Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. and Evolve Strategic Element Royalties Ltd. Announce Voting Results from their Special Meetings of Shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (“Voyageur”) (CSE: VOY) and Evolve Strategic Element Royalties Ltd. (“Evolve”) are pleased to announce the positive outcome of their respective shareholder votes at the special meeting (the “Voyageur Meeting”) of the shareholders of Voyageur (“Voyageur Shareholders”) and at the annual general and special meeting (the “Evolve Meeting”) of the shareholders of Evolve (“Evolve Shareholders”), both held today in connection with their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) by way of a “three-cornered” amalgamation (the “Amalgamation”) among Voyageur, Evolve and 1553132 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voyageur (“Voyageur Subco”).

At the Voyageur Meeting, (i) 99.978% of the votes cast by Voyageur Shareholders voted in favour of a special resolution authorizing and approving a consolidation of Voyageur’s issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for each four existing and outstanding common shares; (ii) 100.00% of the votes cast by Voyageur Shareholders voted in favour of a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the articles of Voyageur to change its name to “Evolve Royalties Ltd.” and its French version “Redevances Evolve Ltée” (or such other name as Voyageur in its discretion may resolve and as may be acceptable to the applicable regulatory authorities) to take effect upon completion of the Amalgamation; and (iii) 99.62% of the votes cast by Voyageur Shareholders voted in favour of a special resolution approving the continuance of Voyageur out of the jurisdiction of Manitoba under The Corporations Act (Manitoba) and into the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act and the repeal and replacement of Voyageur’s articles and bylaws in connection therewith with articles of continuance and new bylaws, respectively, to take effect upon completion of the Amalgamation.

Voyageur intends to obtain approval of the Business Combination in compliance with the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) policies via written consent of its majority shareholder.

At the Evolve Meeting, 100.00% of the votes cast by Evolve Shareholders voted in favour of a special resolution approving the Amalgamation between Evolve and Voyageur Subco pursuant to the business combination agreement dated August 26, 2025 between Voyageur, Voyageur Subco and Evolve.

The completion of the Business Combination remains subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including CSE approval.

About Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. Voyageur owns a valuable package of royalties in the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt, including: a net tonnage royalty on a portion of Foran Mining Corporation’s McIlvenna Bay Project, including the McIlvenna Bay Deposit, and the Tesla Zone; an NSR on Foran Mining Corporation’s Bigstone Deposit; and an NSR on a portion of Callinex Mines Inc.’s Pine Bay Project, including the Rainbow Deposit.

About Evolve Strategic Element Royalties Ltd.

Evolve is a private company existing under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is a strategic metals royalty company that strives to be one of the first to apply the royalty and streaming model to the next generation of strategic mines, moving early to secure premium assets and build value in the low-carbon and digital economy.

Evolve’s royalty portfolio consists of:

a 0.51% net profit interest on Teck Resources Limited’s Highland Valley Copper Operation in British Columbia.

a 5% net smelter returns (“ NSR ”) royalty on copper and 2.5% NSR Royalty on all other metals produced on claims forming a portion of Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia.

Various exploration stage royalties and production payment rights.





