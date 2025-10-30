Bank of the James Announces Third Quarter, First Nine Months of 2025 Financial Results

Bank of the James Reports Record Quarterly Earnings and Margin Expansion

Loan Growth, Stable Funding Costs, and Exceptional Asset Quality Drive Record Profitability

LYNCHBURG, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BOTJ), the parent company of Bank of the James (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial and retail bank, and Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc. (“PWW”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced unaudited results of operations for the three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025. The Bank serves Region 2000 (the greater Lynchburg metropolitan statistical area) and the Blacksburg, Buchanan, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Nellysford, Roanoke, and Wytheville, Virginia markets.

Third Quarter, Year to Date 2025 Highlights

Earnings per share were $0.61 and $1.39 per share for the three and nine months, respectively, ended September 30, 2025, compared to $0.44 and $1.39 for the comparable periods in 2024.

Total interest income rose to $11.77 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with $11.56 million a year earlier, an increase of 1.8%. Total interest income rose to $34.64 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with $33.01 million in the same period a year earlier, an increase of 4.9%. The growth in both periods primarily reflected higher yields on loans, commercial real estate (CRE) loan growth, and the addition of higher-rate residential mortgages. The average yield earned on loans, including fees, increased meaningfully in both periods of 2025 to 5.70% and 5.65%, respectively, from 5.65% and 5.45% for the comparable 2024 periods.

Net interest income increased 10.5% to $8.30 million in the third quarter of 2025, up from $7.51 million a year earlier. In the first nine months of 2025, net interest income increased 12.62% to $24.27 million from $21.55 million a year earlier.

Interest expense decreased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 to $3.47 million and $10.37 million from $4.05 million and $11.46 million, respectively, for the comparable periods in 2024, reflecting an ongoing focus on rate management.

Net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was 3.44% compared with 3.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest margin increased to 3.37% compared to 3.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Interest spread for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased to 3.15% and 3.07%, respectively, from 2.81% and 2.73%, respectively, for the same periods in 2024.

Total noninterest income of $4.17 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $11.53 million in the first nine months of 2025 were relatively stable compared with the previous year’s comparable periods. Our noninterest income was driven by continuing strong contributions from commercial treasury services, residential mortgage origination fee income, and wealth management fee income from PWW.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased to $653.29 million at September 30, 2025 from $636.55 million at December 31, 2024 and $627.11 million a year earlier.

Commercial real estate loans (owner occupied and non-owner occupied, including construction loans) led lending activity, increasing to $379.99 million at September 30, 2025 from $359.41 million at December 31, 2024.

Measures of asset quality remained strong, highlighted by a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.29% at September 30, 2025, with no other real estate owned (OREO).

Total assets were $1.02 billion at September 30, 2025 compared with $979.24 million at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $919.80 million at September 30, 2025, up from $882.40 million at December 31, 2024, reflecting the Bank’s continuing focus on growing core deposits (noninterest bearing demand deposits, NOW, money market and savings).

Shareholder value measures included growth in stockholders’ equity to $76.97 million at September 30, 2025 from $64.87 million at December 31, 2024, higher retained earnings, and a book value per share of $16.94, up from $15.77 at June 30, 2025 and $14.28 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value also increased to $15.10 at September 30, 2025 from $13.90 at June 30, 2025 and $12.34 at December 31, 2024.

In the second quarter of 2025, the Company extinguished its issue of approximately $10 million of capital notes, which is having a positive impact on interest expense and the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

On October 28, 2025, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share to stockholders of record as of November 21, 2025 to be paid on December 5, 2025.

Third Quarter, First Nine Months of 2025 Operational Review

Robert R. Chapman III, CEO of the Bank, commented: “We are extremely proud to report our highest quarterly earnings in company history. This outstanding performance is a direct result of our team’s disciplined focus on fundamentals. By strategically managing loan yields, controlling interest expense, and retiring $10 million in capital notes, we successfully expanded our net interest margin to 3.44%, driving high-quality, sustainable earnings for our shareholders.

“A balanced revenue stream from commercial banking, wealth management, cash management services, and mortgage originations has provided financial stability and consistently strong performance, even through economic uncertainty.”

Net interest income, excluding provisions to allowance for credit losses and recoveries, for the third quarter of 2025 was $8.30 million, up 10.5% from $7.51 million in the third quarter of 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, net interest income grew $2.72 million, or 12.62%, to $24.27 million from $21.55 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Total interest income was $11.77 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with $11.56 million a year earlier. In the first nine months of 2025, total interest income rose to $34.64 million from $33.01 million in the first nine months of 2024. Year-over-year growth in both 2025 periods was driven largely by higher rates on variable-rate commercial loans and the origination of new loans consistent with current market conditions.

Investment portfolio management and appropriate rate increases on loans continued to contribute to year-over-year growth in the yield on total earning assets, which was 4.88% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 4.86% a year earlier. In the first nine months of 2025, the yield on total earning assets was 4.81% compared with 4.70% a year earlier.

Total interest expense in the third quarter of 2025 declined 14.3% to $3.47 million compared with $4.05 million in the third quarter of 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, total interest expense declined to $10.37 million from $11.46 million in the prior year’s first nine months. Lower interest expense in both 2025 periods primarily reflected the moderately easing rate environment and the Bank’s active management of deposit pricing, including time deposits, as well as the retirement of approximately $10.05 million in debt in the second quarter 2025.

Net interest margin and interest spread have consistently improved during the past year, reflecting a focus on keeping loan yields on pace with the prevailing interest rate environment, controlling interest expense, and managing our level of borrowings. Net interest margin of 3.44% in the third quarter of 2025 increased from both the first and second quarters of 2025.

A moderately easing interest rate environment, combined with the Company’s upward adjustments to floating rate commercial loans and originated and retained residential mortgage rates, contributed to gradual margin pressure relief over the past several quarters. In the third quarter of 2025, the net interest margin was 3.44% compared with 3.16% in the third quarter of 2024, while interest spread increased to 3.15% from 2.81% a year earlier. In the first nine months of 2025, net interest margin was 3.37% and net interest spread was 3.07% compared with 3.07% and 2.73%, respectively, in the first nine months of 2024.

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2025 was $4.17 million compared with $3.82 million in the third quarter of 2024. Noninterest income in the first nine months of 2025 was $11.53 million compared with $11.32 million in the first nine months of 2024. The predominant amount of noninterest income in both periods of 2025 was generated by fees from debit card activity, commercial treasury services, gains on sale of loans held for sale by our mortgage division, and wealth management fees generated by PWW.

Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2025 was $9.16 million compared with $8.78 million a year earlier. In the first nine months of 2025, noninterest expense was $28.44 million compared with $25.60 million in the first nine months of 2024. The increase in both the three and nine-month periods reflected an increase in salaries and employee benefits arising from accruals for anticipated year-end employee compensation, consulting fees incurred in negotiating an amendment to the agreement with a major vendor, the addition of revenue-generating employees, and new banking facilities in strategic locations.

The Company filed amended tax returns for fiscal years 2021 through 2024 to correct the classification of tax-exempt income that was previously reported as taxable income. These amendments resulted in a tax overpayment that we applied in the third quarter of 2025, positively impacting our effective tax rate for the period.

Balance Sheet: Strong Cash Position, High Asset Quality

Total assets were $1.02 billion at September 30, 2025 compared with $979.24 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in securities available-for-sale at fair value, and loan growth, primarily commercial real estate loans.

Mike Syrek, the Bank’s President, commented: “This quarter, our team delivered on all fronts, growing total assets to over $1.02 billion and increasing our loan portfolio. Most importantly, we achieved this growth while holding firm to our disciplined underwriting standards. Our exceptional asset quality, with a nonperforming loan ratio of just 0.29%, provides a solid foundation for continued, profitable growth and demonstrates our commitment to sound credit management.

“Our loan portfolio grew in the third quarter, even with a number of early paydowns. That performance speaks to our reputation in the market and the focus of our loan officers.”

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, were $653.29 million at September 30, 2025 compared with $636.55 million at December 31, 2024, reflecting growth of commercial real estate loans. The allowance for credit losses was $6.30 million at September 30, 2025 and $7.04 million at December 31, 2024. As previously discussed in the Company’s Form 10-Q filed on August 13, 2025, the allowance for credit losses reflects updates made during the second quarter to the quantitative current expected credit losses (CECL) models used for collectively evaluated loan segments. These refinements—developed in collaboration with the Company’s external model vendor—included adjustments to loss-rate parameters, the incorporation of additional post-pandemic loss data, and refreshed economic forecasts. Management believes that the updated model assumptions better align with current credit conditions. These changes helped lead to a decrease in the allowance since December 31, 2024, despite loan growth.

Commercial real estate loans (owner-occupied and non-owner occupied, excluding construction loans) totaled $365.62 million at September 30, 2025 compared with $353.53 million at December 31, 2024, reflecting growth from new loans that was partially offset by loan amortizations and payoffs. Of this amount, at September 30, 2025 commercial real estate (non-owner occupied) was $215.80 million and commercial real estate (owner occupied) was $149.82 million. The Bank closely monitors concentrations in those segments and has no commercial real estate loans secured by large office buildings in large metropolitan city centers.

Commercial construction and land loans totaled $14.36 million at September 30, 2025, up from $10.68 million at June 30, 2025. The increase primarily reflects the funding of two major construction projects, partially offset by the completion of others. Those loans were down from $23.88 million at December 31, 2024, due to the conclusion of several projects earlier in the year. Residential construction/land loans at September 30, 2025 were $26.52 million, down slightly from $29.04 million at June 30, 2025 and up from $26.15 million at December 31, 2024, reflecting continued home building strength and activity in several markets. Commercial and industrial loans were $61.99 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $66.42 million at December 31, 2024.

Residential mortgage loans that the Company intends to keep on the balance sheet totaled $105.67 million at September 30, 2025, down slightly from $111.65 million at December 31, 2024. Growth of those retained mortgages has been minimal, as the Bank has continued to focus on selling the majority of originated mortgage loans to the secondary market. Consumer loans (open-end and closed-end) totaled $85.43 million, compared with $78.31 million at December 31, 2024, and remained relatively stable year-over-year.

Ongoing high asset quality continues to have a positive impact on the Company’s financial performance. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans at September 30, 2025 was 0.29% compared with 0.25% at December 31, 2024.

High asset quality was also reflected in the allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans, which declined to 0.95% at September 30, 2025 from 1.09% at December 31, 2024. While nonperforming loans increased modestly to $1.85 million from $1.64 million at year-end, overall credit quality remains strong. As a result of having no OREO, total nonperforming assets were the same as total nonperforming loans. The Tier 1 leverage ratio at the Bank level was 9.02% at September 30, 2025, reflecting a well-capitalized institution.

Mr. Syrek added “Following the retirement of our private placement notes, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, our Tier 1 capital ratio dropped below 9% to 8.85%. With solid earnings, we moved back above 9% ahead of our timeline. We are proud that we were able to retire this debt without diluting our shareholders. We remained well capitalized under regulatory standards at all times.”

Total deposits were $919.80 million at September 30, 2025 compared with $882.40 million at December 31, 2024. Core deposits (noninterest bearing demand deposits, NOW, money market and savings) were $680.96 million compared with $651.90 million at December 31, 2024. Time deposits were relatively stable, up approximately $8.33 million, reflecting the Bank’s focus on growing and retaining lower-cost core deposits. At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Bank had no brokered deposits.

Key measures of shareholder value continued to trend positively. Stockholders’ equity rose to $76.97 million at September 30, 2025 from $64.87 million at December 31, 2024. Retained earnings increased to $47.74 million at September 30, 2025 from $42.80 million at December 31, 2024. Book value per share rose to $16.94 at September 30, 2025 from $14.28 at December 31, 2024, and continued to reflect quarterly fluctuations in required fair market valuations of the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio.

Interest rate fluctuations result in adjustments to the fair value in the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio (known as “mark-to-market”), which are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. These mark-to-market losses are excluded when calculating the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios. The available-for-sale securities portfolio is composed primarily of securities with explicit or implicit government guarantees, including U.S. Treasuries and U.S. agency obligations, and other highly rated debt instruments. The Company does not expect to realize the unrealized losses, as it has the intent and ability to hold the securities until their recovery, which may be at maturity. Management continues to diligently monitor the creditworthiness of the issuers of the debt instruments within its securities portfolio.

About the Company

Bank of the James, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. opened for business in July 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Bank currently services customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blacksburg, Buchanan, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Nellysford, Roanoke, Rustburg, and Wytheville. The Bank offers full investment and insurance services through its BOTJ Investment Services division and BOTJ Insurance, Inc. subsidiary. The Bank provides mortgage loan origination through Bank of the James Mortgage, a division of Bank of the James. The Company provides investment advisory services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. common stock is listed under the symbol “BOTJ” on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. Additional information on the Company is available at: www.bankofthejames.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan” and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, competition, general economic conditions, potential changes in interest rates, changes in the value of real estate securing loans made by the Bank, as well as geopolitical conditions. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOLLOW

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Assets 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Cash and due from banks $ 28,450 $ 23,287 Federal funds sold 57,001 50,022 Total cash and cash equivalents 85,451 73,309 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $3,308 as of September 30, 2025 and $3,170 as of December 31, 2024) net of allowance for credit losses of $0 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 3,594 3,606 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 202,506 187,916 Restricted stock, at cost 1,828 1,821 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,298 as of September 30, 2025 and $7,044 as of December 31, 2024 653,288 636,552 Loans held for sale 3,766 3,616 Premises and equipment, net 18,008 19,313 Interest receivable 3,001 3,065 Cash value - bank owned life insurance 23,480 22,907 Customer relationship Intangible 6,305 6,725 Goodwill 2,054 2,054 Deferred tax asset, net 6,917 8,936 Other assets 9,927 9,424 Total assets $ 1,020,125 $ 979,244 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest bearing demand $ 132,848 $ 129,692 NOW, money market and savings 548,110 522,208 Time 238,838 230,504 Total deposits 919,796 882,404 Capital notes, net - 10,048 Other borrowings 8,836 9,300 Interest payable 1,292 722 Other liabilities 13,229 11,905 Total liabilities $ 943,153 $ 914,379 Stockholders' equity Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 4,543,338 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 9,723 9,723 Additional paid-in-capital 35,253 35,253 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,743 ) (22,915 ) Retained earnings 47,739 42,804 Total stockholders' equity $ 76,972 $ 64,865 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,020,125 $ 979,244

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, Interest Income 2025 2024 2025 2024 Loans $ 9,492 $ 9,004 $ 27,739 $ 25,375 Securities US Government and agency obligations 540 369 1,542 1,068 Mortgage backed securities 386 442 1,150 1,974 Municipals 395 316 1,078 927 Dividends 15 12 63 59 Corporates 136 136 407 407 Interest bearing deposits 150 303 400 628 Federal Funds sold 657 981 2,264 2,569 Total interest income 11,771 11,563 34,643 33,007 Interest Expense Deposits NOW, money market savings 1,273 1,487 3,779 4,145 Time Deposits 2,114 2,375 6,138 6,731 Finance leases 16 18 50 58 Capital notes - 92 163 278 Other borrowings 68 82 244 245 Total interest expense 3,471 4,054 10,374 11,457 Net interest income 8,300 7,509 24,269 21,550 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 91 92 (300 ) (584 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 8,209 7,417 24,569 22,134 Noninterest income Gains on sale of loans held for sale 1,242 1,326 3,668 3,526 Service charges, fees and commissions 1,046 991 3,002 2,930 Wealth management fees 1,362 1,244 3,917 3,583 Life insurance income 195 189 573 531 Other 297 31 340 669 Gain on sales of available-for-sale securities 27 42 27 82 Total noninterest income 4,169 3,823 11,527 11,321 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,516 4,920 15,650 14,256 Occupancy 523 514 1,590 1,493 Equipment 697 640 2,021 1,879 Supplies 153 131 463 397 Professional and other outside expense 725 688 3,194 2,125 Data processing 381 794 1,984 2,352 Marketing 249 220 684 481 Credit expense 216 190 665 612 FDIC insurance expense 132 94 394 329 Amortization of intangibles 140 140 420 420 Other 428 445 1,376 1,258 Total noninterest expenses 9,160 8,776 28,441 25,602 Income before income taxes 3,218 2,464 7,655 7,853 Income tax expense 466 474 1,357 1,527 Net Income $ 2,752 $ 1,990 $ 6,298 $ 6,326 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338 4,543,338 4,543,338 4,543,338 Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.44 $ 1.39 $ 1.39

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data

Unaudited

Selected Data: Three Three Change Year Year Change months months to to ending ending date date Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income $ 11,771 $ 11,563 1.80 % $ 34,643 $ 33,007 4.96 % Interest expense 3,471 4,054 -14.38 % 10,374 11,457 -9.45 % Net interest income 8,300 7,509 10.53 % 24,269 21,550 12.62 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 91 92 -1.09 % (300 ) (584 ) -48.63 % Noninterest income 4,169 3,823 9.05 % 11,527 11,321 1.82 % Noninterest expense 9,160 8,776 4.38 % 28,441 25,602 11.09 % Income taxes 466 474 -1.69 % 1,357 1,527 -11.13 % Net income 2,752 1,990 38.29 % 6,298 6,326 -0.44 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338 4,543,338 - 4,543,338 4,543,338 - Basic net income per share $ 0.61 $ 0.44 $ 0.17 $ 1.39 $ 1.39 $ -





Balance Sheet at Sep 30, Dec 31, Change Sep 30, Dec 31, Change period end: 2025 2024 2024 2023 Loans, net $ 653,288 $ 636,552 2.63 % $ 627,112 $ 601,921 4.19 % Loans held for sale 3,766 3,616 4.15 % 3,239 1,258 157.47 % Total securities 206,100 191,522 7.61 % 196,079 220,132 -10.93 % Total deposits 919,796 882,404 4.24 % 907,610 878,459 3.32 % Stockholders' equity 76,972 64,865 18.66 % 68,834 60,039 14.65 % Total assets 1,020,125 979,244 4.17 % 1,008,063 969,371 3.99 % Shares outstanding 4,543,338 4,543,338 - 4,543,338 4,543,338 - Book value per share $ 16.94 $ 14.28 $ 2.66 $ 15.15 $ 13.21 $ 1.94





Daily averages: Three Three Change Year Year Change months months to to ending ending date date Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Loans $ 657,028 $ 629,860 4.31 % $ 652,562 $ 617,582 5.66 % Loans held for sale 3,011 3,845 -21.69 % 3,022 3,454 -12.51 % Total securities (book value) 224,958 220,730 1.92 % 223,001 237,215 -5.99 % Total deposits 922,270 902,615 2.18 % 921,588 895,000 2.97 % Stockholders' equity 71,641 61,576 16.35 % 68,250 60,564 12.69 % Interest earning assets 959,442 946,518 1.37 % 961,411 937,793 2.52 % Interest bearing liabilities 794,931 785,980 1.14 % 796,914 776,672 2.61 % Total assets 1,017,872 995,101 2.29 % 1,018,389 986,132 3.27 %





Financial Ratios: Three Three Change

Year Year Change

months months to to ending ending date date Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Return on average assets 1.07 % 0.80 % 0.27 0.83 % 0.86 % (0.03 ) Return on average equity 15.24 % 12.86 % 2.38 12.34 % 13.95 % (1.61 ) Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.16 % 0.28 3.37 % 3.07 % 0.3 Efficiency ratio 73.46 % 77.44 % (3.98 ) 79.45 % 77.89 % 1.56 Average equity to average assets 7.04 % 6.19 % 0.85 6.70 % 6.14 % 0.56





Allowance for credit losses: Three Three Change Year Year Change months months to to ending ending date date Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Beginning balance $ 6,308 $ 6,951 -9.25 % $ 7,044 $ 7,412 -4.96 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses* 9 106 -91.51 % (518 ) (494 ) 4.86 % Charge-offs (21 ) - N/A (244 ) (84 ) 190.48 % Recoveries 2 21 -90.48 % 16 244 -93.44 % Ending balance 6,298 7,078 -11.02 % 6,298 7,078 -11.02 % * does not include provision for or recovery of unfunded loan commitment liability





Nonperforming assets: Sep 30, Dec 31, Change Sep 30, Dec 31, Change 2025 2024 2024 2023 Total nonperforming loans $ 1,895 $ 1,640 15.55 % $ 1,295 $ 391 231.20 % Total nonperforming assets 1,895 1,640 15.55 % 1,295 391 231.20 %





Asset quality ratios: Sep 30, Dec 31, Change

Sep 30, Dec 31, Change

2025 2024 2024 2023 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.04 0.20 % 0.06 % 0.14 Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans 0.95 % 1.09 % (0.14 ) 1.12 % 1.22 % (0.1 ) Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans 332.35 % 429.51 % (97.16 ) 546.56 % 1895.65 % (1,349.09 )



