less accumulated other comprehensive income (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors, analysts and other interested parties since it serves as the denominator to the Company's adjusted return on stockholders' equity metric.

Return on stockholders' equity and Adjusted return on stockholders' equity (see Page 4 for calculations). Management believes that these profitability measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Book value per share, Book value per share including the Deferred Gain, and Adjusted book value per share (see Page 8 for calculations). Management believes that these valuation measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Net income excluding LPT (see Page 3 for calculations). Management believes that these performance and underwriting measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.