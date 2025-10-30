Nano Dimension to Host Q3 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leader in digital manufacturing solutions, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q3 2025 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Pre-Registration Link for Dial-In Access

Participants can pre-register for the conference call here in order to receive dial in information.

Dial-In Access

Those unable to pre-register may join the call by dialing:

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-695-5517

International Dial-in: 1-412-902-6751

Israel Toll Free: 1-80-9212373

Access via Webcast

The conference call will be broadcast live (listen only) and can be replayed shortly after the conclusion of the call via the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cSMVcleO

Participants are advised to log in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.

For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/ .

