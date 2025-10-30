Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Honors Outstanding In-house Professionals at 2025 ACC Annual Meeting

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier global organization serving the professional and business interests of in-house counsel, global legal association representing nearly 50,000 members in more than 100 countries, recognized members, chapters, and networks, demonstrating outstanding leadership, service, and dedication to the in-house counsel community at the 2025 ACC Annual Meeting, held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ACC President and CEO, Veta T. Richardson, immediate past Global Board Chair, Cristina Gonzalez, and newly elected Global Board Chair, David Bamblango, celebrated the accomplishments of the following honorees:

Robert I. Townsend, Jr., Member of the Year Award: Sowmyan “Sam” Ranganathan , ACC Legal Operations Executive Leader, Legal Ops Con Advisory Committee, President, Legal Operations & Process, AbbVie

, ACC Legal Operations Executive Leader, Legal Ops Con Advisory Committee, President, Legal Operations & Process, AbbVie Jonathan S. Silber Outstanding Network Member of the Year Award : Allison Malin, Chair, ACC Women in the House Network, Associate General Counsel, In-Transition Margo Lynn Hablutzel, Chair, ACC Intellectual Property Network, Associate General Counsel, Gainwell Technologies

: Outstanding Network of the Year Award (Small Category): ACC Sports and Entertainment Network

Outstanding Network of the Year Award (Mid-sized Category): ACC Women in the House Network

Outstanding Network of the Year Award (Large Category) : ACC Small Law Department Network

: Outstanding Network Sponsor of the Year Award : Jackson Lewis P.C.

: Outstanding Chapter Achievement Award (Innovative Programming Effort): ACC Central Florida, ACC St. Louis, ACC Houston, ACC San Francisco Bay Area, and ACC Southern California

Outstanding Chapter Achievement Award (Best Partnership Program): ACC Southwest Ohio, ACC South Florida, and ACC Southern California

Outstanding Chapter Achievement Award (Best Membership Strategy): ACC Connecticut, ACC Middle East, and ACC Northeast

