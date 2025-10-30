SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights compared to the third quarter of the prior year include:

  • GAAP net income and Diluted Earnings per Share (“DEPS”) were $4.0 million, or $0.64 per DEPS, well above the $2.4 million, or $0.35 per DEPS in the prior year quarter. Net Income, adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights (“OMSR”), was $4.3 million, up 57.4 percent compared to $2.7 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted DEPS of $0.68 was also up 65.3 percent, from the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $12.3 million increased by 21.1 percent from $10.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
  • Loan growth of $80.6 million, or 7.8 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $15.8 million, or 1.4 percent. This marks six consecutive quarters of sequential loan growth. Loan growth adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition was $62.7 and $15.9 million, from the prior year and linked quarters, respectively.
  • Deposit growth of $103 million, or 8.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, with an increase from the linked quarter of $12.7 million, or 1.0 percent. Adjusted for the Marblehead acquisition, total deposits increased $52.1 million from the prior year.
  • Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share ended the quarter at $17.21 up $0.72 per share or 4.4 percent from the prior year quarter.

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Highlights compared to the same period of the prior year:

  • Mortgage Banking Revenue increased to $5.1 million, up by 7.8 percent from $4.7 million.
  • Net interest income rose to $35.7 million, representing a year-over-year improvement of 23.1 percent from $29.0 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024.
  • Total interest expense came in at $18.9 million, up slightly by 2.3 percent from $18.5 million in the prior year period.

Earnings HighlightsThree Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)Sep. 2025Sep. 2024% Change  Sep. 2025Sep. 2024% Change
Operating revenue$16,578 $14,309 15.9%  $49,140 $41,485 18.5%
Interest income 18,809  16,548 13.7%   54,648  47,502 15.0%
Interest expense 6,475  6,362 1.8%   18,907  18,477 2.3%
Net interest income 12,334  10,186 21.1%   35,741  29,025 23.1%
Provision for credit losses 124  200 -38.0%   1,108  200 454.0%
Noninterest income 4,244  4,123 2.9%   13,399  12,460 7.5%
Noninterest expense 11,498  11,003 4.5%   35,760  31,956 11.9%
Net income 4,046  2,354 71.9%   10,056  7,835 28.3%
Adjusted Earnings per diluted share 0.68  0.41 65.9%   1.67  1.20 39.2%
Earnings per diluted share 0.64  0.35 82.9%   1.56  1.17 33.3%
Adjusted Return on Avg. Assets 1.13% 0.79%43.0%   0.96% 0.79%21.5%
Return on average assets 1.07% 0.68%57.4%   0.90% 0.77%16.9%
Adjusted Return on Avg. Equity 12.79% 8.42%51.9%   10.84% 8.62%25.8%
Return on average equity 12.08% 7.28%65.9%   10.15% 8.41%20.7%
                   

“Net income for the third quarter was $4.0 million, a 71.9 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with the GAAP DEPS of $0.64 up 82.9 percent from the prior year,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. This marks our 59th consecutive quarter of profitability, which also included the second full quarter of contribution from the Marblehead acquisition, which strengthened our liquidity profile and further extended our market presence in Northern Ohio.

Net interest income for the quarter grew by $2.1 million to $12.3 million compared to the previous year, driven by sustained loan growth and stabilization of funding costs. Total loans increased by $80.6 million, compared to the prior year, and by $15.8 million from the linked quarter. On an organic basis, excluding the Marblehead acquisition, loan balances increased $62.7 million from the prior year. Deposits rose $103.0 million, or 8.9 percent, to $1.26 billion, reflecting both acquired balances and solid client retention. Excluding acquired deposits, organic growth totaled $52.1 million, underscoring the strength of our client relationships and the resiliency of our franchise.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

In the third quarter of 2025, total operating revenue increased to $16.6 million, a 15.9 percent rise from $14.3 million in the prior year and a 3.5 percent decrease from the linked quarter. The year-over-year increase reflected higher net interest income and continued growth in non-interest income. Net interest income reached $12.3 million, a strong 21 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $1.9 million to $16.6 million along with a marginal increase in interest expense of $113,000 to $6.5 million. Deposit costs increased by 2.7 percent to $5.7 million but were partially offset by decreases in interest expenses on other funding sources, resulting in a 1.8 percent increase in total interest expense compared to the prior year quarter. As a result, the net interest margin expanded by 32 basis points year-over-year to 3.48 percent, reflecting disciplined balance sheet management and moderation in funding cost pressures. Noninterest income for the quarter increased by 2.9 percent year-over-year to $4.2 million due primarily to improvements in wealth management fees, mortgage loan servicing fees, title insurance, other non-interest income fees as well as modest increases in customer service fees and gain on sale of mortgage loans. These fees were partially offset by decreases in gain on sales of non-mortgage loans and loss on sale of assets. “We remain focused on executing a balanced growth strategy, maintaining diversified sources of revenue, and exercising disciplined expense management,” said Mr. Klein.

Mortgage Loan Business

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $1.5 million, up $136,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $914,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $40,000 from the prior-year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2025 was a negative $301,000 compared to a negative $465,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Dec. 2024Sep. 2024 Prior Year Growth
Mortgage originations$67,609 $97,901 $39,775 $72,534 $70,715  $(3,106)
Mortgage sales 66,408  74,313  39,279  62,301  61,271   5,137 
Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,470,360  1,456,374  1,432,184  1,427,318  1,406,273   64,087 
Mortgage servicing rights 15,347  15,458  14,965  14,868  14,357   990 
        
        
Revenue       
Loan servicing fees 914  904  894  886  874   40 
OMSR amortization (455) (469) (294) (358) (370)  (85)
Net administrative fees 459  435  600  528  504   (45)
OMSR valuation adjustment (301) 159  11  288  (465)  164 
Net loan servicing fees 158  594  611  816  39   119 
Gain on sale of mortgages 1,328  1,565  849  1,196  1,311   17 
Mortgage banking revenue, net$1,486 $2,159 $1,460 $2,012 $1,350  $136 
        

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

"Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $4.2 million, up $121,000 or 2.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased mortgage loan servicing fees and other noninterest income fees, underscoring the continued strength of our fee-based businesses. Compared to the prior-year quarter, mortgage loan services fees, improved by $119,000 year over year, and other noninterest income fees added $91,000, reflecting the benefits of our diversified revenue base,” Mr. Klein noted.

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense        
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Dec. 2024Sep. 2024 Prior Year Growth
Noninterest Income (NII) $4,244 $5,048 $4,107 $4,557 $4,123  $121 
NII / Total Revenue  25.6% 29.4% 26.7% 29.5% 28.8%  -3.2%
NII / Average Assets  1.1% 1.4% 1.1% 1.3% 1.2%  -0.1%
Total Revenue Growth  15.9% 22.3% 17.2% 2.2% 4.5%  11.4%
         
Noninterest Expense (NIE) $11,498 $11,852 $12,410 $11,003 $11,003  $495 
Efficiency Ratio  69.0% 68.9% 80.0% 71.1% 76.8%  -7.8%
NIE / Average Assets  3.0% 3.2% 3.4% 3.2% 3.2%  -0.2%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets  -1.9% -1.8% -2.3% -1.8% -2.0%  0.1%
Total Expense Growth  4.5% 11.1% 20.7% 6.1% 5.0%  -0.5%
         

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $11.5 million, up 4.5 percent from the prior year, driven primarily by increased salary and benefit expenses, equipment expenses and professional fees.

“Our efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2025 was 69.0 percent highlighting our commitment to disciplined expense management and balanced revenue growth,” stated Mr. Klein.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.50 billion, higher than the linked quarter and the previous year. Year-over-year growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.11 billion, marking an $80.6 million or 7.8 percent increase year over year. Loan growth also included $18.0 million in loans added with the completion of the Marblehead acquisition. Cash increased by $35.7 million from the prior year, driven by investment portfolio runoff and deposit growth. Key metrics this quarter included our loan-to-deposit ratio of 88 percent and our loan to asset ratio of 74 percent, both of which were in the upper range of our target levels.

Total deposits increased to $1.26 billion, growing $103.0 million or 8.9 percent year over year, including $50.9 million in low-cost deposits from the acquisition and $52.1 million in organic deposit growth reflecting SB Financial’s successful efforts in deposit gathering and customer engagement within dynamic markets. Shareholders’ equity ended the quarter at $137.0 million, representing a $4.1 million increase from the prior year. The increase highlights management’s consistent efforts to deliver sustainable growth and enhance shareholder returns.

During the third quarter, SB Financial repurchased approximately 101,000 shares, a slight decrease from the prior quarter, reflecting management’s disciplined and opportunistic approach to capital deployment when the share price trades below the target range. This activity demonstrates the Company’s balanced approach to capital management, prioritizing shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases while maintaining sufficient capital to fund future growth.

"As we progress through the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company’s solid balance sheet and prudent capital management provide a strong foundation to navigate the current environment and support future growth," said Mr. Klein. "We were pleased to achieve our sixth consecutive quarter of sequential loan growth, supported by sound credit quality and consistent execution across our markets, with total loan balances rising $80.6 million from the prior year, including $62.7 million of organic loan growth. This continued trajectory reflects the depth of our client relationships, the resiliency of our business model, and the disciplined manner in which we deploy capital across our markets. Our strong asset quality metrics and top-tier reserve coverage remain central to our financial strength and position us well to navigate the current operating environment. As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving organic growth, maintaining disciplined expense management, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Loan Balances      
($ in thousands, except ratios)Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Dec. 2024Sep. 2024Annual
Growth
Commercial$117,581 $118,984 $125,878 $124,764 $123,821 $(6,240)
% of Total 10.6% 10.9% 11.6% 11.9% 12.0% -5.0%
Commercial RE 535,307  525,671  509,518  479,573  459,449  75,858 
% of Total 48.2% 48.0% 46.8% 45.8% 44.6% 16.5%
Agriculture 65,150  60,924  61,443  64,680  64,887  263 
% of Total 5.9% 5.6% 5.6% 6.2% 6.3% 0.4%
Residential RE 309,140  310,126  319,307  308,378  314,010  (4,870)
% of Total 27.8% 28.3% 29.3% 29.5% 30.5% -1.6%
Consumer & Other 83,367  79,014  72,128  69,340  67,788  15,579 
% of Total 7.5% 7.2% 6.6% 6.6% 6.6% 23.0%
Total Loans$1,110,545 $1,094,719 $1,088,274 $1,046,735 $1,029,955 $80,590 
Total Growth Percentage      7.8%
       
       
Deposit Balances      
($ in thousands, except ratios)Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Dec. 2024Sep. 2024Annual
Growth
Non-Int DDA$246,725 $241,245 $240,446 $232,155 $222,425 $24,300 
% of Total 19.5% 19.3% 18.9% 20.1% 19.2% 10.9%
Interest DDA 194,420  205,581  208,583  201,085  202,097  (7,677)
% of Total 15.4% 16.4% 16.4% 17.4% 17.4% -3.8%
Savings 290,111  282,311  285,902  237,987  241,761  48,350 
% of Total 23.0% 22.6% 22.5% 20.6% 20.8% 20.0%
Money Market 261,953  249,536  257,013  222,161  228,182  33,771 
% of Total 20.7% 20.0% 20.2% 19.3% 19.7% 14.8%
Time Deposits 269,313  271,149  279,276  259,217  265,068  4,245 
% of Total 21.3% 21.7% 22.0% 22.5% 22.9% 1.6%
Total Deposits$1,262,522 $1,249,822 $1,271,220 $1,152,605 $1,159,533 $102,989 
Total Growth Percentage      8.9%
       

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2025, SB Financial continued to focus on strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.9 million, representing 0.32 percent of total assets, a decrease of $665,000 compared to $5.5 million or 0.40 percent of total assets reported in the prior year, and a continued improvement from linked quarter balance of $6.2 million, representing 0.41 percent of total assets.

The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.44 percent of total loans, providing 345.4 percent coverage of non-performing loans, a level consistent with the linked quarter and reflective of our conservative approach to risk management. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 0 basis points, declining from 2 basis points in the linked quarter and 1 basis point recorded in the prior year. These metrics reflect our continued focus on disciplined credit practices and effective collateral management.

"Our asset quality metrics continue to reflect the strength of our portfolio and disciplined approach to risk management”, stated Mr. Klein. “We were especially pleased with the improvement in non-performing loans, which were the result of our determined efforts to resolve several longer-term problem credits. We remain focused on maintaining conservative credit practices while supporting prudent growth and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Nonperforming Assets     Annual
Change
($ in thousands, except ratios)Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Dec. 2024Sep. 2024
Commercial & Agriculture$2,243 $3,274 $3,418 $2,927 $2,899 $(656)
% of Total Com./Ag. loans 1.23% 1.82% 1.82% 1.55% 1.54% -22.6%
Commercial RE 778  816  798  807  813  (35)
% of Total CRE loans 0.15% 0.16% 0.16% 0.17% 0.18% -4.3%
Residential RE 1,400  1,577  1,608  1,539  1,536  (136)
% of Total Res. RE loans 0.45% 0.51% 0.50% 0.50% 0.49% -8.9%
Consumer & Other 195  205  227  243  270  (75)
% of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.23% 0.26% 0.31% 0.35% 0.40% -27.8%
Total Nonaccruing Loans 4,616  5,872  6,051  5,516  5,518  (902)
% of Total loans 0.42% 0.54% 0.56% 0.53% 0.54% -16.3%
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 237  284  73  -  -  237 
Total Change (%)     N/M
Total Nonperforming Assets$4,853 $6,156 $6,124 $5,516 $5,518 $(665)
% of Total assets 0.32% 0.41% 0.41% 0.40% 0.40% -12.05%
       

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the third quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on October 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has four loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio and Indiana. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

  SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
              
     September June March December September
   ($ in thousands)  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
              
ASSETS          
 Cash and due from banks $85,025  $79,463  $105,145  $25,928  $49,348 
 Interest bearing time deposits  2,025   1,565   1,565   1,565   1,706 
 Available-for-sale securities  193,190   195,955   199,721   201,587   211,511 
 Loans held for sale  4,736   12,774   4,286   6,770   8,927 
 Loans, net of unearned income  1,110,545   1,094,719   1,088,274   1,046,735   1,029,955 
 Allowance for credit losses  (15,943)  (15,645)  (15,391)  (15,096)  (15,278)
 Premises and equipment, net  21,764   21,857   21,875   20,456   20,715 
 Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost  5,466   5,466   5,340   5,223   5,223 
 Foreclosed assets  237   284   73   -   - 
 Interest receivable  5,455   5,299   5,072   4,908   4,842 
 Goodwill  27,158   27,158   27,158   23,239   23,239 
 Cash value of life insurance  32,004   31,060   30,871   30,685   30,488 
 Mortgage servicing rights  15,347   15,458   14,965   14,868   14,357 
 Other assets  9,254   10,888   12,048   12,649   8,916 
              
   Total assets $1,496,263  $1,486,301  $1,501,002  $1,379,517  $1,393,949 
              
              
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
 Deposits          
  Non interest bearing demand $246,725  $241,245  $240,446  $232,155  $222,425 
  Interest bearing demand  194,420   205,581   208,583   201,085   202,097 
  Savings  290,111   282,311   285,902   237,987   241,761 
  Money market  261,953   249,536   257,013   222,161   228,182 
  Time deposits  269,313   271,149   279,276   259,217   265,068 
              
   Total deposits  1,262,522   1,249,822   1,271,220   1,152,605   1,159,533 
              
 Short-term borrowings  10,976   15,640   11,058   10,585   15,240 
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances  35,000   35,000   35,000   35,000   35,000 
 Trust preferred securities  10,310   10,310   10,310   10,310   10,310 
 Subordinated debt net of issuance costs  19,726   19,715   19,702   19,690   19,678 
 Interest payable  2,739   2,258   2,634   2,351   3,374 
 Other liabilities  18,051   19,908   19,552   21,468   17,973 
              
   Total liabilities  1,359,324   1,352,653   1,369,476   1,252,009   1,261,108 
              
 Shareholders' Equity          
  Common stock  61,319   61,319   61,319   61,319   61,319 
  Additional paid-in capital  15,086   15,139   14,955   15,194   15,090 
  Retained earnings  123,370   120,273   117,397   116,186   113,515 
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (23,412)  (25,492)  (26,872)  (30,234)  (24,870)
  Treasury stock  (39,424)  (37,591)  (35,273)  (34,957)  (32,213)
              
   Total shareholders' equity  136,939   133,648   131,526   127,508   132,841 
              
   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,496,263  $1,486,301  $1,501,002  $1,379,517  $1,393,949 
              


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)   
                 
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
                 
    September June March December September September September
Interest income 2025
 2025
  2025
  2024
 2024
 2025
 2024
 Loans              
 Taxable $16,449 $16,059  $15,244  $14,920  $14,513 $47,752 $41,943
 Tax exempt  117  116   115   122   127  348  374
 Securities              
 Taxable  1,097  1,133   1,169   1,178   1,192  3,399  3,692
 Tax exempt  35  35   38   35   37  108  111
 Other interest income  1,111  1,124   806   592   679  3,041  1,382
                 
  Total interest income  18,809  18,467   17,372   16,847   16,548  54,648  47,502
                 
Interest expense              
 Deposits  5,721  5,597   5,352   5,169   5,568  16,670  15,866
 Repurchase agreements & other  28  21   24   41   43  73  113
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 369  366   362   369   369  1,097  1,352
 Trust preferred securities  162  161   160   177   187  483  562
 Subordinated debt  195  194   195   194   195  584  584
                 
  Total interest expense  6,475  6,339   6,093   5,950   6,362  18,907  18,477
                 
                 
Net interest income  12,334  12,128   11,279   10,897   10,186  35,741  29,025
                 
 Provision for credit losses  124  597   387   (76)  200  1,108  200
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  12,210  11,531   10,892   10,973   9,986  34,633  28,825
                 
Noninterest income              
 Wealth management fees  912  859   864   916   882  2,635  2,595
 Customer service fees  887  886   879   842   870  2,652  2,625
 Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 1,328  1,566   849   1,196   1,311  3,743  3,369
 Mortgage loan servicing fees, net  158  594   611   816   39  1,363  1,367
 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 8  82   15   10   20  105  135
 Title insurance revenue  544  582   397   478   485  1,523  1,157
 Net gain on sales of securities  -  -   -   -   -  -  -
 Gain (loss) on sale of assets  -  -   -   -   200  -  200
 Other  407  479   492   299   316  1,378  1,012
                 
  Total noninterest income  4,244  5,048   4,107   4,557   4,123  13,399  12,460
                 
Noninterest expense              
 Salaries and employee benefits  6,198  6,595   6,237   6,185   6,057  19,030  17,418
 Net occupancy expense  801  793   893   702   706  2,487  2,182
 Equipment expense  1,188  1,121   1,072   1,127   1,069  3,381  3,206
 Data processing fees  723  888   1,439   821   758  3,050  2,254
 Professional fees  863  892   1,034   895   659  2,789  2,032
 Marketing expense  174  190   165   207   241  529  614
 Telephone and communication expense  123  125   139   136   128  387  389
 Postage and delivery expense  157  107   137   116   145  401  331
 State, local and other taxes  268  268   224   224   208  760  683
 Employee expense  255  176   174   168   228  605  565
 Other expenses  748  697   896   422   804  2,341  2,282
                 
  Total noninterest expense  11,498  11,852   12,410   11,003   11,003  35,760  31,956
                 
                 
Income before income tax expense  4,956  4,727   2,589   4,527   3,106  12,272  9,329
                 
 Income tax expense  910  875   431   892   752  2,216  1,494
                 
Net income $4,046 $3,852  $2,158  $3,635  $2,354 $10,056 $7,835
                 
Common share data:              
 Basic earnings per common share $0.64 $0.60  $0.33  $0.55  $0.35 $1.57 $1.17
                 
 Diluted earnings per common share$0.64 $0.60  $0.33  $0.55  $0.35 $1.56 $1.17
                 
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):              
 Basic:  6,297  6,448   6,481   6,575   6,660  6,408  6,689
 Diluted:  6,311  6,459   6,502   6,599   6,675  6,427  6,704
                 


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.   
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)   
               
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)At and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
               
SUMMARY OF  September June March December September September September
OPERATIONS  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024   2025   2024 
               
Net interest income $12,334  $12,128  $11,279  $10,897  $10,186  $35,741  $29,025 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  40   40   41   42   44   121   129 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  12,374   12,168   11,320   10,939   10,230   35,862   29,154 
Provision for credit loss  124   597   387   (76)  200   1,108   200 
Noninterest income  4,244   5,048   4,107   4,557   4,123   13,399   12,460 
Total operating revenue  16,578   17,176   15,386   15,454   14,309   49,140   41,485 
Noninterest expense  11,498   11,852   12,410   11,003   11,003   35,760   31,956 
Pre-tax pre-provision income  5,080   5,324   2,976   4,451   3,306   13,380   9,529 
Net income  4,046   3,852   2,158   3,635   2,354   10,056   7,835 
               
PER SHARE INFORMATION:              
Basic earnings per share (EPS)  0.64   0.60   0.33   0.55   0.35   1.57   1.17 
Diluted earnings per share  0.64   0.60   0.33   0.55   0.35   1.56   1.17 
Common dividends  0.150   0.150   0.145   0.145   0.140   0.445   0.415 
Book value per common share  21.85   21.02   20.29   19.64   20.05   21.85   20.05 
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)  17.21   16.44   15.79   16.00   16.49   17.21   16.49 
Market price per common share  19.29   19.10   20.82   20.91   20.56   19.29   20.56 
Market price to TBV  112.1%  116.2%  131.8%  130.7%  124.7%  112.1%  124.7%
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS  9.1   10.4   12.2   12.1   11.8   9.1   11.8 
               
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:              
Return on average assets (ROAA)  1.07%  1.03%  0.60%  1.04%  0.68%  0.90%  0.77%
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA  1.34%  1.42%  0.83%  1.27%  0.96%  1.29%  1.01%
Return on average equity (ROE)  12.08%  11.67%  6.63%  11.07%  7.28%  10.15%  8.41%
Return on average tangible equity  15.47%  14.97%  8.32%  13.51%  8.92%  12.89%  10.39%
Efficiency ratio  69.00%  68.90%  80.00%  71.09%  76.78%  72.41%  76.91%
Earning asset yield  5.31%  5.29%  5.23%  5.18%  5.16%  5.27%  5.05%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities  2.33%  2.33%  2.32%  2.36%  2.53%  2.33%  2.52%
Net interest margin  3.48%  3.48%  3.40%  3.35%  3.16%  3.44%  3.08%
Tax equivalent effect  0.02%  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%  0.02%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent  3.50%  3.49%  3.41%  3.36%  3.17%  3.46%  3.10%
Non interest income/Average assets  1.12%  1.35%  1.14%  1.30%  1.19%  1.20%  1.23%
Non interest expense/Average assets  3.04%  3.17%  3.45%  3.14%  3.18%  3.21%  3.16%
Net noninterest expense/Average assets  -1.92%  -1.82%  -2.31%  -1.84%  -1.99%  -2.01%  -1.93%
               
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:              
Gross charge-offs  11   49   86   195   29   146   95 
Recoveries  9   3   2   13   2   14   27 
Net charge-offs  2   46   84   182   27   132   68 
Nonperforming loans/Total loans  0.42%  0.54%  0.56%  0.53%  0.54%  0.42%  0.54%
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO  0.44%  0.56%  0.56%  0.53%  0.54%  0.44%  0.54%
Nonperforming assets/Total assets  0.32%  0.41%  0.41%  0.40%  0.40%  0.32%  0.40%
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans  345.39%  266.43%  254.35%  273.68%  276.83%  345.39%  276.83%
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans  1.44%  1.43%  1.41%  1.44%  1.48%  1.44%  1.48%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)  0.00%  0.02%  0.03%  0.07%  0.01%  0.02%  0.01%
               
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:              
Loans/ Deposits  87.96%  87.59%  85.61%  90.81%  88.82%  87.96%  88.82%
Equity/ Assets  9.15%  8.99%  8.76%  9.24%  9.53%  9.15%  9.53%
Tangible equity/Tangible assets  7.35%  7.17%  6.96%  7.66%  7.97%  7.35%  7.97%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)  12.33%  12.53%  12.35%  13.43%  13.19%  12.33%  13.19%
               
END OF PERIOD BALANCES              
Total assets  1,496,263   1,486,301   1,501,002   1,379,517   1,393,949   1,496,263   1,393,949 
Total loans  1,110,545   1,094,719   1,088,274   1,046,735   1,029,955   1,110,545   1,029,955 
Deposits  1,262,522   1,249,822   1,271,220   1,152,605   1,159,533   1,262,522   1,159,533 
Shareholders equity  136,939   133,648   131,526   127,508   132,841   136,939   132,841 
Goodwill and intangibles  29,048   29,107   29,125   23,597   23,613   29,048   23,613 
Tangible equity  107,891   104,541   102,401   103,911   109,228   107,891   109,228 
Mortgage servicing portfolio  1,470,360   1,456,374   1,432,184   1,427,318   1,406,273   1,470,360   1,406,273 
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care  563,036   536,836   519,158   547,697   557,724   563,036   557,724 
Total assets under care  3,529,659   3,479,511   3,452,344   3,354,532   3,357,946   3,529,659   3,357,946 
Full-time equivalent employees  253   256   262   252   248   253   248 
Period end common shares outstanding  6,268   6,359   6,483   6,494   6,624   6,268   6,624 
Market capitalization (all)  120,907   121,453   134,982   135,780   136,189   120,907   136,189 
               
AVERAGE BALANCES              
Total assets  1,502,389   1,498,756   1,459,896   1,395,473   1,376,849   1,487,251   1,350,580 
Total earning assets  1,404,330   1,399,485   1,346,354   1,301,872   1,283,407   1,387,258   1,255,335 
Total loans  1,104,175   1,076,328   1,076,328   1,040,580   1,018,262   1,091,670   1,005,577 
Deposits  1,270,783   1,270,798   1,227,449   1,163,531   1,145,964   1,256,732   1,119,276 
Shareholders equity  132,866   132,353   131,944   130,647   128,608   132,426   124,218 
Goodwill and intangibles  29,077   29,116   26,714   23,605   23,621   28,140   23,720 
Tangible equity  103,789   103,237   105,230   107,042   104,987   104,286   100,498 
Average basic shares outstanding  6,297   6,448   6,481   6,575   6,660   6,408   6,689 
Average diluted shares outstanding  6,311   6,459   6,502   6,599   6,675   6,427   6,704 
               


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
 For the Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2025 and 2024
       
 ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2025  Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2024
   Average Average  Average Average
Assets BalanceInterestRate  BalanceInterestRate
           
 Taxable securities $193,893 $1,0972.24%  $208,081 $1,1922.28%
 Overnight Cash  100,164  1,1114.40%   51,578  6795.24%
 Nontaxable securities  6,098  352.28%   6,402  372.30%
 Loans, net  1,104,175  16,5665.95%   1,018,262  14,6405.72%
           
 Total earning assets  1,404,330  18,8095.31%   1,284,323  16,5485.13%
           
 Cash on hand  5,044      4,334   
 Allowance for loan losses  (15,750)     (15,601)  
 Premises and equipment  21,854      20,820   
 Other assets  86,911      82,973   
           
 Total assets $1,502,389     $1,376,849   
           
Liabilities         
 Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $753,639 $3,4421.81%  $659,879 $2,9691.79%
 Time deposits  267,984  2,2793.37%   264,188  2,5993.91%
 Repurchase agreements & other  14,015  280.79%   16,240  431.05%
 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank  35,000  3694.18%   35,054  3694.19%
 Trust preferred securities  10,310  1626.23%   10,310  1877.22%
 Subordinated debt  19,719  1953.92%   19,670  1953.94%
           
 Total interest bearing liabilities  1,100,667  6,4752.33%   1,005,341  6,3622.52%
           
 Non interest bearing demand  249,160  -    221,897  - 
           
 Total funding  1,349,827  1.90%   1,227,238  2.06%
     44.20%    1 
 Other liabilities  19,696      21,003   
           
 Total liabilities  1,369,523      1,248,241   
           
 Equity  132,866      128,608   
           
 Total liabilities and equity $1,502,389     $1,376,849   
           
 Net interest income  $12,334    $10,186 
           
 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure3.48%    3.16%
           
 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP3.50%    3.17%
 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis         
           
   Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2025  Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2024
   Average Average  Average Average
Assets BalanceInterestRate  BalanceInterestRate
           
 Taxable securities $198,463 $3,3992.29%  $210,992 $3,6922.34%
 Overnight Cash  90,829  3,0414.48%   33,855  1,3825.45%
 Nontaxable securities  6,296  1082.29%   6,423  1112.31%
 Loans, net  1,091,670  48,1005.89%   1,005,577  42,3175.62%
           
 Total earning assets  1,387,258  54,6485.27%   1,256,847  47,5025.05%
           
 Cash on hand  4,880      4,431   
 Allowance for loan losses  (15,492)     (15,693)  
 Premises and equipment  21,555      21,026   
 Other assets  89,050      83,969   
           
 Total assets $1,487,251     $1,350,580   
           
Liabilities         
 Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $734,938 $9,6241.75%  $634,122 $8,2701.74%
 Time deposits  273,508  7,0463.44%   260,061  7,5963.90%
 Repurchase agreements & Other  12,549  730.78%   14,708  1131.03%
 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank  35,015  1,0974.19%   40,466  1,3524.46%
 Trust preferred securities  10,310  4836.26%   10,310  5627.28%
 Subordinated debt  19,707  5843.96%   19,658  5843.97%
           
 Total interest bearing liabilities  1,086,027  18,9072.33%   979,325  18,4772.52%
           
 Non interest bearing demand  248,286  1.89%   225,093  2.05%
           
 Total funding  1,334,313      1,204,418   
           
 Other liabilities  20,512      21,944   
           
 Total liabilities  1,354,825      1,226,362   
           
 Equity  132,426      124,218   
           
 Total liabilities and equity $1,487,251     $1,350,580   
           
 Net interest income  $35,741    $29,025 
           
 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure3.44%    3.08%
           
 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP3.46%    3.10%
 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis         
           


Non-GAAP reconciliation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
         
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 30, 2025 Sep. 30, 2024 Sep. 30, 2025 Sep. 30, 2024
         
Total Operating Revenue $16,578  $14,309  $49,140  $41,485 
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *  301   465   131   246 
         
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue  16,879   14,774   49,271   41,731 
         
         
Total Operating Expense $11,498  $10,481  $35,760  $31,956 
Adjustment for merger expenses  -   -   (726)  - 
         
Adjusted Total Operating Expense  11,498   10,481   35,034   31,956 
         
         
Income before Income Taxes  4,956   3,106   12,272   9,329 
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses  301   465   857   246 
         
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes  5,257   3,571   13,129   9,575 
         
         
Provision for Income Taxes  910   752   2,216   1,494 
Adjustment for OMSR/Merger Expenses **  63   98   180   52 
         
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes  973   850   2,396   1,546 
         
         
Net Income  4,046   2,354   10,056   7,835 
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses  238   367   677   194 
         
Adjusted Net Income  4,284   2,721   10,733   8,029 
         
         
Diluted Earnings per Share  0.64   0.35   1.56   1.17 
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses  0.04   0.06   0.11   0.03 
         
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $0.68  $0.41  $1.67  $1.20 
         
         
Return on Average Assets  1.07%  0.68%  0.90%  0.77%
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses  0.06%  0.11%  0.06%  0.01%
         
Adjusted Return on Average Assets  1.13%  0.79%  0.96%  0.79%
         
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
         
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

