NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2025 AT $.09 PER SHARE

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share on its common stock, payable on December 16, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2025.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO 2 ) businesses.

