NorthStrive® Companies Inc. Advises on the Successful Closing of the Acquisition of Indarg Engineering, Inc., a California-Based Precision CNC Manufacturer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Companies Inc. (“NorthStrive”), is pleased to announce that it served as advisor and transaction leader for the acquisition by PMGC Holdings Inc. (“PMGC”), a diversified public holding company executing a targeted U.S. manufacturing roll-up strategy.

The acquisition involves all of the operating assets of Indarg Engineering, Inc. (“Indarg”), a precision CNC machining business founded in 1985 and based in Hawthorne, California. Indarg brings nearly four decades of experience delivering high-tolerance components, rapid prototyping and quality-certified production across aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. The Hawthorne facility will be rebranded under the AGA Precision Systems LLC (“AGA”) alongside AGA’s existing Santa Ana headquarters.

Transaction Highlights:

Acquirer: PMGC Holdings Inc., via its wholly-owned subsidiary AGA Precision Systems LLC.

PMGC Holdings Inc., via its wholly-owned subsidiary AGA Precision Systems LLC. Target: Operating assets of Indarg Engineering, Inc.

Operating assets of Indarg Engineering, Inc. Date Closed: October 28, 2025 Source



Role of NorthStrive Companies Inc.

The NorthStrive team played a pivotal role, delivering end-to-end advisory and ongoing management services, including:

Target Identification & Strategy: Sourced each acquisition target and developed tailored strategies for both pre- and post-acquisition success.

Valuation & Structure: Assisted on valuation model analysis and deal structures to balance risk and maximize returns.

Deal Execution: Led due diligence, negotiations, and closing to ensure smooth, efficient integration.

Transition Management: Providing on going operational handover, governance implementation, and leadership alignment through NorthStrive’s proprietary G.A.G.E.™ framework for sustained post-close performance.

About NorthStrive® Companies Inc.

NorthStrive® Companies is a Newport Beach, California–based management, advisory, and investment firm specializing in U.S.-based opportunities across financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare. We partner with diverse companies and asset classes, deploying our management expertise and capital to drive growth, enhance value, and create sustainable, long-term success.