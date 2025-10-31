Allied Gaming and Entertainment Showcases Growth with Proprietary Live Events at HyperX Arena Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York – October 29, 2025 – Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (“Allied” or the “Company”), a global experiential entertainment company, celebrates two major events—one recently hosted and one upcoming—at its flagship property, Allied Esports’ HyperX Arena Las Vegas, underscoring the Company’s continued leadership in live entertainment, esports, and global event production.

World Esports Day Celebration Unites the Las Vegas Gaming Community

On October 18, 2025, Allied Esports hosted a community-wide celebration of World Esports Day at HyperX Arena Las Vegas, transforming the iconic venue into a hub of inclusive gaming and friendly competition. The all-day free-play event featured tournaments, giveaways, and interactive gaming sessions, attracting hundreds of gamers, fans, and esports organizations, including Vegas Inferno, Global Gaming GGL, and UNLV Rebel Gaming.

The celebration also aligned with the State of Nevada’s recognition of World Esports Day (since 2023), reinforcing Allied Esports’ position as a key contributor to the state’s rapidly growing gaming and esports ecosystem.

“Our goal has always been to create meaningful experiences that bring people together through gaming,” said James Li, CEO of Allied Gaming & Entertainment. “Events like World Esports Day embody our mission of community engagement and innovation in live entertainment.”

AGAE’s Proprietary “World Bar Flair Championship” Returns to Las Vegas

Building on that success, Allied is proud to announce the return of its proprietary live show, the World Bar Flair Championship 2025, to HyperX Arena Las Vegas on November 3–4, 2025.

Owned and produced by Allied Gaming & Entertainment, this unique competition blends high-energy entertainment, skill-based performance, and lifestyle culture, featuring nearly 50 of the world’s top flair bartenders competing for the world champion title and a $25,000 prize pool.

Now in its third edition, the World Bar Flair Championship serves as the grand finale of the World Flair Association’s Grand Slam 2025 season and is expected to attract hundreds of live spectators at HyperX Arena and tens of thousands of online viewers worldwide through Allied’s broadcast channels and partner platforms.

“This event is a prime example of how AGAE’s proprietary content and venue synergy can generate international visibility and measurable audience engagement,” said Ying Hua Chen, CEO of Allied Esports International. “It combines the spectacle of live performance with the accessibility of global streaming—showcasing Allied’s ability to entertain across cultures and platforms.”

Delivering Value Through Experiential Entertainment

By developing and owning proprietary live event IP such as the World Bar Flair Championship, and continuously hosting dynamic community experiences like World Esports Day and other original content productions, Allied Gaming & Entertainment is advancing its transformation into a diversified experiential entertainment platform.

Through consistent event programming, international partnerships, and creative content development, Allied continues to strengthen its experiential entertainment ecosystem while positioning itself for sustainable long-term growth and enhanced shareholder value.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company dedicated to connecting fans and brands through esports, gaming, and live events. The Company’s flagship property, HyperX Arena Las Vegas, serves as a premier destination for both competitive gaming and live entertainment experiences worldwide.

For more information, visit www.alliedgaming.gg

