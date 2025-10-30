Announcement Regarding Fossil Group Plan Meeting to Be Held on Thursday, November 6, 2025

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil (UK) Global Services Ltd (the “ Plan Company ”), a subsidiary of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the “ Company ”), announced on October 16, 2025 that pursuant to an order made by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales (the “ Court ”), dated October 15, 2025 (the “ Convening Order ”), in respect of the Company’s US $150,000,000 7.00% Senior Notes due November 30, 2026 (the “ Notes ”), a single meeting (the “ Plan Meeting ”) of such persons who are or may be creditors of the Plan Company in respect of the Notes (the “ Plan Creditors ”) shall be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The purpose of this meeting is considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modification, addition or condition approved or imposed by the Court) the restructuring plan proposed pursuant to Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (as amended) (the “ Restructuring Plan ”).

A copy of the document in which the terms of the Restructuring Plan are contained and a copy of the statement required to be furnished pursuant to section 901D of the Companies Act 2006 (as amended) (the “ Explanatory Statement ”) are available online through the website https://dm.epiq11.com/fossil (the “ Plan Website ”) which was set up by Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC as the information agent in respect to the Restructuring Plan (the “ Information Agent ”). A redline showing changes to the Explanatory Statement since it was shared on October 16, 2025 is also available on the Plan Website. Any Plan Creditor who has not yet obtained a username and password for the Plan Website should contact the Information Agent using the contact details below.

Plan Creditors may also access the Explanatory Statement for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) website (www.sec.gov).

A capitalised term used in this press release which is not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning given to it in the Explanatory Statement.

The Plan Meeting will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at the offices of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, 110 Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1AY, United Kingdom (the “ Weil Office ”) (and via video conference for Plan Creditors and proxies who are unable to attend the physical meeting). The Plan Meeting will commence at 2:00 p.m. (London time) / 9:00 a.m. (New York City time). Plan Creditors will be required to produce identification document and evidence of corporate authority (in the case of a corporation) at registration of the Plan Meeting and are requested to arrive at the Weil Office (or join the video conference if attending virtually) at 1:30 p.m. (London time) / 8:30 a.m. (New York City time) for registration. The Record Date for Plan Creditors to be eligible to vote and attend the Plan Meeting was Monday, October 27, 2025 (the “ Record Date ”). Plan Creditors as of the Record Date whose Notes were validly placed on DTC’s Automated Tender Offer Program system as of the Record Date in accordance with the procedures of the Company’s previously announced offer to exchange (the “ Exchange Offer ”) with respect to its Notes as of the Record Date (and whose DTC Participants have already submitted an Agent/Attorney-in-Fact and Proxy Nominee Form in accordance with the Exchange Offer prior to 10:00 p.m. (London time) / 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on October 22, 2025), are already deemed to have appointed the Information Agent as their proxy to vote in favour of the Restructuring Plan at the Plan Meeting. If further information is needed regarding the voting procedures, Plan Creditors should contact the Information Agent as soon as possible. Further details regarding steps to be taken for the purposes of voting are also contained in the Explanatory Statement and the Plan Creditor Letter, which can be found on the Plan Website (https://dm.epiq11.com/fossil) or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

If a Plan Creditor has not already voted, either by participating in the Exchange Offer or by submitting a completed Plan Creditor Letter, they are strongly encouraged to appoint a proxy (either the Chairperson or another person of their choice who is willing to attend the Plan Meeting) by completing and submitting a Plan Creditor Letter as soon as possible and in any event by no later than 10:00 p.m. (London time) / 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on Monday, November 3, 2025 (the “ Voting Instructions Deadline ”).

A Plan Creditor who wishes to attend the Plan Meeting should provide the required registration details to the Information Agent to attend (including whether they will attend in person or via video conference) as soon as possible and in any event by no later than 10:00 p.m. (London time) / 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on Monday, November 3, 2025 (the “ Meeting Registration Deadline ”). The registration details are available on the Plan Website and may also be requested by email from the Information Agent using the contact details below. The Information Agent will provide instructions for joining the video conference, via a Zoom registration link, for those Plan Creditors who have confirmed by the Meeting Registration Deadline that they intend to join the Plan Meeting virtually.

Retail holders of the Notes should contact Mr. Jon Yorke (the “ Retail Advocate ”), who has been appointed by the Plan Company to act as an independent representative of retail holders, using the contact details below if they have any questions in relation to the voting procedure or the general nature of the Restructuring Plan.

As previously disclosed, if the Restructuring Plan is approved by the Plan Creditors at the Plan Meeting, a hearing before the Court will be held in order to sanction the Restructuring Plan (the “Sanction Hearing” ). The Sanction Hearing is expected to be held at the Royal Courts of Justice, Rolls Building, Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1NL, United Kingdom on November 10, 2025. The exact time and location will be confirmed and published by the Court by 4:30 p.m. (London time) / 11:30 a.m. (New York City time) on November 7, 2025 on the Insolvency & Companies Court Cause List, which can be accessed via the following link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/business-and-property-courts-rolls-building-cause-list/business-and-property-courts-of-england-and-wales-cause-list#insolvency--companies-court-list-chancery-division.

Plan Website: https://dm.epiq11.com/fossil

Contact details:

Information Agent



Retail Advocate Email: registration@epiqglobal.com

(referencing “Fossil” in the subject line)



Email: jy@fgadvocate.com



Where You Can Find Additional Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security.

The Company has filed with the SEC a registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-3, as amended and supplemented (File No. 333-290139) (the “ S-3 Registration Statement ”) and a registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-4, as amended and supplemented (File No. 333-290141) (together with the S-3 Registration Statement, the “ Registration Statements ”) in connection with the Restructuring Plan. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus (the “ Prospectus ”) dated September 25, 2025 in the Registration Statements, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated October 16, 2025 and any further prospectus supplement thereto, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offerings. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website (www.sec.gov). Alternatively, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC will arrange to send you the Prospectus if you request it by emailing registration@epiqglobal.com (with the subject line to include “Fossil”) or via phone at +1 (646) 362-6336.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include men’s and women’s fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. The Company and its subsidiaries (the “ Fossil Group ”) are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands. The Fossil Group brings each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories and channels. Certain press releases and SEC filing information concerning the Company are also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

