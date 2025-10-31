InnoCare Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Trial of Novel ADC ICP-B794 in China

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in the clinical trial of its novel B7-H3 targeted ADC, ICP-B794, in China.

ICP-B794 is a novel ADC comprising a humanized anti-B7-H3 monoclonal antibody conjugated to potent in-house developed payload via a protease-cleavable linker. This combination ensures precise targeting of tumor cells while minimizing off-target effects, offering a promising treatment for solid tumors such as lung cancer, esophageal cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinomas, prostate cancer, and others. ICP-B794 has demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity in animal models compared with other ADCs, and exhibited significant tumor-killing effects even in large tumors.

Currently, there are no B7-H3 targeted therapies approved for marketing globally. B7-H3 is a type I transmembrane protein that is highly expressed across multiple solid tumor types. Due to its tumor-specific expression, it is considered a highly promising anti-tumor target.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, the co-founder, chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare, said, “B7-H3 is specifically expressed in a wide range of solid tumors. ICP-B794 was developed from our proprietary ADC platform, and its differentiated design offers potential to provide precise treatment options for cancer patients. We will continue to expand our portfolio with multiple ADC candidates and bring more hope to cancer patients worldwide.

The ADC platform developed by InnoCare is positioned to target hard-to-treat cancers. Through its innovated platform technology, it can achieve stronger tumor killing effects and a better safety profile when developing novel ADC drugs, which will offer better treatment option for cancer patients globally.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States.

