TRUST Summit 2025: Hacken Brings Global Leaders to Nasdaq to Define the Future of Digital Asset Security

New York, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hacken , an end-to-end blockchain security and compliance partner for digital assets, will host the TRUST Summit at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on November 3, 2025 , bringing together regulators, institutional investors, and cybersecurity leaders to address one urgent question: “How can digital assets earn the same trust as traditional markets?”

An invite-only Summit gathering around 100 senior participants, the event convenes key figures shaping the rules of digital finance from traditional finance, DeFi, and government to define frameworks for safe, scalable blockchain adoption. Discussions will explore how regulatory-grade security can align compliance, technology, and market integrity, transforming cybersecurity from a cost center into a core layer of financial infrastructure.

The one-day event will feature leaders from J.P. Morgan Chase, Société Générale, Citi, Nasdaq, Coinbase, Kraken, Moody’s Ratings, S&P Global, DTCC Digital Assets, FINRA, and the Government of Bermuda, among others uniting policymakers, market operators, and innovators defining the next chapter of institutional digital assets.

A Turning Point at TRUST

Despite record institutional interest, digital assets still face one critical barrier: trust.

High-profile breaches, fragmented standards, and unclear accountability have slowed institutional adoption. Without unified security and compliance frameworks, digital assets risk remaining at the margins of regulated finance.

TRUST Summit 2025 confronts these challenges head-on bridging the gap between innovation and regulation to redefine what security truly means.

Core Discussion Tracks

Digital Assets & Tokenization : Building secure models for real-world assets, stablecoins, and regulated digital instruments.

: Building secure models for real-world assets, stablecoins, and regulated digital instruments. Regulatory Strategy & Resilience : Designing governance frameworks grounded in transparency and security principles.

: Designing governance frameworks grounded in transparency and security principles. Security Infrastructure : Creating secured-by-design systems that enable institutional scale and adoption.

: Creating secured-by-design systems that enable institutional scale and adoption. AI & Emerging Tech Threats: Addressing evolving threat models and the attack surfaces of intelligent systems.



“Security has never been given the spotlight it deserves in the digital asset landscape; it's often treated as a checkpoint rather than the foundation,” said Yevheniia Broshevan, CEO & Co-Founder of Hacken.

“Our goal with TRUST Summit is to change that. We’re bringing together the people who can close the gap between regulators, institutions, and innovators, and make security the central pillar of how this industry develops.

We called it TRUST because it stands for what the ecosystem needs most:Transparency, Regulation, Utility, Security, and Transformation. That’s what trust means to me, and that’s what this summit is about.”

Sponsors and Partners

Platinum Sponsor: Alpha TON Capital

Core Sponsors: RYT, Zoniqx, Blockbytes Capital

Supporting Sponsors: Aurora, Baanx, Mawari, Global Ledger, Cypress, Stratus

About Hacken

Hacken is an end-to-end blockchain security and compliance partner for digital assets.

Founded in 2017 by a team of ethical hackers, Hacken has grown from a cybersecurity startup into one of the world’s leading authorities in blockchain, AI-driven offensive security, and compliance.

Over the past eight years, Hacken has helped shape security standards for the digital-asset economy, combining deep technical expertise with regulatory insight. Today, the company is trusted by more than 1,500 blockchain adopters including: the Ethereum Foundation, MetaMask, and major exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, OKX, and Crypto.com as well as by governments, regulators, and institutions worldwide through partnerships with the European Commission, the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

The company’s portfolio spans the full lifecycle of blockchain protection: from advisory and threat-led penetration testing (TLPT) to compliance alignment and infrastructure security. Hacken delivers comprehensive security and compliance solutions that bridge the gap between institutional standards and crypto-native realities. Born on blockchain, the firm combines deep Web3 expertise with enterprise-grade quality and globally recognized certifications. Its expert-led, AI-powered approach covers the full decentralized stack delivering speed when it counts and depth where it matters.