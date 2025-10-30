Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Surges to $2.84 billion by 2030 - Dominated by NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Patero (US), Thales (France)

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Post-Quantum Cryptography Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.42 billion in 2025 to USD 2.84 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 46.2% during the forecast period.

Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Dynamics

Drivers

Integration of innovative cryptographic algorithms

Hybrid PQC mechanisms

Restraints

High implementation costs of PQC solutions

Lack of standardized algorithms

Opportunities

Early development of new products and services provides a competitive edge

Government and defense contracts

List of Top Companies in Post-Quantum Cryptography Market

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

Patero (US)

Thales (France)

AWS (US)

IDEMIA (France)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

DigiCert (US)

Kloch (US)

Post-Quantum (UK)

The integration of PQC in critical infrastructure is driving market growth as the defense, telecom, and energy sectors adopt PQC to secure networks, IoT devices, and industrial systems, ensuring the protection of sensitive data, strengthening resilience, and preparing against potential quantum-enabled cyberattacks. This growing demand is accelerating vendor partnerships and large-scale deployments across mission-critical environments.

Trend: Integration into Consumer Applications:

Integration of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) into consumer-facing applications is gaining momentum as companies seek to future-proof user data against quantum-enabled attacks. Beyond VPNs like ExpressVPN, which enhanced its WireGuard protocol with post-quantum encryption, messaging apps, cloud storage platforms, and email services are beginning to adopt PQC algorithms for end-to-end encryption. This ensures secure communications, protects sensitive personal information, and maintains user trust in anticipation of the growing capabilities of quantum computing.

Post-quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market in the US

In the United States, the post-quantum cryptography (PQC) market is rapidly evolving, fueled by a combination of federal initiatives and private sector investments. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized three PQC algorithms in August 2024, providing a standardized framework for quantum-resistant encryption adoption, while the National Quantum Initiative (NQI) has committed significant funding to accelerate quantum information science research, including PQC development. Complementing these efforts, on August 29, 2023, the Department of Energy’s Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) program awarded USD 24 million for three collaborative projects in quantum networking, part of the lab-only call for proposals on Scientific Enablers of Scalable Quantum Communications, aimed at developing secure communication infrastructures resistant to quantum-enabled attacks. The private sector is also actively contributing: PsiQuantum raised USD 1 billion in a Series E funding round in September 2025, led by investors including BlackRock and Nvidia’s NVentures, to develop a million-qubit quantum computer integrated with Nvidia chips. Companies like Cloudflare are integrating PQC into cybersecurity offerings, such as its Zero Trust Network Access solution, with plans to expand PQC across all IP protocols by mid-2025. These combined efforts from government programs, research collaborations, and private investments illustrate a proactive PQC market landscape in the US, focused on building quantum-resilient infrastructures and preparing for future cybersecurity challenges.

By services, the migration services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

PQC migration services assist organizations in transitioning from legacy encryption to quantum-resistant protocols. These services help enterprises assess their existing cryptographic systems, implement quantum-safe algorithms, and ensure seamless integration across cloud environments, IoT devices, and critical infrastructure. They also provide testing, validation, and monitoring to ensure that new cryptography performs efficiently without disrupting operations. With increasing regulatory pressure, rising cyber threats, and complex hybrid IT ecosystems, migration services enable businesses to future-proof their data security, maintain compliance, and minimize operational disruptions in preparation for the advent of quantum computing. Additionally, they support employee training, policy updates, and ongoing system optimization, ensuring organizations can adapt continuously as quantum technologies evolve and new standards emerge.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Large enterprises are increasingly adopting post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to secure sensitive data, communications, and critical digital infrastructures against the anticipated threats posed by quantum computing. According to a 2025 survey by Keyfactor, nearly 48% of organizations in North America and Europe are unprepared for quantum cybersecurity risks, highlighting the urgency for proactive measures. Many Fortune 500 companies are already piloting or integrating PQC solutions into their operations, particularly in areas such as secure cloud platforms, encrypted databases, and internal communication systems. PQC is being used to safeguard financial transactions, protect intellectual property, and ensure compliance with evolving cybersecurity regulations. Enterprises are also employing hybrid approaches, combining classical encryption with quantum-resistant algorithms like Kyber and Dilithium, to maintain operational continuity while gradually transitioning to full post-quantum security. Consulting partnerships and structured transformation programs are helping large organizations assess their quantum risk, implement encryption upgrades, and train IT teams, demonstrating that PQC adoption in large enterprises is both a strategic security initiative and a key step toward future-proofing critical systems.

Opportunity: Advancements in high-performance computing (HPC) architectures

Advancements in high-performance computing (HPC) architectures present a significant opportunity in the PQC market, as these systems provide the computational power needed to efficiently implement and test quantum-resistant algorithms. Modern HPC frameworks enable large-scale simulations, accelerate cryptographic computations, and support hybrid classical-quantum models, allowing enterprises to evaluate the performance and scalability of PQC solutions before full deployment. By leveraging HPC, organizations can optimize algorithm efficiency, reduce latency, and ensure robust security for critical applications across finance, healthcare, and cloud services, positioning PQC as a practical and scalable cybersecurity solution, while also opening avenues for collaboration between HPC providers and cybersecurity firms, driving innovation in optimized PQC solutions and fostering faster adoption across industries.

