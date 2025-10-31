All Talentz Makes Global Impact at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, Showcasing Innovative Outsourcing Solutions and African Innovation on a Global Stage

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Talentz LLC, a U.S.-based outsourcing and workforce solutions company, has successfully concluded its participation as a Silver Sponsor and Exhibitor at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, held from October 27–29, 2025, at Moscone West, San Francisco.

As a Silver Sponsor, All Talentz joined thousands of founders, investors, and industry leaders for three days of immersive engagement, conversations, and networking, reinforcing its mission to connect global businesses with world-class talent at scale and at great cost efficiency. The company showcased its innovative outsourcing model designed to help startups and enterprises build scalable teams, streamline operations, and access quality tech talent from around the world.

In a display of its commitment to nurturing innovation from emerging markets, All Talentz sponsored the winner of the All Talentz Hackathon 2025, Imago Mum, to TechCrunch Disrupt 2025. Imago Mum was represented by their Founder, Godsfavor Ahamisi. The team’s groundbreaking AI-powered maternal healthcare device leverages machine learning to make prenatal ultrasound scanning accessible to expectant mothers in underserved communities — a powerful example of African innovation solving global health challenges.

“Seeing Team Imago Mum at TechCrunch Disrupt was an inspiring reminder of why we do what we do,” said Sadiq Isu, CEO of All Talentz. “All Talentz exists to connect brilliant minds to global opportunities. Our presence here was not just about sponsorship — it was about showcasing how innovation and outsourcing can transform the future of work and impact lives.”

All Talentz also welcomed the American Business Council (ABC) to its exhibition booth during TechCrunch Disrupt 2025. This followed the successful completion of the All Talentz Tech Innovation Hackathon 2025, organized in partnership with the American Business Council, to empower Nigerian youth in developing scalable, tech-driven solutions that address real-world challenges across critical sectors such as education, healthcare, financial inclusion, and agriculture.

Representing the American Business Council at TechCrunch Disrupt was Sarah Ogbolu-Paul, who joined the All Talentz team to engage with global innovators, explore partnership opportunities, and showcase how strategic collaborations between U.S. and African organizations can unlock transformative innovation and sustainable growth across emerging markets.

“TechCrunch Disrupt provided an incredible platform to spotlight the ingenuity of African innovators like Imago Mum,” added Michael Nwoseh, Business & Digital Solutions Director at All Talentz. “We had meaningful conversations with founders, investors, and partners who see the power of global talent collaboration — this is the future of work, and All Talentz is helping shape it.”

Throughout the exhibition, All Talentz engaged with potential clients, startup founders, and venture capitalists across industries, including technology, fintech, healthcare, and enterprise solutions. The company’s participation reinforced its growing influence as a global BPO leader, bridging opportunity and innovation between developed and emerging markets.

This milestone at TechCrunch Disrupt follows All Talentz’s global engagements at GITEX Nigeria and the BOLT gener8tor Summit, further strengthening its vision to become the go-to outsourcing partner for businesses worldwide — empowering innovation and creating access to top-tier talent globally.

About All Talentz

All Talentz LLC is a U.S.-headquartered outsourcing and workforce solutions company connecting global businesses with world-class talent. With expertise across technology, healthcare, restoration, and insurance, All Talentz provides vetted professionals, structured training, and tools that enable businesses to scale efficiently.

With over 160 clients across North America and 400+ trained professionals, All Talentz empowers businesses to grow while promoting global access to quality employment opportunities. Beyond outsourcing, the company invests in innovation and community growth through initiatives such as the All Talentz Hackathon, which supports young innovators across Africa.

