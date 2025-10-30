The Elite 30: Chinese Restaurant Awards Announces Its First Ranked List of Chinese Restaurants in Canada





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chinese Restaurant Awards (CRA) is proud to announce the winners of its inaugural Elite 30 Canada Awards, unveiled live at a special awards ceremony at The Vancouver Club on October 29, 2025. Now in its 16th year, this marks the first time the CRA has ranked Chinese restaurants across Canada and Asia, celebrating culinary excellence and the chefs who are shaping the future of Chinese cuisine.

“We are excited to finally debut a ranked list of Chinese restaurants in Canada,” says Rae Kung, Managing Director of the Chinese Restaurant Awards. “There is so much talent and such a diverse range of Chinese cuisines across the country — it felt like the right time to create a dedicated list that truly celebrates this culinary richness. Therefore, in Canada, we have our Elite 30 determined by such an esteemed group of taste advisors, who deeply understand and appreciate the traditions and evolution of Chinese cuisine, makes this inaugural list all the more meaningful.”

Drawn from the Top 50 Honourees list, the Elite 30 Canada Awards is curated by the newly established Canada Taste Advisors Panel, chaired by founding judge Lee Man, regarded as one of the most influential voices in Vancouver’s Chinese dining scene. The panel brings together 15 people with diverse backgrounds, united by the belief that Chinese dining is not defined by restaurants alone, but by the signature dishes that capture their essence through flavour – creating enduring experiences.

As Lee previously explained, “What sets our taste advisors apart from other accolades is these are individuals who have intimate knowledge of what Chinese cuisine is – they know its flavour, the history, and nuances because they have been eating it all their life. They are familiar with both the regional traditions and modern applications. Every recognition decided by our panel reflects genuine care in selecting our award winners.”

CANADA

Cultural Ambassador of the Year

This inaugural award honours an individual whose vision, leadership, and dedication have made a lasting impact in preserving and celebrating Chinese culture within their community.

Carol Lee - Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, Vancouver, B.C.

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Andersen Lee - Oncle Lee & Oncle Lee Kǎo, Montreal, Quebec

Dim Sum Chef of the Year

Garley Leung - Dynasty Seafood Restaurant, Vancouver, B.C.

Master Chef of the Year

Samuel Su - Flavourful House, Richmond Hill, Ontario

Elite 30 Canada Awards - RANKED

The inaugural Elite 30 Canada results feature great representation from both Western Canada and Eastern Canada. British Columbia leads with 18 restaurants, highlighting the province’s long-standing role as a hub for Chinese dining in Canada. Ontario follows with 10 restaurants, reflecting the wide range of Chinese cuisines found throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Quebec is represented by two restaurants in Montreal, showing the continued growth of Chinese culinary influence nationwide. MOTT 32, which operates in both Vancouver and Toronto, is recognized as a single honouree on the list.

SPECIAL AWARDS

DoorDash Diners’ Choice Awards (three winners)

House of Gourmet - Toronto, Ontario

Perfect Chinese Restaurant - Scarborough, Ontario

Szechuan Chili - Vancouver, B.C.

VANCOUVER Exclusive Awards

Critics’ Choice Signature Dish Awards (13 winning dishes)

Boiled Beef Brisket with Rice Noodle in Soup – New Town Bakery & Restaurant, Vancouver.

Chayote in Light Vinegar Dressing – Chef Tian’s, Richmond

Crab & Kurobuta Pork Xiao Long Bao – Din Tai Fung, Vancouver

Green Pepper Chicken – Xi’An Flavour, Richmond

Hainanese Chicken with Yellow Rice – Mamalee Malaysian Delight, Vancouver

Live Abalone with Ginger and Scallion – The Fish Man, Richmond

Luffa Squash with Clams in Broth – Chang’ An, Vancouver

Nanjing Big Bowl Noodle – Yuan’s Garden, Richmond

Pan Fried Bun – Long’s Noodle, Richmond

Sauteed Bitter Melon with Pine Nuts and Egg White – Sea Harbour Restaurant, Richmond

Scallion Oil Noodle – Mama’s Dumpling, Richmond

Signature Lobster “Ma Po Tofu” – MOTT 32, Vancouver

Wenshi Tofu Soup – Jiangnan Wok, Richmond

Founded in Vancouver in 2008, the Chinese Restaurant Awards have become the definitive guide for Chinese cuisine in Metro Vancouver for discerning diners. For years, a diverse panel of judges have visited restaurants of all sizes anonymously to seek out their favourite dishes, eateries, hole-in-the-walls, and undiscovered talent.

“The expansion of the awards this year provides a guide map for those who love Chinese food and want to explore the cuisine across Canada,” adds Kung. “We’ve also added a section on our website which provides recommended dishes to eat at each Elite 30 Canada restaurant.”

For more information, the Winner Profiles, ASIA’s Elite 15 Award winners, the Awards Standards and Taste Advisors bios, please visit www.chineserestaurantawards.com.

ABOUT CHINESE RESTAURANT AWARDS

Founded in 2008 in Vancouver, Canada, the Chinese Restaurant Awards is the world’s longest-running restaurant awards devoted to Chinese cuisine. Established to heighten public appreciation of Chinese dining and foster cross-cultural exchange, the Awards is guided by a team of culinary and marketing professionals united by a deep passion for Chinese gastronomy. Over the years, it has built a legacy of influential events and collaborations that showcase the diversity, creativity, and excellence of Chinese restaurants. In 2025, the Awards embarks on a pivotal new chapter, expanding beyond Canada to celebrate exceptional restaurants and culinary talent across Asia, defining a new era as an emerging global voice in Chinese gastronomy.

Chinese Restaurants Awards 2025 is generously supported by Scotia Wealth Management, DoorDash, Destination Vancouver, Regency Auto, Air Canada, The Dalmore, St. Paul’s Foundation, Hyatt Regency Vancouver, Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery, The Keefer Bar, Olympic Distributors, Geoduck Canada, eatFish.ca, Wingtat Game Bird Packers, OMECA suppliers, CBC, GoCanada.com, Sing Tao Media Group Canada, and Vancouver Community College.

Chinese Restaurant Awards | www.chineserestaurantawards.com

Instagram @ChineseRestaurantAwards | Threads @ChineseRestaurantAwards |

Facebook ChineseRestaurantAwards

