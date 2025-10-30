Appliance Connection Expands into Eastern Alabama, Now Servicing All Major Appliance Brands Statewide

Birmingham, AL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appliance Connection, a leading appliance repair company in Alabama, today announced a major service expansion into Eastern Alabama, extending its coverage from Sardis City to Piedmont and Talladega. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing growth, allowing it to serve nearly all major appliance brands and provide faster, more accessible repair services across much of the state.

Meeting Rising Demand Across Alabama

The expansion follows rising demand for professional, warranty-backed appliance repair outside the Birmingham metro area. By extending its network of certified technicians eastward, Appliance Connection is now positioned to serve households across Central, Northern, and Eastern Alabama, giving residents in both urban and rural communities the same access to timely, trusted service that has defined the company for more than four decades.

“We’ve seen steady growth in service requests from Eastern Alabama over the past years,” said David Pearce, Sales and Marketing Manager of Appliance Connection. “Homeowners in those regions were often waiting days for qualified repair help. With this expansion, we can respond within hours and bring the same lifetime warranty service and transparent pricing that our Birmingham customers have relied on for years.”

Expanded Brand Expertise and Technician Coverage

In addition to its geographic growth, Appliance Connection now services all major household appliance brands, including Whirlpool, GE, LG, Samsung, Maytag, Frigidaire, Bosch, and KitchenAid. The company has also invested in advanced technician training to meet the complexity of modern, smart-connected appliances, ensuring accurate diagnostics and reliable repairs regardless of brand or model.

Each technician participates in ongoing certification and skill development to keep pace with rapidly evolving appliance technology. This includes training for smart and energy-efficient systems. They use manufacturer-approved parts, backed by Appliance Connection’s lifetime parts warranty. The company’s dispatch system has also been upgraded to optimize route efficiency and minimize customer wait times across its expanded territory.

Strengthening Statewide Commitment

With the addition of Eastern Alabama, Appliance Connection now reaches over 40 towns, offering same-day and next-day service with a lifetime parts warranty on every repair. Each service call begins with a detailed diagnostic report and upfront cost estimate, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to transparency and quality.

“Our goal is to build a statewide network that combines experience with innovation,” added Pearce. “As appliances evolve, so must the service behind them. This expansion positions us to meet that change and deliver consistent quality, faster response times, and greater peace of mind for Alabama homeowners.”

Four Decades of Trust and Vision for the Future

Established in 1983, Appliance Connection has remained a family-owned and community business rooted in Birmingham’s service tradition. Over the years, it has evolved alongside changing home technology – expanding expertise from classic kitchen appliances to today’s energy-efficient and smart-connected devices.

As the company looks to the future, it aims to further strengthen its technician training, expand coverage across Alabama, and continue improving the customer experience through speed and innovation.

To learn more about Appliance Connection or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://appliances-connection.com.

About Appliance Connection

Appliance Connection is a trusted, family-owned appliance repair company that has been serving homeowners across Central Alabama for more than 40 years. The company provides expert repair services for all major household appliances. As a proud member of the United Appliance Services Association (UASA) and the Professional Service Association (PSA), Appliance Connection upholds the highest standards of workmanship and ethics in the industry. Holding an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, the company is known for its same-day service, transparent pricing, and lifetime parts warranties that ensure long-term reliability and customer peace of mind.



Media Contact

Company Name: Appliance Connection

Contact Person: David Pearce

Contact Number: (205) 323-5831

Email: davidp@appliances-connection.com

Country: United States

Website: https://appliances-connection.com

Socials: https://www.facebook.com/ApplianceConnectionBham/

