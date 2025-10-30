Timberland Bancorp 2025 Fiscal Year’s Net Income Increases 20% to $29.16 Million

Fiscal Year EPS Increases 22% to $3.67

HOQUIAM, Wash., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSBK) (“Timberland” or “the Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that net income increased 20% to $29.16 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, from $24.28 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Earnings per diluted common share (“EPS”) increased 22% to $3.67 for the 2025 fiscal year from $3.01 for the 2024 fiscal year.

Timberland also reported net income of $8.45 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This compares to net income of $7.10 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share for the preceding quarter, and $6.36 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, for the comparable quarter one year ago.

“We closed our fiscal year with record results, reflecting the hard work and dedication of our employees in serving our customers, communities and shareholders,” stated Dean Brydon, Chief Executive Officer. “For the full year, net income and earnings per share reached new highs with year-over-year gains across every major profitability measure, while tangible book value per share continued its steady climb. In the fourth quarter, net income increased 33% from a year ago and 19% from the prior quarter, with earnings per share up 35% and 19%, respectively. We also recorded a $1.04 million bank owned life insurance benefit claim during the quarter, which contributed to net income; however, even excluding this item, all comparisons to prior periods remain favorable. These strong quarterly results were driven by continued expansion in our net interest margin, balance sheet growth, and higher non-interest income.”

“As a result of Timberland’s strong earnings and capital position, our Board of Directors announced an 8% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.28 per share, payable on November 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025,” stated Jonathan Fischer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “This represents the 52nd consecutive quarter Timberland will have paid a cash dividend and demonstrates the Board’s continued confidence in our long-term outlook.”

“Our net interest margin strengthened again in the fourth fiscal quarter, increasing to 3.82%,” said Marci Basich, Chief Financial Officer. “This marks a two-basis point increase from the prior quarter and a 24-basis point improvement year-over- year, underscoring the benefits of our disciplined asset-liability management and the improvement in earning asset yields. Total deposits increased by $47 million, or 3%, with more than half of that growth driven by higher non-interest-bearing balances. This continued deposit momentum reflects the depth of our customer relationships and the success of our funding strategies. We remain committed to maintaining a balanced funding profile and sustaining stable margin performance in the periods ahead.”

“Timberland delivered solid balance sheet growth during the fourth fiscal quarter, highlighted by total assets increasing 3% and surpassing the $2 billion dollar mark for the first time in our Company’s history,” Brydon continued. “Credit quality remains an area we continue to monitor closely. Overall, performance across the portfolio remains solid, with no net charge-offs for the quarter. While our non-performing assets (“NPA”) ratio increased modestly to 0.23% at September 30, 2025 from 0.21% in the prior quarter, we also saw total delinquencies decline during the period. We remain confident in the overall health of our loan portfolio and our disciplined approach to credit risk management.”

“We are excited to announce the opening of a new full-service branch in University Place later this quarter, marking an important milestone in our growth strategy,” said Fischer. “This expansion positions us to serve a growing market with strong business potential and deepen our commercial banking relationships in the area. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead to welcome new clients, strengthen existing partnerships, and further advance our commitment to supporting the region’s economic growth,” stated Matt DeBord, Chief Lending Officer.

Earnings and Balance Sheet Highlights (at or for the periods ended September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024, or June 30, 2025):

Earnings Highlights:

EPS increased 19% to $1.07 for the current quarter from $0.90 for the preceding quarter and increased 35% from $0.79 for the comparable quarter one year ago; EPS for the 2025 fiscal year increased 22% to $3.67 from $3.01 for the 2024 fiscal year;

Net income increased 19% to $8.45 million for the current quarter from $7.10 million for the preceding quarter and increased 33% from $6.36 million for the comparable quarter one year ago; Net income increased 20% to $29.16 million for the 2025 fiscal year from $24.28 million for the 2024 fiscal year;

Return on average equity (“ROE”) and return on average assets (“ROA”) for the current quarter were 12.97% and 1.68%, respectively;

Net interest margin (“NIM”) for the current quarter increased to 3.82% from 3.80% for the preceding quarter and 3.58% for the comparable quarter one year ago; and

The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 53.18% from 54.48% for the preceding quarter and 56.79% for the comparable quarter one year ago.



Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets reached $2.0 billion with a 3% increase from the prior quarter and a 5% increase year-over-year;

Net loans receivable increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 3% year-over-year;

Total deposits increased 3% from the prior quarter and increased 4% year-over-year;

Total shareholders’ equity increased 2% from the prior quarter and increased 7% year-over-year; 56,562 shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter for $1.89 million;

Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.23% at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.21% at June 30, 2025, and 0.20% at September 30, 2024;

Book and tangible book (non-GAAP) values per common share increased to $33.29 and $31.33 respectively, at September 30, 2025; and

Liquidity (both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet) remained strong at September 30, 2025, with only $20 million in borrowings and additional secured borrowing line capacity of $690 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve.



Operating Results

Operating revenue (net interest income before the provision for credit losses plus non-interest income) for the current quarter increased 10% to $22.49 million from $20.50 million for the preceding quarter and increased 15% from $19.48 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating revenue compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in non-interest income and interest income from loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks, which were partially offset by an increase in total funding costs. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to a $1.04 million bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefit claim. Operating revenue increased 10% to $82.55 million for the 2025 fiscal year from $75.30 million for the 2024 fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income, which was partially offset by an increase in funding costs.

Net interest income increased $773,000, or 4%, to $18.40 million for the current quarter from $17.62 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.85 million, or 11%, from $16.55 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $48.52 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets and, to a lesser extent, a three-basis point increase in the weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets to 5.53% from 5.50%. These increases were partially offset by a $21.64 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities and a two-basis point increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Timberland’s NIM for the current quarter improved to 3.82% from 3.80% for the preceding quarter and 3.58% for the comparable quarter one year ago. The NIM for the current quarter was increased by approximately two basis points due to the collection of $102,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $11,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the preceding quarter was increased by approximately four basis points due to the collection of $102,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $68,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans. The NIM for the comparable quarter one year ago was increased by approximately one basis point due to the collection of $20,000 in pre-payment penalties, non-accrual interest, and late fees, and the accretion of $7,000 of the fair value discount on acquired loans.

Net interest income for the 2025 fiscal year increased $6.03 million, or 9%, to $70.20 million from $64.17 million for the 2024 fiscal year, primarily due to a 24-basis point increase in the weighted average yield of total interest-earning assets to 5.48% from 5.24% and a $55.19 million increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets. These increases to net interest income were partially offset by a $54.78 million increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities. Timberland’s NIM improved to 3.76% for the 2025 fiscal year from 3.54% for the 2024 fiscal year. A $213,000 provision for credit losses on loans was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The provision was primarily due to loan portfolio growth and changes in the composition of the loan portfolio. This compares to a $351,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the preceding quarter and a $444,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the comparable quarter one year ago. In addition, a $18,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $10,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities were recorded for the current quarter.

Non-interest income increased $1.22 million, or 42%, to $4.09 million for the current quarter from $2.88 million for the preceding quarter and increased $1.16 million, or 40%, from $2.93 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in non-interest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in BOLI net income (from a $1.04 million death benefit claim) and, to a lesser extent, smaller increases in several other categories. Non-interest income for the 2025 fiscal year increased $1.22 million, or 11%, to $12.35 million for the 2025 fiscal year from $11.14 for the 2024 fiscal year, primarily due to a $1.06 million increase in BOLI net earnings and smaller changes in several other categories.

Total operating (non-interest) expenses for the current quarter increased $792,000, or 7%, to $11.96 million from $11.17 million for the preceding quarter and increased $897,000, or 8%, from $11.06 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. The increase in operating expenses compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, premises and equipment, technology and communications, professional fees, and smaller increases in several other expense categories. These increases were partially offset by decreases in state and local taxes and smaller decreases in several other expense categories. The efficiency ratio for the current quarter improved to 53.18% from 54.48% for the preceding quarter and 56.79% for the comparable quarter one year ago. For the 2025 fiscal year, operating expenses increased $1.64 million, or 4% to $45.39 million from $43.75 million for the 2024 fiscal year. The efficiency ratio for the 2025 fiscal year improved to 54.98% from 58.09% for the 2024 fiscal year.

The provision for income taxes for the current quarter increased $71,000, or 4%, to $1.86 million from $1.79 million for the preceding quarter, primarily due to higher taxable income. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 18.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 20.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 19.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The lower effective income tax rate for the current quarter was primarily due to a higher percentage of non-taxable income as a result of the increase in BOLI net earnings. Timberland’s effective income tax rate was 19.5% for fiscal year 2025 compared to 20.1% for fiscal year 2024.

Balance Sheet Management

Total assets increased $55.58 million, or 3%, during the quarter to $2.01 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.96 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased $89.30 million, or 5%, from $1.92 billion one year ago. The increase during the current quarter was primarily due to a $49.80 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $22.09 million increase in net loans receivable, which was partially offset by a $14.18 million decrease in investment securities and CDs held for investment.

Liquidity

Timberland has continued to maintain a strong liquidity position, both on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet. Liquidity, as measured by the sum of cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available for sale investment securities, was 18.8% of total liabilities at September 30, 2025, compared to 17.0% at June 30, 2025, and 14.7% one year ago. Timberland also had secured borrowing line capacity of $690 million available through the FHLB and the Federal Reserve at

September 30, 2025. With a strong and diversified deposit base, only 20% of Timberland’s deposits were uninsured or uncollateralized at September 30, 2025. (Note: This calculation excludes public deposits that are fully collateralized.)

Loans

Net loans receivable increased $22.09 million, or 2%, during the quarter to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.44 billion at June 30, 2025. This increase was primarily due to a $21.21 million increase in construction loans, a $7.35 million increase in multi-family loans, a $2.99 million increase in home equity loans, a $2.77 million increase in commercial real estate loans and smaller increases in several other loan categories. These increases were partially offset by a $12.02 million increase in the undisbursed portion of construction loans and smaller decreases in several other loan categories.

Loan Portfolio

($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Mortgage loans: One- to four-family (a) $ 317,691 20%

$ 317,574 21%

$ 299,123 20%

Multi-family 207,767 13

200,418 13

177,350 11 Commercial 610,692 39 607,924 40

599,219 40 Construction - custom and owner/builder 130,341 9

128,900 8

132,101 9 Construction - speculative one-to four-family 10,745 1

9,595 1

11,495 1

Construction - commercial 21,818 1

15,992 1

29,463 2

Construction - multi-family 45,660 3

32,731 2

28,401 2

Construction - land development 15,324 1

15,461 1

17,741 1

Land 35,952 2

36,193 2

29,366 2

Total mortgage loans 1,395,990 89 1,364,788 89

1,324,259 88 Consumer loans: Home equity and second mortgage 50,479 3

47,511 3

47,913 3 Other 2,034 -- 2,176 --

3,129 -- Total consumer loans 52,513 3 49,687 3

51,042 3 Commercial loans: Commercial business Loans 126,937 8

126,497 8

138,743 9 SBA PPP loans 58 --

101 --

260 -- Total commercial loans 126,995 8

126,598 8

139,003 9 Total loans 1,575,498 100%

1,541,073 100%

1,514,304 100%

Less: Undisbursed portion of construction loans in process (88,289 ) (76,272 ) (69,878 ) Deferred loan origination fees (5,528 ) (5,427 ) (5,425 ) Allowance for credit losses (18,091 ) (17,878 ) (17,478 ) Total loans receivable, net $ 1,463,590 $ 1,441,496 $ 1,421,523

_______________________

(a) Does not include one- to four-family loans held for sale totaling $1,127, $1,763, and $0 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.



The following table provides a breakdown of commercial real estate (“CRE”) mortgage loans by collateral type as of September 30, 2025:

CRE Loan Portfolio Breakdown by Collateral

($ in thousands) Collateral Type







Balance Percent of

CRE

Portfolio Percent of

Total Loan

Portfolio Average

Balance Per

Loan Non-

Accrual Industrial warehouses $ 129,815 21% 8% $ 1,311 $ 159 Medical/dental offices 81,831 13 5 1,240 -- Office buildings 67,840 11 4 817 -- Other retail buildings 54,497 9 3 599 -- Mini-storage 38,291 6 2 1,532 -- Hotel/motel 31,345 5 2 2,612 -- Restaurants 28,703 5 2 586 -- Gas stations/conv. stores 25,597 4 2 1,024 -- Churches 14,410 3 1 901 -- Nursing homes 13,456 2 1 2,243 -- Shopping centers 10,436 2 1 1,739 -- Mobile home parks 9,174 2 1 417 -- Additional CRE 105,297 17 7 774 -- Total CRE $ 610,692 100% 39% $ 960 $ 159

Timberland originated $100.09 million in loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $81.99 million for the preceding quarter and $48.82 million for the comparable quarter one year ago. Timberland continues to originate fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans, a portion of which are sold into the secondary market for asset-liability management purposes and to generate non-interest income. During the current quarter, fixed-rate one- to four-family mortgage loans totaling $9.01 million were sold compared to $6.11 million for the preceding quarter and $5.62 million for the comparable quarter one year ago.

Investment Securities

Timberland’s investment securities and CDs held for investment decreased $14.18 million, or 6%, to $223.18 million at September 30, 2025, from $237.36 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the maturities of U.S. Treasury Securities and scheduled amortization, and was partially offset by the purchase of additional U.S. government agency mortgaged-backed investment securities and U.S. Treasury investment securities.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $47.16 million, or 3%, during the quarter to $1.72 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.67 billion at June 30, 2025. The quarter’s increase consisted of a $25.22 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances, a $24.46 million increase in non-interest deposit account balances and a $10.68 million increase in NOW checking account balances. These increases were partially offset by a $9.06 million decrease in money market account balances and a $4.15 million decrease in savings account balances.

Deposit Breakdown

($ in thousands)



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Non-interest-bearing demand $ 430,685 25% $ 406,222 24% $ 413,116 25% NOW checking 345,599 20 334,922 20 333,329 20 Savings 201,678 12 205,829 12 205,993 13 Money market 296,152 17 305,207 18 326,922 20 Certificates of deposit under $250 256,597 15 244,063 15 205,970 12 Certificates of deposit $250 and over 142,813 8 126,254 8 113,579 7 Certificates of deposit – brokered 43,111 3 46,980 3 48,759 3 Total deposits $ 1,716,635 100% $ 1,669,477 100% $ 1,647,668 100%

Borrowings

Total borrowings were $20.00 million at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the weighted average rate on the borrowings was 3.97%.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Ratios

Total shareholders’ equity increased $5.95 million, or 2%, to $262.61 million at September 30, 2025, from $256.66 million at June 30, 2025, and increased $17.20 million, or 7%, from $245.41 million at September 30, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity during the quarter was primarily due to net income of $8.45 million, proceeds from stock option exercises of $847,000, and a $477,000 recovery of accumulated other comprehensive loss. These increases to shareholders’ equity were partially offset by the payment of $2.05 million in dividends to shareholders and the repurchase of 56,562 shares of common stock for $1.89 million (an average price of $33.34 per share). At September 30, 2025, Timberland had 337,280 shares available to be repurchased in accordance with the terms of its existing stock repurchase plan.

Timberland remains well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 20.67%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 12.59%, a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) of 12.38%, and a shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio of 13.05% at September 30, 2025. Timberland’s held to maturity investment securities were $136.86 million at September 30, 2025, with a net unrealized loss of $4.56 million (pre-tax). Although not permitted by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), including these unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) would result in a ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets of 12.89%, compared to 13.05%, as reported.

Asset Quality

Timberland’s non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.23% at September 30, 2025, compared to 0.21% at June 30, 2025, and 0.20% at September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs totaled less than $1,000 for the current quarter compared to net recoveries of $1,000 for the preceding quarter and net charge-offs of $12,000 for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the current quarter, provisions for credit losses of $213,000 on loans and $18,000 unfunded commitments were made, which was partially offset by a $10,000 recapture of credit losses on investment securities. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.22% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2025, and 1.21% one year ago.

Total delinquent loans (past due 30 days or more) and non-accrual loans decreased $515,000 or 8%, to $5.66 million at September 30, 2025, from $6.18 million at June 30, 2025, and increased $1.18 million, or 26%, from $4.49 million at September 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans increased $564,000, or 15%, to $4.41 million at September 30, 2025 from $3.84 million at June 30, 2025, and increased $522,000, or 13%, from $3.89 million at September 30, 2024. The quarterly increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to one single-family construction loan being placed on non-accrual status. Loans graded “Substandard” totaled $32.80 million (or 2% of total loans receivable) at September 30, 2025. (Note: Subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Bank’s largest “Substandard” loan, an $11.55 million land development loan, paid off in full.)

Non-Accrual Loans

($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Mortgage loans: One- to four-family $ 1,781 1 $ 1,781 1 $ 49 1 Commercial 159 1 161 2 1,158 6 Construction – custom and owner/builder 553 1 -- -- -- -- Total mortgage loans 2,493 3 1,942 3 1,207 7 Consumer loans: Home equity and second mortgage 602 4 575 3 618 3 Other 22 1 -- -- -- -- Total consumer loans 624 4 575 3 618 3 Commercial business loans 1,290 9 1,326 9 2,060 8 Total loans $ 4,407 17 $ 3,843 15 $ 3,885 18

Timberland had two properties classified as other real estate owned (“OREO”) at September 30, 2025:

September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Amount Quantity Other real estate owned: Commercial $ 221 1 $ 221 1 $ -- -- Land -- 1 -- 1 -- 1 Total mortgage loans $ 221 2 $ 221 2 $ -- 1

About Timberland Bancorp, Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for Timberland Bank. The Bank opened for business in 1915 and primarily serves consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).

TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Sept. 30, June 30, Sept. 30, 2025 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 22,186 $ 21,411 $ 20,589 Investment securities 1,992 2,064 2,237 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 83 83 95 Interest bearing deposits in banks 2,350 1,986 2,114 Total interest and dividend income 26,611 25,544 25,035 Interest expense Deposits 8,013 7,721 8,277 Borrowings 203 201 211 Total interest expense 8,216 7,922 8,488 Net interest income 18,395 17,622 16,547 Provision for credit losses – loans 213 351 444 Recapture of credit losses – investment securities (10 ) (4 ) (13 ) Provision for credit losses – unfunded commitments 18 93 59 Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 18,174 17,182 16,057 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 991 966 1,037 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 1,269 1,262 1,293 Gain on sales of investment securities, net -- 24 -- Gain on sales of loans, net 208 138 135 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings 1,200 171 175 Other 425 314 292 Total non-interest income, net 4,093 2,875 2,932 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,029 5,825 5,867 Premises and equipment 1,114 973 933 Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net -- -- 1 Advertising 208 182 205 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 3 8 4 ATM and debit card processing 578 658 588 Postage and courier 143 137 137 State and local taxes 432 570 343 Professional fees 558 341 410 FDIC insurance 211 211 209 Loan administration and foreclosure 151 99 125 Technology and communications 1,116 993 1,163 Deposit operations 350 345 446 Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”) 45 45 57 Other, net 1,021 780 574 Total non-interest expense, net 11,959 11,167 11,062 Income before income taxes 10,308 8,890 7,927 Provision for income taxes 1,861 1,790 1,572 Net income $ 8,447 $ 7,100 $ 6,355 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.07 $ 0.90 $ 0.80 Diluted 1.07 0.90 0.79 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,880,299 7,893,308 7,954,112 Diluted 7,920,617 7,921,762 7,995,024 TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 85,525 $ 77,430 Investment securities 8,197 9,129 Dividends from mutual funds, FHLB stock and other investments 335 361 Interest bearing deposits in banks 8,220 7,905 Total interest and dividend income 102,277 94,825 Interest expense Deposits 31,272 29,659 Borrowings 805 999 Total interest expense 32,077 30,658 Net interest income 70,200 64,167 Provision for credit losses – loans 853 1,254 Recapture of credit losses – investment securities (24 ) (32 ) Prov. for (recapture of) credit losses - unfunded commitments 105 (71 ) Net int. income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 69,266 63,016 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 3,915 4,062 ATM and debit card interchange transaction fees 4,975 5,066 Gain on sales of investment securities, net 24 -- Gain on sales of loans, net 511 322 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) net earnings 1,702 645 Other 1,225 1,041 Total non-interest income, net 12,352 11,136 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 23,922 23,730 Premises and equipment 4,112 3,998 Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net -- (2 ) Advertising 761 761 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 20 5 ATM and debit card processing 2,279 2,384 Postage and courier 544 538 State and local taxes 1,682 1,322 Professional fees 1,676 1,317 FDIC insurance 851 833 Loan administration and foreclosure 534 521 Technology and communications 4,369 4,264 Deposit operations 1,347 1,540 Amortization of core deposit intangible (“CDI”) 180 226 Other, net 3,110 2,309 Total non-interest expense, net 45,387 43,746 Income before income taxes 36,231 30,406 Provision for income taxes 7,070 6,123 Net income $ 29,161 $ 24,283 Net income per common share: Basic $ 3.68 $ 3.02 Diluted 3.67 3.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,917,193 8,038,674 Diluted 7,952,626 8,080,382 TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Sept. 30, June 30, Sept. 30, 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 23,649 $ 32,532 $ 29,071 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 219,779 161,095 135,657 Total cash and cash equivalents 243,428 193,627 164,728 Certificates of deposit (“CDs”) held for investment, at cost 7,217 8,462 10,209 Investment securities: Held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of ACL – investment securities) 136,861 141,570 172,097 Available for sale, at fair value 78,240 86,475 72,257 Investments in equity securities, at fair value 864 855 866 FHLB stock 2,045 2,045 2,037 Other investments, at cost 3,000 3,000 3,000 Loans held for sale 1,127 1,763 -- Loans receivable 1,481,681 1,459,374 1,439,001 Less: ACL – loans (18,091 ) (17,878 ) (17,478 ) Net loans receivable 1,463,590 1,441,496 1,421,523 Premises and equipment, net 21,684 21,490 21,486 OREO and other repossessed assets, net 221 221 -- BOLI 21,830 24,113 23,611 Accrued interest receivable 7,393 7,174 6,990 Goodwill 15,131 15,131 15,131 CDI 271 316 451 Loan servicing rights, net 815 911 1,372 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,949 1,248 1,475 Other assets 6,113 7,295 6,242 Total assets $ 2,012,779 $ 1,957,192 $ 1,923,475 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 430,685 $ 406,222 $ 413,116 Deposits: Interest-bearing 1,285,950 1,263,255 1,234,552 Total deposits 1,716,635 1,669,477 1,647,668 Operating lease liabilities 3,077 1,350 1,575 FHLB borrowings 20,000 20,000 20,000 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 10,453 9,701 8,819 Total liabilities 1,750,165 1,700,528 1,678,062 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

7,889,571 shares issued and outstanding – September 30, 2025

7,876,853 shares issued and outstanding – June 30, 2025

7,960,127 shares issued and outstanding – September 30, 2024

236,607 27,226 29,862 Retained earnings 230,213 215,531 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (298 ) (775 ) 20 Total shareholders’ equity 262,614 256,664 245,413 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,012,779 $ 1,957,192 $ 1,923,475





Three Months Ended PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Sept. 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Sept. 30,

2024 Return on average assets (a) 1.68 % 1.47 % 1.32 % Return on average equity (a) 12.97 % 11.23 % 10.43 % Net interest margin (a) 3.82 % 3.80 % 3.58 % Efficiency ratio 53.18 % 54.48 % 56.79 % Year Ended Sept. 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2024 Return on average assets (a) 1.50 % 1.28 % Return on average equity (a) 11.56 % 10.19 % Net interest margin (a) 3.76 % 3.54 % Efficiency ratio 54.98 % 58.09 % Three Months Ended ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: ($ in thousands) Sept. 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Sept. 30,

2024 Non-accrual loans $ 4,407 $ 3,843 $ 3,885 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing -- -- -- Non-performing investment securities 35 38 51 OREO and other repossessed assets 221 221 -- Total non-performing assets (b) $ 4,663 $ 4,102 $ 3,936 Non-performing assets to total assets (b) 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.20 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during quarter $ -- $ (1 ) $ 12 Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-accrual loans 411 % 465 % 450 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable (c) 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.21 % CAPITAL RATIOS: Tier 1 leverage capital 12.59 % 12.63 % 12.12 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 19.42 % 19.29 % 18.14 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 19.42 % 19.29 % 18.14 % Total risk-based capital 20.67 % 20.54 % 19.39 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 12.38 % 12.42 % 12.05 % BOOK VALUES: Book value per common share $ 33.29 $ 32.58 $ 30.83 Tangible book value per common share (d) 31.33 30.62 28.87

________________________________________________

(a) Annualized

(b) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, non-performing investment securities and OREO and other repossessed assets.

(c) Does not include loans held for sale and is before the allowance for credit losses.

(d) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding (non-GAAP).







AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

($ in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Sept. 30, 2024 Amount Rate Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,470,460 5.99 % $ 1,450,350 5.92 % $ 1,428,125 5.74 % Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 228,710 3.60 232,272 3.71 254,567 3.64 Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 210,864 4.42 178,887 4.45 156,732 5.37 Total interest-earning assets 1,910,034 5.53 1,861,509 5.50 1,839,424 5.41 Other assets 79,211 79,715 80,940 Total assets $ 1,989,245 $ 1,941,224 $ 1,920,364 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity NOW checking accounts $ 339,838 1.46 % $ 333,074 1.39 % $ 337,955 1.40 % Money market accounts 298,102 3.04 304,526 3.16 321,151 3.62 Savings accounts 204,671 0.35 205,592 0.35 207,457 0.27 Certificates of deposit accounts 390,478 3.77 363,342 3.77 316,897 4.20 Brokered CDs 43,118 5.47 48,028 4.83 48,719 5.54 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,276,207 2.49 1,254,562 2.47 1,232,179 2.67 Borrowings 20,000 4.03 20,002 4.03 20,000 4.20 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,296,207 2.51 1,274,564 2.49 1,252,179 2.70 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 423,177 402,717 414,603 Other liabilities 11,542 10,266 11,151 Shareholders’ equity 258,319 253,677 242,431 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,989,245 $ 1,941,224 $ 1,920,364 Interest rate spread 3.02 % 3.01 % 2.71 % Net interest margin (2) 3.82 % 3.80 % 3.58 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.36 % 146.05 % 146.90 %

_____________________________________

(1) Includes other investments

(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income / average interest-earning assets







AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($ in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Year Ended

Sept. 30, 2025

Sept. 30, 2024 Amount Rate Amount Rate Assets Loans receivable and loans held for sale $ 1,448,803 5.90 % $ 1,379,529 5.61 % Investment securities and FHLB stock (1) 235,210 3.57 284,678 3.33 Interest-earning deposits in banks and CDs 182,239 4.51 146,855 5.38 Total interest-earning assets 1,866,252 5.48 1,811,062 5.24 Other assets 78,000 81,470 Total assets $ 1,944,252 $ 1,892,532 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity NOW checking accounts $ 332,392 1.39 % $ 353,000 1.46 % Money market accounts 308,319 3.21 285,615 3.24 Savings accounts 205,488 0.31 212,562 0.25 Certificates of deposit accounts 357,444 3.86 298,039 4.14 Brokered CDs 46,896 5.02 44,330 5.41 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,250,539 2.50 1,193,546 2.48 Borrowings 20,002 4.02 22,214 4.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,270,541 2.53 1,215,760 2.52 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 411,007 427,514 Other liabilities 10,506 10,865 Shareholders’ equity 252,198 238,393 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,944,252 $ 1,892,532 Interest rate spread 2.95 % 2.72 % Net interest margin (2) 3.76 % 3.54 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 146.89 % 148.97 %

_____________________________________

(1) Includes other investments

(2) Net interest margin = annualized net interest income /

average interest-earning assets

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Timberland believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance; however, readers of this report are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP results as reported.

Financial measures that exclude intangible assets are non-GAAP measures. To provide investors with a broader understanding of capital adequacy, Timberland provides non-GAAP financial measures for tangible common equity, along with the GAAP measure. Tangible common equity is calculated as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and CDI. In addition, tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and CDI.

The following table provides a reconciliation of ending shareholders’ equity (GAAP) to ending tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) and ending total assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

($ in thousands) Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2024 Shareholders’ equity $ 262,614 $ 256,664 $ 245,413 Less goodwill and CDI (15,402 ) (15,447 ) (15,582 ) Tangible common equity $ 247,212 $ 241,217 $ 229,831 Total assets $ 2,012,779 $ 1,957,192 $ 1,923,475 Less goodwill and CDI (15,402 ) (15,447 ) (15,582 ) Tangible assets $ 1,997,377 $ 1,941,745 $ 1,907,893

