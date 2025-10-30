The Panel Hub Launches Premium Acoustic and Decorative Wall Panels Blending Design and Performance

San Francisco, CA, USA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Panel Hub, a direct-to-consumer brand specializing in acoustic and decorative wall panels, has announced the launch of its premium panel collection, setting a new standard for quality and accessibility in the industry. By combining real wood craftsmanship, acoustic performance, and factory-direct pricing, The Panel Hub aims to make professional-grade design achievable for homeowners, designers, and contractors—without inflated retail markups.

“At The Panel Hub, we believe paneling should look as good up close as it does from across the room,” said Ray Smith. “That’s why our panels are engineered with full veneer coverage, seamless edges, and acoustic technology built in. Our goal is simple: to give customers panels that outperform the mass-produced options available today.”

Highlights of the New Panel Hub Line

Full Cover Veneer, Smooth Edges: Each panel is wrapped on the face, top, and both long edges—no exposed MDF, no shortcuts.

DIY Installation in Under 2 Hours: Professional-looking results with homeowner-friendly installation.

Factory-Direct Pricing & Fast Shipping: No retail markups, no middlemen—just premium panels at the right price.

Free Professional Installation on $2,000+ Orders: A service no competitor offers at this scale.

FSC and EPD Certified E1 MDF: Sustainably sourced materials that are safe and eco-conscious.

AcoustiCore Felt Backing: Integrated sound absorption that reduces echo and improves acoustics.

Class A Fire Rating + Water & Scratch Resistance: Panels designed to perform in both residential and commercial spaces.

The Competitor Gap

While many panel brands cut costs with HPL laminates, visible MDF edges, and limited warranties, The Panel Hub delivers authentic veneer surfaces, seamless finishing, and certified durability backed by superior service. Unlike competitors that stop at shipping boxes to your door, The Panel Hub offers free installation support on qualifying orders—demonstrating a commitment that extends beyond the sale.

With these distinctions, The Panel Hub has established itself as the trusted name in wall paneling for those who value both design and durability.

Customers can explore the full collection and experience the difference at https://www.thepanelhub.com/.

About The Panel Hub

Based in California, The Panel Hub is committed to making premium acoustic and decorative wall panels accessible to a wider audience. By combining high-performance materials, certified sustainability, and factory-direct pricing, the company ensures that every panel not only enhances interiors but also delivers lasting value.





