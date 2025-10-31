Carbon Capture Materials Market worth $99,098.5 million by 2030 at 8.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Carbon Capture Materials Market size is projected to grow from USD 66,904.7 million in 2025 to USD 99,098.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The need to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries, such as cement, steel, and chemicals, is a major driver for the carbon capture materials market. These sectors, which contribute significantly to global emissions, rely on CCS to reach net-zero targets, creating demand for materials such as membranes and alkaline solvents. The opportunity lies in developing tailored solutions for high-emission point sources, where post-combustion capture can reduce up to 90% of CO2. Regulatory pressures and carbon markets motivate these industries to adopt CCS, increasing demand for materials. The versatile nature of liquid solvents and solid sorbents, which can adapt to various industrial processes, supports scalable deployment. As governments implement stricter emission limits, especially in Europe and North America, the market for capture materials grows quickly. This driver guarantees ongoing investment in innovative materials, positioning the market for robust expansion across industrial applications.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Carbon Capture Materials Market”

140 - Market Data Tables

60– Figures

240 - Pages

List of Key Players in Carbon Capture Materials Market:

Ecolab (US) BASF (Germany) DOW (US) MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD (Japan) Solvay (Belgium) Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US Tosoh Corporation (Japan) Honeywell International Inc. (US) Zeochem (Switzerland).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Carbon Capture Materials Market:

Drivers: Stringent climate policies, carbon pricing mechanisms, and net-zero targets. Restraint: High energy requirement and cost burden in large-scale material regeneration. Opportunity: Development of bio-derived and circular carbon capture materials. Challenge: Integration of capture systems with utilization and mineralization technologies.

Key Findings of the Study:

Membranes are anticipated to be the largest material segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period. Absorptions are anticipated to be the larger process segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period. Post-combustion is anticipated to be the largest technique segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period. Power generation is anticipated to be the largest end-use industry segment in the carbon capture materials market during the forecast period.

Membranes accounted for the largest share of the carbon capture materials market primarily because of their efficiency, scalability, and adaptability to a wide range of industrial applications. Unlike conventional sorbents and solvents, membranes rely on selective separation mechanisms that allow carbon dioxide to be captured and separated from gas streams with minimal use of additional chemicals or water. This makes them highly cost-effective in the long run, as they reduce operational expenses and energy requirements compared to solvent regeneration or Adsorption processes. Another key reason for their dominance is their modular and compact design, which allows them to be easily integrated into existing industrial infrastructures such as power plants, cement factories, and petrochemical facilities without requiring significant retrofitting. Their ability to handle high-pressure and high-temperature gas streams also provides an edge, making them suitable for both pre-combustion and post-combustion capture processes. In addition, membranes are environmentally sustainable since they avoid the secondary waste streams often generated in solvent- or sorbent-based systems, reducing disposal challenges. Their technological versatility also contributes to their widespread adoption, as they can be engineered from polymeric, ceramic, or hybrid materials tailored for specific separation efficiencies. As global industries strive for decarbonization, membranes have emerged as a preferred material because they align with the dual goals of reducing costs while enhancing capture efficiency.

Absorptions hold the larger share of the carbon capture materials market because they are the most established, reliable, and commercially proven process for large-scale CO₂ removal across industries. The method works by using liquid solvents, commonly amine-based or other chemical/physical solutions that readily bind with carbon dioxide in flue gas streams, enabling high capture efficiency even at low CO₂ concentrations. This makes Absorptions particularly suitable for post-combustion capture in sectors such as power generation, cement, and steel, where emissions are continuous and voluminous. Its dominance is also driven by its adaptability, as Absorption systems can be designed for both small-scale and large-scale operations, allowing them to fit into diverse industrial settings. Another major factor contributing to its wide adoption is its maturity; the technology has been researched, tested, and deployed for decades, providing industries with a trusted and predictable pathway to meet emission reduction goals. Additionally, Absorptions offers a high degree of flexibility in terms of solvent choice, allowing processes to be optimized based on the composition of flue gas, energy availability, and environmental considerations. New processes such as adsorptions, membranes, and cryogenic separation are gaining attention. Absorptions maintain their lead due to their demonstrated ability to achieve high capture rates and their extensive track record of industrial use. The scalability of Absorptions and the ability to retrofit them into existing plants without major infrastructural changes further enhance their attractiveness.

Post-combustion capture holds the largest share of the market primarily because it is the most versatile and widely applicable technique for mitigating emissions from existing industrial and power generation facilities. Unlike pre-combustion or oxy-fuel combustion, which require significant modifications to plant design, post-combustion can be retrofitted onto current infrastructure with relatively fewer disruptions, making it a practical choice for industries seeking cost-effective decarbonization. This adaptability is especially valuable for sectors such as coal- and gas-fired power plants, cement, and steel, where existing operations cannot be easily redesigned but face pressing regulatory and environmental demands to cut emissions. The strength of post-combustion capture lies in its ability to treat flue gases after the combustion process, separating CO₂ from a mixture of nitrogen, oxygen, and other impurities. This makes it suitable for a wide range of industrial processes and is not limited to specific feedstocks or combustion methods. Additionally, the maturity of supporting processes, particularly Absorptions using chemical solvents, ensures high capture efficiency and reliability, further boosting its adoption. The familiarity of industries with post-combustion systems, coupled with a strong base of operational experience and ongoing improvements in solvents and process integration, reduces risks compared to less established techniques.

Power generation holds the largest share of the carbon capture materials market because it is the single biggest contributor to global CO₂ emissions and therefore the primary focus of decarbonization efforts. Fossil fuel–based power plants, particularly coal- and natural gas-fired facilities, continue to account for a substantial share of global electricity production. As energy demand rises, especially in developing economies, these plants remain critical for grid stability and baseload power, but at the same time, they face mounting pressure from governments, regulators, and international agreements to curb emissions. Carbon capture technologies offer a pragmatic solution by enabling these facilities to significantly reduce their carbon footprint without immediately phasing out fossil fuels, making them the most targeted end-use sector. Another key factor is the scalability of carbon capture in the power sector. Large stationary sources such as power plants generate concentrated CO₂ streams that are more economical to capture compared to dispersed or smaller emitters. This makes power generation an ideal sector for large-scale deployment of capture technologies. Furthermore, regulatory frameworks, carbon pricing mechanisms, and climate targets often prioritize emission reductions from the power industry, ensuring that investment, research, and policy support are heavily directed toward this segment.

