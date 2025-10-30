Smithfield Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today announced its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.25 per share of common stock to be paid on November 26, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2025.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

