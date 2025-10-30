Primary Care Physician Use of Counterpart Assistant (CA) Technology Associated With Earlier Diagnosis And Less Frequent Hospitalization In Underserved Populations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”) and a leading AI-powered physician-enablement platform, today released a whitepaper demonstrating how Counterpart Assistant (CA) technology supports value‑based care in high Area Deprivation Index (ADI) neighborhoods .

Primary care in high ADI neighborhoods is frequently delivered by small, non‑urban practices operating with limited care‑coordination infrastructure and fragmented clinical data. The analysis in Counterpart’s latest whitepaper examines how CA’s advanced clinical technology supports early detection, disease progression tracking, and proactive interventions, capabilities not typically available to such practices.

Key highlights from the whitepaper include:

Higher Diagnosis Rates: Patients from socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods (SEDN) attributed to a CA PCP who joined Clover Health from another MA plan were more likely to receive their first known diagnosis of diabetes, chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic heart failure (CHF), or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in their first year after plan enrollment. Diagnosis rates were 75% higher for diabetes; 89% higher for CKD; 89% higher for CHF; and 70% higher for COPD.

Diagnosis at Earlier Stages: Patients from this population with CKD or diabetes were diagnosed at earlier clinical stages of disease. For CKD patients, initial clinical markers reflected CKD Stage 2, on average, versus Stage 3A. For diabetes patients, A1C levels were indicative of an earlier stage of disease with average A1Cs at 6.8% compared to 7.1% in the comparison group.

Less Frequent Acute Care Utilization: CA PCP attribution was associated with significantly less acute care utilization, including fewer all-cause inpatient hospitalizations (ranging from -7.6% to -21.2%) and 30-day readmissions (ranging from -11.5% to -20.8%) in members across all four studied chronic diseases.

These associations are consistent with a shift toward proactive, longitudinal care in clinics that face material operational constraints.

"Early detection opens a critical window for intervention before conditions progress and can fundamentally change disease trajectories in these communities that often have high chronic disease burden," said Dr. David Tsay, MD PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Counterpart Health and co-author of the whitepaper. "Our data shows that when primary care teams have the right tools, patients experience better outcomes, including fewer hospitalizations and a reduced need for acute interventions."

This whitepaper is Counterpart’s sixth retrospective data analysis measuring CA’s clinical impact. The case study builds on earlier analyses by showing that CA can streamline delivery and support more consistent, guideline‑aligned care in socioeconomically disadvantaged settings, core practices for managing complex chronic conditions.

"Many physicians today, particularly those treating underserved communities, lack the data and technology infrastructure needed to deliver effective, value-based care," said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. "CA addresses this gap, integrating AI-powered clinical insights directly into workflows so clinicians can identify high-risk patients and intervene earlier without adding administrative burden. This approach allows resource-constrained practices to deliver proactive care at scale.”

To learn more about Counterpart Health, visit: www.counterparthealth.com .

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies demonstrate the technology’s impact on Diabetes , Chronic Kidney Disease , and Congestive Heart Failure management, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease , and Clinical Quality .

