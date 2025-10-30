ACC Announces Election of the 2026 Global Board of Directors

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier global legal association representing nearly 50,000 in-house counsel in more than 100 countries, today announced the election of the officers and directors of its 2026 Global Board of Directors. The new board was officially sworn in during the ACC 2025 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, PA.

“ACC plays a pivotal role in supporting the global in-house community, and it’s critical that our leadership reflect the global nature of the realities faced by the profession,” said David Bamlango, Chair of the 2026 ACC Global Board of Directors. “I’m deeply honored to lead this board and to work alongside such an accomplished group of legal leaders. Together, we will continue to strengthen ACC’s impact — expanding its resources, deepening its global reach, and ensuring in-house counsel are empowered to thrive in an increasingly complex business landscape.”

“The 2026 ACC Global Board of Directors represents the best of the in-house legal profession — innovative thinkers, strategic leaders, and trusted advisors to some of the world’s most respected organizations,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC President and CEO. “Their leadership will be instrumental as ACC continues to deliver world-class professional development, foster meaningful peer connections, and advocate for the value of in-house counsel worldwide.”

The 2026 ACC Global Board of Directors includes general counsel and chief legal officers from leading Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. The newly elected board officers are:

David Bamlango , Group Vice President, Deputy Managing Director and General Counsel of the Trade and Development Bank Group (Chair)

, Group Vice President, Deputy Managing Director and General Counsel of the Trade and Development Bank Group (Chair) Shannon Klinger , Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary of Moderna (Vice Chair)

, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary of Moderna (Vice Chair) LaTanya Langley , Chief Legal Officer, Chief People Officer & Corporate Secretary of Edgewell (Treasurer)

, Chief Legal Officer, Chief People Officer & Corporate Secretary of Edgewell (Treasurer) Carolyn Herzog, Chief Legal Officer of Elastic (Secretary)

Newly elected directors of the 2026 ACC Global Board of Directors are:

Brandon Fitzgerald , Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Special Olympics

, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Special Olympics Dawn Haghighi , General Counsel, PCV Murcor Real Estate Services

, General Counsel, PCV Murcor Real Estate Services Matt Nolan , General Counsel, Third Party Risk Management, Honeywell

, General Counsel, Third Party Risk Management, Honeywell David Susler, Associate General Counsel, National Material L.P.

A full list of the ACC Global Board of Directors is available here.

About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations, through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With nearly 50,000 members employed by over 12,000 organizations spanning 100+ countries, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.