Top Technology Executives Recognized at the 2025 Arizona ORBIE Awards





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Arizona ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from City of Scottsdale, Arizona Cardinals Football Club, Mesa Airlines, Allstate Identity Protection, and Concentra. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by ArizonaCIO, chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CIOs who drive business transformation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Winners were recognized across five categories: Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate & Healthcare. The ceremony, which took place at Westin Kierland Resort, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

“Great CIOs understand how connections drive transformation,” said Anthony Bobos, ArizonaCIO Chair. “The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Arizona.”

Meet the 2025 Arizona ORBIE Award Winners:

Dr. Bianca Lochner, CIO, City of Scottsdale, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.8 billion annual revenue.

Erik Jones, VP, Technology, Arizona Cardinals Football Club, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $700 million annual revenue.

David Hopkins, SVP & CIO, Mesa Airlines, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $340 million annual revenue.

Suzie Eden, CIO, Allstate Identity Protection, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $325 million annual revenue.

John deLorimier, EVP & Chief Information and Technology Officer, Concentra, received the Healthcare ORBIE for healthcare organizations.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



Arizona ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote conversation for the Arizona ORBIE Awards was delivered by Mike Goodwin, SVP of IT, CIO (fmr) of Petsmart, David Green, President & CEO of Vitalant, Jim Reavey, President & CEO of Vixxo, and Brian Waller, CEO & Co-Founder of Highspring. Nearly 400 guests attended, representing leading Arizona organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 Arizona ORBIE Awards possible:

ArizonaCIO Underwriters: Allata, TMobile for Business, Snowflake & Vaco by Highspring

Allata, TMobile for Business, Snowflake & Vaco by Highspring Gold Sponsors: Comcast Business, Fortinet, PWC & Tata Consultancy Services

Comcast Business, Fortinet, PWC & Tata Consultancy Services Silver Sponsors: AHEAD, Cato Networks, Cloudflare, Dynatrace, HCLTech & Palo Alto Networks

AHEAD, Cato Networks, Cloudflare, Dynatrace, HCLTech & Palo Alto Networks Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, Crown Castle, GMI, Integratedit, Slalom, Staffing Science, The Intersect Group & US Signal

Between Pixels, Crown Castle, GMI, Integratedit, Slalom, Staffing Science, The Intersect Group & US Signal Media Partner: Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United

About ArizonaCIO:

ArizonaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in Arizona. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, ArizonaCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

ArizonaCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

