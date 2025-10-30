UHG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating United Homes Group, Inc. on Behalf of UHG Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In UHG To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in UHG and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against United Homes Group, Inc. (“UHG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UHG) on behalf of UHG stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether UHG has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On October 20, 2025, six UHG board members resigned following the refusal of Executive Chairman Michael Nieri to step down from his role at the Company and forgo any future compensation. Nieri's refusal to agree to those conditions followed a strategic review of UHG's business by a special committee of independent directors, who unanimously concluded that "continuing to execute on the Company's strategic plan as an independent, public company is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders at this time."

On this news, UHG's stock price fell $2.24 per share, or 52.46%, to close at $2.03 per share on October 20, 2025.

Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired UHG shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: