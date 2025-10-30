Timberland Bancorp 2025 Fiscal Year’s Net Income Increases 20% to $29.16 Million

  • Fiscal Year EPS Increases 22% to $3.67
  • Quarterly EPS Increases 19% to $1.07 from $0.90 for Preceding Quarter
  • Quarterly Net Interest Margin Increases to 3.82%
  • Quarterly Return on Average Assets Increases to 1.68%
  • Quarterly Return on Average Equity Increases to 12.97%
  • Announces an 8% Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend
  • Announces Plans to Open a Branch in University Place

HOQUIAM, Wash., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that net income increased 20% to $29.16 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, from $24.28 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) increased 22% to $3.67 for the 2025 fiscal year from $3.01 for the 2024 fiscal year.

Timberland also reported net income of $8.45 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This compares to net income of $7.10 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share for the preceding quarter, and $6.36 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.

“We closed our fiscal year with record results, reflecting the hard work and dedication of our employees in serving our customers, communities and shareholders,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “For the full year, net income and earnings per share reached new highs with year-over-year gains across every major profitability measure, while tangible book value per share continued its steady climb. In the fourth quarter, net income increased 33% from a year ago and 19% from the prior quarter, with earnings per share up 35% and 19%, respectively. We also recorded a $1.04 million bank owned life insurance benefit claim during the quarter, which contributed to net income; however, even excluding this item, all comparisons to prior periods remain favorable. These strong quarterly results were driven by continued expansion in our net interest margin, balance sheet growth, and higher non-interest income.”

“As a result of Timberland’s strong earnings and capital position, our Board of Directors announced an 8% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.28 per share, payable on November 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025,” stated Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “This represents the 52nd consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend and demonstrates the Board’s continued confidence in our long-term outlook.”

“Our net interest margin strengthened again in the fourth fiscal quarter, increasing to 3.82%,” said Marci Basich, Chief Financial Officer. “This marks a two-basis point increase from the prior quarter and a 24-basis point improvement year-over- year, underscoring the benefits of our disciplined asset-liability management and the improvement in earning asset yields. Total deposits increased by $47 million, or 3%, with more than half of that growth driven by higher non-interest-bearing balances. This continued deposit momentum reflects the depth of our customer relationships and the success of our funding strategies. We remain committed to maintaining a balanced funding profile and sustaining stable margin performance in the periods ahead.”

“Timberland delivered solid balance sheet growth during the fourth fiscal quarter, highlighted by total assets increasing 3% and surpassing the $2 billion dollar mark for the first time in our Company’s history,” Brydon continued. “Credit quality remains an area we continue to monitor closely. Overall, performance across the portfolio remains solid, with no net charge-offs for the quarter. While our non-performing assets (“NPA”) ratio increased modestly to 0.23% at September 30, 2025 from 0.21% in the prior quarter, we also saw total delinquencies decline during the period. We remain confident in the overall health of our loan portfolio and our disciplined approach to credit risk management.”

“We are excited to announce the opening of a new full-service branch in University Place later this quarter, marking an important milestone in our growth strategy,” said Fischer. “This expansion positions us to serve a growing market with strong business potential and deepen our commercial banking relationships in the area. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead to welcome new clients, strengthen existing partnerships, and further advance our commitment to supporting the region’s economic growth,” stated Matt DeBord, Chief Lending Officer.

Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the periods ended September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024, or June 30, 2025):

    Earnings Highlights:

  • EPS increased 19% to $1.07 for the current quarter from $0.90 for the preceding quarter and increased 35% from $0.79 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS for the 2025 fiscal year increased 22% to $3.67 from $3.01 for the 2024 fiscal year;
  • Net income increased 19% to $8.45 million for the current quarter from $7.10 million for the preceding quarter and increased 33% from $6.36 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income increased 20% to $29.16 million for the 2025 fiscal year from $24.28 million for the 2024 fiscal year;
  • Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 12.97% and 1.68%, respectively;
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter increased to 3.82% from 3.80% for the preceding quarter and 3.58% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and
  • The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 53.18% from 54.48% for the preceding quarter and 56.79% for the comparable quarter one year ago.

   Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets reached $2.0 billion with a 3% increase from the prior quarter and a 5% increase year-over-year;
  • Net loans receivable increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;
  • Total deposits increased 3% from the prior quarter and increased 4% year-over-year;
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 7% year-over-year; 56,562 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $1.89 million;
  • Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.23% at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.21% at June 30, 2025, and 0.20% at September 30, 2024;
  • Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $33.29 and $31.33 respectively, at September 30, 2025; and
  • Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at September 30, 2025, with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $690 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.

Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter increased 10% to $22.49 million from $20.50 million for the preceding quarter and increased 15% from $19.48 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in non-interest income and interest income from loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks, which were partially offset by an increase in total funding costs. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to a $1.04 million bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefit claim. Operating revenue increased 10% to $82.55 million for the 2025 fiscal year from $75.30 million for the 2024 fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income, which was partially offset by an increase in funding costs.

Net interest income increased $773,000, or 4%, to $18.40 million for the current quarter from $17.62 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.85 million, or 11%, from $16.55 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $48.52 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets and, to a lesser extent, a three-basis point increase in the weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets to 5.53% from 5.50%. These increases were partially offset by a $21.64 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities and a two-basis point increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter improved to 3.82% from 3.80% for the preceding quarter and 3.58% for the comparable quarter one year ago. The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately two basis points due to the collection of $102,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $11,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately four basis points due to the collection of $102,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $68,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately one basis point due to the collection of $20,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $7,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.

Net interest income for the 2025 fiscal year increased $6.03 million, or 9%, to $70.20 million from $64.17 million for the 2024 fiscal year, primarily due to a 24-basis point increase in the weighted average yield of total interest-earning assets to 5.48% from 5.24% and a $55.19 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets. These increases to net interest income were partially offset by a $54.78 million increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities. Timberland’s NIM improved to 3.76% for the 2025 fiscal year from 3.54% for the 2024 fiscal year. A $213,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth and changes in the composition of the loan portfolio. This compares to a $351,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $444,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago. In addition, a $18,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $10,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities were recorded for the current quarter.

Non-interest income increased $1.22 million, or 42%, to $4.09 million for the current quarter from $2.88 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.16 million, or 40%, from $2.93 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in BOLI net income (from a $1.04 million death benefit claim) and, to a lesser extent, smaller increases in several other categories. Non-interest income for the 2025 fiscal year increased $1.22 million, or 11%, to $12.35 million for the 2025 fiscal year from $11.14 for the 2024 fiscal year, primarily due to a $1.06 million increase in BOLI net earnings and smaller changes in several other categories.

Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter increased $792,000, or 7%, to $11.96 million from $11.17 million for the preceding quarter and increased $897,000, or 8%, from $11.06 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, premises and equipment, technology and communications, professional fees, and smaller increases in several other expense categories. These increases were partially offset by decreases in state and local taxes and smaller decreases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 53.18% from 54.48% for the preceding quarter and 56.79% for the comparable quarter one year ago. For the 2025 fiscal year, operating expenses increased $1.64 million, or 4% to $45.39 million from $43.75 million for the 2024 fiscal year. The efficiency ratio for the 2025 fiscal year improved to 54.98% from 58.09% for the 2024 fiscal year.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $71,000, or 4%, to $1.86 million from $1.79 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to higher taxable income. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 18.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 19.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The lower effective income tax rate for the current quarter was primarily due to a higher percentage of non-taxable income as a result of the increase in BOLI net earnings. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 19.5% for fiscal year 2025 compared to 20.1% for fiscal year 2024. 

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $55.58 million, or 3%, during the quarter to $2.01 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.96 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased $89.30 million, or 5%, from $1.92 billion one year ago. The increase during the current quarter was primarily due to a $49.80 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $22.09 million increase in net loans receivable, which was partially offset by a $14.18 million decrease in investment securities and CDs held for investment.

Liquidity

Timberland has continued to maintain a strong liquidity position, both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 18.8% of total liabilities at September 30, 2025, compared to 17.0% at June 30, 2025, and 14.7% one year ago. Timberland also had secured borrowing line capacity of $690 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at
September 30, 2025. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 20% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at September 30, 2025. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)

Loans

Net loans receivable increased $22.09 million, or 2%, during the quarter to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.44 billion at June 30, 2025. This increase was primarily due to a $21.21 million increase in construction loans, a $7.35 million increase in multi-family loans, a $2.99 million increase in home equity loans, a $2.77 million increase in commercial real estate loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories. These increases were partially offset by a $12.02 million increase in the undisbursed portion of construction loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories.

Loan Portfolio
($ in thousands)
 
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent
Mortgage loans:           
One- to four-family (a)$317,691  20%
 $317,574  21%
 $299,123  20%
Multi-family 207,767  13
  200,418  13
  177,350  11
Commercial 610,692  39  607,924  40
  599,219  40
Construction - custom and           
owner/builder 130,341  9
  128,900  8
  132,101  9
Construction - speculative                 
one-to four-family 10,745  1
  9,595  1
  11,495  1
Construction - commercial 21,818  1
  15,992  1
  29,463  2
Construction - multi-family 45,660  3
  32,731  2
  28,401  2
Construction - land           
development 15,324  1
  15,461  1
  17,741  1
Land 35,952  2
  36,193  2
  29,366  2
Total mortgage loans 1,395,990  89  1,364,788  89
  1,324,259  88
            
Consumer loans:           
Home equity and second           
mortgage 50,479  3
  47,511  3
  47,913  3
Other 2,034  --  2,176  --
  3,129  --
Total consumer loans 52,513  3  49,687  3
  51,042  3
            
Commercial loans:           
Commercial business           
Loans 126,937  8
  126,497  8
  138,743  9
SBA PPP loans 58  --
  101  --
  260  --
Total commercial loans 126,995  8
  126,598  8
  139,003  9
Total loans 1,575,498  100%
  1,541,073  100%
  1,514,304  100%
Less:           
Undisbursed portion of           
construction loans in           
process (88,289)    (76,272)    (69,878)  
Deferred loan origination           
fees (5,528)    (5,427)    (5,425)  
Allowance for credit losses (18,091)    (17,878)    (17,478)  
Total loans receivable, net$1,463,590    $1,441,496    $1,421,523   

_______________________
(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $1,127, $1,763, and $0 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of September 30, 2025:

CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral
($ in thousands)
 
Collateral Type 



Balance		 Percent of
CRE
Portfolio		 Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio		 Average
Balance Per
Loan		 Non-
Accrual
Industrial warehouses $129,815 21% 8% $1,311 $159
Medical/dental offices  81,831 13 5  1,240  --
Office buildings  67,840 11 4  817  --
Other retail buildings  54,497 9 3  599  --
Mini-storage  38,291 6 2  1,532  --
Hotel/motel  31,345 5 2  2,612  --
Restaurants  28,703 5 2  586  --
Gas stations/conv. stores  25,597 4 2  1,024  --
Churches  14,410 3 1  901  --
Nursing homes  13,456 2 1  2,243  --
Shopping centers  10,436 2 1  1,739  --
Mobile home parks  9,174 2 1  417  --
Additional CRE  105,297 17 7  774  --
Total CRE $610,692 100% 39% $960 $159
              

Timberland originated $100.09 million in loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $81.99 million for the preceding quarter and $48.82 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $9.01 million were sold compared to $6.11 million for the preceding quarter and $5.62 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Investment Securities

Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $14.18 million, or 6%, to $223.18 million at September 30, 2025, from $237.36 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the maturities of U.S. Treasury Securities and scheduled amortization, and was partially offset by the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgaged-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $47.16 million, or 3%, during the quarter to $1.72 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.67 billion at June 30, 2025. The quarter’s increase consisted of a $25.22 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances, a $24.46 million increase in non-interest deposit account balances and a $10.68 million increase in NOW checking account balances. These increases were partially offset by a $9.06 million decrease in money market account balances and a $4.15 million decrease in savings account balances.

Deposit Breakdown
($ in thousands)

  September 30, 2025
 June 30, 2025
 September 30, 2024
  Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent
Non-interest-bearing demand $430,685 25% $406,222 24% $413,116 25%
NOW checking  345,599 20  334,922 20  333,329 20
Savings  201,678 12  205,829 12  205,993 13
Money market  296,152 17  305,207 18  326,922 20
Certificates of deposit under $250  256,597 15  244,063 15  205,970 12
Certificates of deposit $250 and over  142,813 8  126,254 8  113,579 7
Certificates of deposit – brokered  43,111 3  46,980 3  48,759 3
Total deposits $1,716,635 100% $1,669,477 100% $1,647,668 100%
                

Borrowings

Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 3.97%.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders’ equity increased $5.95 million, or 2%, to $262.61 million at September 30, 2025, from $256.66 million at June 30, 2025, and increased $17.20 million, or 7%, from $245.41 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity during the quarter was primarily due to net income of $8.45 million, proceeds from stock option exercises of $847,000, and a $477,000 recovery of accumulated other comprehensive loss. These increases to shareholders’ equity were partially offset by the payment of $2.05 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 56,562 shares of common stock for $1.89 million (an average price of $33.34 per share). At September 30, 2025, Timberland had 337,280 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 20.67%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.59%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 12.38%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 13.05% at September 30, 2025. Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $136.86 million at September 30, 2025, with a net unrealized loss of $4.56 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.89%, compared to 13.05%, as reported.

Asset Quality
Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.23% at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.21% at June 30, 2025, and 0.20% at September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs totaled less than $1,000 for the current quarter compared to net recoveries of $1,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $12,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, provisions for credit losses of $213,000 on loans and $18,000 unfunded commitments were made, which was partially offset by a $10,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.22% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2025, and 1.21% one year ago.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans decreased $515,000 or 8%, to $5.66 million at September 30, 2025, from $6.18 million at June 30, 2025, and increased $1.18 million, or 26%, from $4.49 million at September 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans increased $564,000, or 15%, to $4.41 million at September 30, 2025 from $3.84 million at June 30, 2025, and increased $522,000, or 13%, from $3.89 million at September 30, 2024. The quarterly increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to one single-family construction loan being placed on non-accrual status. Loans graded “Substandard” totaled $32.80 million (or 2% of total loans receivable) at September 30, 2025. (Note: Subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Bank’s largest “Substandard” loan, an $11.55 million land development loan, paid off in full.)

Non-Accrual Loans
($ in thousands)
 
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity
Mortgage loans:           
One- to four-family$1,781 1 $1,781 1 $49 1
Commercial 159 1  161 2  1,158 6
Construction – custom and           
owner/builder 553 1  -- --  -- --
Total mortgage loans 2,493 3  1,942 3  1,207 7
            
Consumer loans:           
Home equity and second           
mortgage 602 4  575 3  618 3
Other 22 1  -- --  -- --
Total consumer loans 624 4  575 3  618 3
            
Commercial business loans 1,290 9  1,326 9  2,060 8
Total loans$4,407 17 $3,843 15 $3,885 18
               

Timberland had two properties classified as other real estate owned (“OREO”) at September 30, 2025:

 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity
Other real estate owned:           
Commercial$221 1 $221 1 $-- --
Land -- 1  -- 1  -- 1
Total mortgage loans$221 2 $221 2 $-- 1
               

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

Disclaimer
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, are based on certain assumptions and often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; continuing elevated levels of inflation and the impact of current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Federal Reserve") in response thereto; the effects of any federal government shutdown; credit risks of lending activities, including any deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets which may lead to increased losses and non-performing loans in our loan portfolio resulting in our ACL not being adequate to cover actual losses and thus requiring us to materially increase our ACL through the provision for credit losses; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long-term interest rates, deposit interest rates, our net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in our market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and of our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, institute a formal or informal enforcement action against us or our bank subsidiary which could require us to increase our ACL, write-down assets, change our regulatory capital position or affect our ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits or impose additional requirements or restrictions on us, any of which could adversely affect our liquidity and earnings; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; our ability to attract and retain deposits; our ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans in our consolidated balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect our work force and potential associated charges; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; our ability to retain key members of our senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; our ability to implement our business strategies; our ability to manage loan delinquency rates; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; our ability to pay dividends on our common stock; the quality and composition of our securities portfolio and the impact if any adverse changes in the securities markets, including on market liquidity; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"), including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; the economic impact of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, civil unrest and other external events on our business; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks described elsewhere in this press release and in the Company's other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed in this document might not occur and we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2026 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's consolidated financial condition and results of operations as well as its stock price performance.

TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME		 Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Sept. 30, June 30, Sept. 30,
   2025   2025   2024 
 Interest and dividend income      
 Loans receivable $22,186  $21,411  $20,589 
 Investment securities  1,992   2,064   2,237 
 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments  83   83   95 
 Interest bearing deposits in banks  2,350   1,986   2,114 
 Total interest and dividend income  26,611   25,544   25,035 
        
 Interest expense      
 Deposits  8,013   7,721   8,277 
 Borrowings  203   201   211 
 Total interest expense  8,216   7,922   8,488 
 Net interest income  18,395   17,622   16,547 
 Provision for credit losses – loans  213   351   444 
 Recapture of credit losses – investment securities  (10)  (4)  (13)
 Provision for credit losses – unfunded commitments  18   93   59 
 Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses  18,174   17,182   16,057 
        
 Non-interest income      
 Service charges on deposits  991   966   1,037 
 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees  1,269   1,262   1,293 
 Gain on sales of investment securities, net  --   24   -- 
 Gain on sales of loans, net  208   138   135 
 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings  1,200   171   175 
 Other  425   314   292 
 Total non-interest income, net  4,093   2,875   2,932 
        
 Non-interest expense      
 Salaries and employee benefits  6,029   5,825   5,867 
 Premises and equipment  1,114   973   933 
 Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net  --   --   1 
 Advertising  208   182   205 
 OREO and other repossessed assets, net  3   8   4 
 ATM and debit card processing  578   658   588 
 Postage and courier  143   137   137 
 State and local taxes  432   570   343 
 Professional fees  558   341   410 
 FDIC insurance  211   211   209 
 Loan administration and foreclosure  151   99   125 
 Technology and communications  1,116   993   1,163 
 Deposit operations  350   345   446 
 Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)  45   45   57 
 Other, net  1,021   780   574 
 Total non-interest expense, net  11,959   11,167   11,062 
        
 Income before income taxes  10,308   8,890   7,927 
 Provision for income taxes  1,861   1,790   1,572 
 Net income $8,447  $7,100  $6,355 
        
 Net income per common share:      
 Basic $1.07  $0.90  $0.80 
 Diluted  1.07   0.90   0.79 
        
 Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
 Basic  7,880,299   7,893,308   7,954,112 
 Diluted  7,920,617   7,921,762   7,995,024 
              
              
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME		 Year Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,
   2025     2024 
 Interest and dividend income      
 Loans receivable $85,525    $77,430 
 Investment securities  8,197     9,129 
 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments  335     361 
 Interest bearing deposits in banks  8,220     7,905 
 Total interest and dividend income  102,277     94,825 
        
 Interest expense      
 Deposits  31,272     29,659 
 Borrowings  805     999 
 Total interest expense  32,077     30,658 
 Net interest income  70,200     64,167 
 Provision for credit losses – loans  853     1,254 
 Recapture of credit losses – investment securities  (24)    (32)
 Prov. for (recapture of) credit losses - unfunded commitments  105     (71)
 Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses  69,266     63,016 
        
 Non-interest income      
 Service charges on deposits  3,915     4,062 
 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees  4,975     5,066 
 Gain on sales of investment securities, net  24     -- 
 Gain on sales of loans, net  511     322 
 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings  1,702     645 
 Other  1,225     1,041 
 Total non-interest income, net  12,352     11,136 
        
 Non-interest expense      
 Salaries and employee benefits  23,922     23,730 
 Premises and equipment  4,112     3,998 
 Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net  --     (2)
 Advertising  761     761 
 OREO and other repossessed assets, net  20     5 
 ATM and debit card processing  2,279     2,384 
 Postage and courier  544     538 
 State and local taxes  1,682     1,322 
 Professional fees  1,676     1,317 
 FDIC insurance  851     833 
 Loan administration and foreclosure  534     521 
 Technology and communications  4,369     4,264 
 Deposit operations  1,347     1,540 
 Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”)  180     226 
 Other, net  3,110     2,309 
 Total non-interest expense, net  45,387     43,746 
        
 Income before income taxes  36,231     30,406 
 Provision for income taxes  7,070     6,123 
 Net income $29,161    $24,283 
        
 Net income per common share:      
 Basic $3.68    $3.02 
 Diluted  3.67     3.01 
        
 Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
 Basic  7,917,193     8,038,674 
 Diluted  7,952,626     8,080,382 
            
            
TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS		 
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Sept. 30, June 30, Sept. 30,
   2025   2025   2024 
Assets      
Cash and due from financial institutions $23,649  $32,532  $29,071 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  219,779   161,095   135,657 
 Total cash and cash equivalents  243,428   193,627   164,728 
        
Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost  7,217   8,462   10,209 
Investment securities:      
 Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities)  136,861   141,570   172,097 
 Available for sale, at fair value  78,240   86,475   72,257 
Investments in equity securities, at fair value  864   855   866 
FHLB stock  2,045   2,045   2,037 
Other investments, at cost  3,000   3,000   3,000 
Loans held for sale  1,127   1,763   -- 
       
Loans receivable  1,481,681   1,459,374   1,439,001 
Less: ACL – loans  (18,091)  (17,878)  (17,478)
 Net loans receivable  1,463,590   1,441,496   1,421,523 
        
Premises and equipment, net  21,684   21,490   21,486 
OREO and other repossessed assets, net  221   221   -- 
BOLI  21,830   24,113   23,611 
Accrued interest receivable  7,393   7,174   6,990 
Goodwill  15,131   15,131   15,131 
CDI  271   316   451 
Loan servicing rights, net  815   911   1,372 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,949   1,248   1,475 
Other assets  6,113   7,295   6,242 
 Total assets $2,012,779  $1,957,192  $1,923,475 
        
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity      
Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $430,685  $406,222  $413,116 
Deposits: Interest-bearing  1,285,950   1,263,255   1,234,552 
 Total deposits  1,716,635   1,669,477   1,647,668 
        
Operating lease liabilities  3,077   1,350   1,575 
FHLB borrowings  20,000   20,000   20,000 
Other liabilities and accrued expenses  10,453   9,701   8,819 
 Total liabilities  1,750,165   1,700,528   1,678,062 
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
      
7,889,571 shares issued and outstanding – September 30, 2025
7,876,853 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2025
7,960,127 shares issued and outstanding – September 30, 2024
  236,607   27,226   29,862 
Retained earnings      230,213   215,531 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (298)  (775)  20 
 Total shareholders’ equity  262,614   256,664   245,413 
 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,012,779  $1,957,192  $1,923,475 


 Three Months Ended
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Sept. 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 Sept. 30,
2024
Return on average assets (a)  1.68%  1.47%  1.32%
Return on average equity (a)  12.97%  11.23%  10.43%
Net interest margin (a)  3.82%  3.80%  3.58%
Efficiency ratio  53.18%  54.48%  56.79%
       
 Year Ended
  Sept. 30, 2025   Sept. 30, 2024
Return on average assets (a)  1.50%    1.28%
Return on average equity (a)  11.56%    10.19%
Net interest margin (a)  3.76%    3.54%
Efficiency ratio  54.98%    58.09%
       
 Three Months Ended
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: ($ in thousands) Sept. 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 Sept. 30,
2024
Non-accrual loans $4,407  $3,843  $3,885 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing  --   --   -- 
Non-performing investment securities  35   38   51 
OREO and other repossessed assets  221   221   -- 
Total non-performing assets (b) $4,663  $4,102  $3,936 
       
Non-performing assets to total assets (b)  0.23%  0.21%  0.20%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter $--  $(1) $12 
Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans  411%  465%  450%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c)  1.22%  1.23%  1.21%
       
       
CAPITAL RATIOS:      
Tier 1 leverage capital  12.59%  12.63%  12.12%
Tier 1 risk-based capital  19.42%  19.29%  18.14%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital  19.42%  19.29%  18.14%
Total risk-based capital  20.67%  20.54%  19.39%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  12.38%  12.42%  12.05%
       
BOOK VALUES:      
Book value per common share $33.29  $32.58  $30.83 
Tangible book value per common share (d)  31.33   30.62   28.87 

________________________________________________
(a) Annualized
(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.
(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for credit losses.
(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).


AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
 For the Three Months Ended
 Sept. 30, 2025
 June 30, 2025
 Sept. 30, 2024
 Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate
            
Assets           
Loans receivable and loans held for sale$1,470,460  5.99% $1,450,350  5.92% $1,428,125  5.74%
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 228,710  3.60   232,272  3.71   254,567  3.64 
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 210,864  4.42   178,887  4.45   156,732  5.37 
Total interest-earning assets 1,910,034  5.53   1,861,509  5.50   1,839,424  5.41 
Other assets 79,211     79,715     80,940   
Total assets$1,989,245    $1,941,224    $1,920,364   
            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity           
NOW checking accounts$339,838  1.46% $333,074  1.39% $337,955  1.40%
Money market accounts 298,102  3.04   304,526  3.16   321,151  3.62 
Savings accounts 204,671  0.35   205,592  0.35   207,457  0.27 
Certificates of deposit accounts 390,478  3.77   363,342  3.77   316,897  4.20 
Brokered CDs 43,118  5.47   48,028  4.83   48,719  5.54 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,276,207  2.49   1,254,562  2.47   1,232,179  2.67 
Borrowings 20,000  4.03   20,002  4.03   20,000  4.20 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,296,207  2.51   1,274,564  2.49   1,252,179  2.70 
            
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 423,177     402,717     414,603   
Other liabilities 11,542     10,266     11,151   
Shareholders’ equity 258,319     253,677     242,431   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,989,245    $1,941,224    $1,920,364   
            
Interest rate spread  3.02%   3.01%   2.71%
Net interest margin (2)  3.82%   3.80%   3.58%
Average interest-earning assets to           
average interest-bearing liabilities 147.36%    146.05%    146.90%  

_____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets


AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES
($ in thousands)
(unaudited)
 For the Year Ended
 Sept. 30, 2025
  Sept. 30, 2024
 Amount Rate   Amount Rate
          
Assets         
Loans receivable and loans held for sale$1,448,803  5.90%   $1,379,529  5.61%
Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 235,210  3.57     284,678  3.33 
Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 182,239  4.51     146,855  5.38 
Total interest-earning assets 1,866,252  5.48     1,811,062  5.24 
Other assets 78,000       81,470   
Total assets$1,944,252      $1,892,532   
          
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity         
NOW checking accounts$332,392  1.39%   $353,000  1.46%
Money market accounts 308,319  3.21     285,615  3.24 
Savings accounts 205,488  0.31     212,562  0.25 
Certificates of deposit accounts 357,444  3.86     298,039  4.14 
Brokered CDs 46,896  5.02     44,330  5.41 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,250,539  2.50     1,193,546  2.48 
Borrowings 20,002  4.02     22,214  4.50 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,270,541  2.53     1,215,760  2.52 
          
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 411,007       427,514   
Other liabilities 10,506       10,865   
Shareholders’ equity 252,198       238,393   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,944,252      $1,892,532   
          
Interest rate spread  2.95%     2.72%
Net interest margin (2)  3.76%     3.54%
Average interest-earning assets to         
average interest-bearing liabilities 146.89%      148.97%  

_____________________________________
(1) Includes other investments
(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /
average interest-earning assets

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands) Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2024
       
Shareholders’ equity $262,614  $256,664  $245,413 
Less goodwill and CDI  (15,402)  (15,447)  (15,582)
Tangible common equity $247,212  $241,217  $229,831 
       
Total assets $2,012,779  $1,957,192  $1,923,475 
Less goodwill and CDI  (15,402)  (15,447)  (15,582)
Tangible assets $1,997,377  $1,941,745  $1,907,893 
             

