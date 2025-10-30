Pixalate Releases Q3 2025 EMEA SSP Market Share Rankings for CTV, Mobile Apps, & Web: Verve Leads in UK & France on Google Play Store; Google Ad Exchange No. 1 on Web in Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and the UK

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q3 2025 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for the United Kingdom (UK), France, Spain, Ukraine, Netherlands, Germany, and Israel. The reports reveal SSP market share across Connected TV (CTV), mobile apps, and websites.

The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to reports on the UK, France, Spain, Ukraine, Netherlands, Germany, and Israel, Pixalate also released SSP market share rankings for the United States (U.S.), Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, and India.

Web SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA

Rank UK Germany Spain France Netherlands Israel Ukraine 1 Google Ad Exchange (39%) Google Ad Exchange (44%) Google Ad Exchange (31%) Xandr Monetize (36%) Google Ad Exchange (24%) Magnite

(23%) Media.Net (55%) 2 Xandr Monetize (25%) Media.Net (20%) Xandr Monetize (18%) Google Ad Exchange (25%) Media.Net (23%)

Open X (18%) Criteo Commerce Grid (30%) 3 Sharethrough (14%) Xandr Monetize (19%) Optima Network (11%) Criteo Commerce Grid (12%) Xandr

Monetize (11%) Valuad

Advertising

Technologies Ltd

(18%)



Publift (11%)

Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA

Google Play Store

Rank UK Germany Spain France Netherlands Israel Ukraine 1 Verve (30%) Magnite (32%) Bidmachine (27%) Verve (25%) Google Ad Exchange (31%)



Digital Turbine (39%) Verve (46%) 2 Bidmachine (25%) Google Ad Exchange (26%) Google Ad Exchange (13%) Bidmachine (22%) Verve (31%)

Google Ad Exchange (21%) Google Ad Exchange (26%) 3 Google Ad Exchange (11%) Verve (19%) Bigo Ads (11%) Google Ad Exchange (8%) TripleLift Inc. (30%)

OpenX (18%) OpenX (15%)

Apple App Store

Rank UK Germany Spain France Netherlands Israel Ukraine 1 Bidmachine (32%) Bidmachine (32%) Bidmachine (35%) Bidmachine (33%)



Google Ad Exchange (62%) Verve (56%) Google Ad Exchange (38%) 2 Verve (20%) Verve (25%) InMobi (16%) InMobi (15%) InMobi (14%) Mintegral (20%)



OpenX (21%) 3 Bigo Ads (15%) Google Ad Exchange (14%) Google Ad Exchange (13%) Verve (12%)

Verve (12%) Bigo Ads (12%) Verve (17%)

CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in the United Kingdom

Amazon Fire TV

Rank UK 1 Sovrn (51%) 2 Edge226 (20%) 3 Germane Media Llc (16%)

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 368M CTV impressions across 4.6K+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 10B+ mobile impressions across over 235K+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and approximately 2.6B+ impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in August 2025 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

Download the SSP Market Share Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q3 2025 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports (the ‘Reports’), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

