Safelight, Inc. Receives $500,000 Grant from SECU Foundation for Domestic Violence Shelter Expansion

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation is pleased to announce a $500,000 grant to Safelight, Inc. for the expansion of the non-profit’s domestic violence shelter in Henderson County. The expansion will allow Safelight to serve an additional 150 individuals annually with programs and services that are offered free-of-charge in a secure, safe environment conducive to recovery.

Established in 1984, Safelight provides support to survivors of violence, abuse, or exploitation through a multifaceted approach with a continuum of programs and services that take someone from crisis to sustainability with onsite access to mental health, medical, legal, housing, and employment services. Safelight has helped over 46,000 interpersonal violence survivors heal and build new, violence-free lives.

“For over 40 years, Safelight has been working tirelessly in Henderson County to support individuals impacted by violence,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “Their work embodies our People Helping People® philosophy, and we are pleased to provide funding that will help them expand their capacity to serve even more as they live out their mission of hope and healing.”

“SECU Foundation has been a pivotal partner for Safelight and because of their support we are able to expand our shelter from 13 to 20 rooms to help survivors fleeing violence and abuse!” said Safelight CEO Lauren Wilkie. “Additionally, we were able to renovate our Dandelion Cafe to add a new product line for our on-site job training program. We could not do this expansion without their support, and we are beyond grateful.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 88 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.9 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $328 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8d6bde2-1ef2-4eda-9406-6d7d64ab0f05