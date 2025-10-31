Fire Pit Outfitter Launches Fall Outdoor Living Campaign to Help Homeowners Extend Patio Season

Denver, CO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures drop and the days get shorter, most homeowners assume it’s time to shut down the patio and retreat indoors. But Fire Pit Outfitter , a national leader in handcrafted gas fire pits, is launching a Fall Outdoor Living Campaign to help customers extend their time outside—with stylish fire features and cold-weather accessories designed to bring warmth and ambiance to any backyard.

The campaign includes limited-time fall bundles, expert-curated product collections, and DIY-friendly kits delivered directly to customers’ driveways across the U.S. and Canada. With this campaign, Fire Pit Outfitter aims to empower more homeowners and DIYers to embrace the beauty of the season and enjoy their outdoor spaces longer—safely, comfortably, and in style.

“Fall is one of the most overlooked seasons for outdoor living,” says David Resmo, founder at Fire Pit Outfitter. “Our customers tell us they want more time outside—to relax, entertain, or gather with family. With the right fire feature and accessories, you don’t have to stop enjoying your backyard after Labor Day. You just need the right setup.”

Custom Gas Fire Pits: Built for Cool Weather Comfort

Fire Pit Outfitter specializes in custom-built gas fire pits made from premium materials, including concrete, stone, copper, and powder-coated steel. Each fire pit is built to order and shipped directly to the customer’s driveway—ready for easy installation. With over 35 years in the hearth industry, the company’s expertise and personalized customer service have earned it a loyal following among homeowners, contractors, and DIYers alike.

As part of the Fall campaign, Fire Pit Outfitter is spotlighting its most popular seasonal models, such as:

Ready-to-finish fire pit kits—ideal for pairing with your existing patio design

DIY fire pit kits—for weekend builders who want to create their own centerpiece

Match-lit and electronic ignition systems—to suit any budget or technical preference



Cold-Weather Accessories to Keep the Fire Burning

Alongside its signature fire pits, Fire Pit Outfitter is offering a curated selection of cold-weather essentials to help customers stay comfortable and in control during cooler months. Fall must-haves include:

Glass wind guards—to protect the flame from seasonal gusts

Weatherproof covers—to keep fire pits clean and dry

Timers and e-stops—for added convenience and safety

LP conversion kits—to easily switch between gas types

Outdoor log sets, lava rock, and fire glass—to elevate ambiance and heat retention



Built for DIYers. Trusted by Professionals

With DIY culture booming and homeowners investing more in outdoor upgrades, Fire Pit Outfitter’s offerings are designed to meet the demand for hands-on, high-impact home projects. Every kit includes detailed instructions and access to expert customer support—ensuring a smooth process from unboxing to ignition.

“Many of our customers are first-time builders. We make it easy for them to create something beautiful, safe, and long-lasting,” says David. “There’s nothing more satisfying than building a fire feature that your friends and family will gather around for years.”

Fire Pit Outfitter’s custom gas fire pits have been installed in backyards, patios, and outdoor kitchens from California to New York—and are especially popular among homeowners preparing for outdoor holiday gatherings.

Nationwide Delivery with Personalized Support

What sets Fire Pit Outfitter apart is not just craftsmanship, but convenience. The company is the only U.S. manufacturer to build custom gas fire pits and ship them directly to customers’ driveways, ready for installation. Whether customers are working with a contractor or doing it themselves, the delivery process is designed for peace of mind.

“We eliminate the barriers that make fire pit installation intimidating,” says David. “You get a custom product, real support, and everything delivered on your schedule—just in time for fall.”

About Fire Pit Outfitter

Based in Colorado, Fire Pit Outfitter has over 35 years of experience designing and delivering premium gas fire pits, burners, and outdoor living accessories. Known for unmatched craftsmanship and expert service, the company helps homeowners and DIYers transform outdoor spaces into cozy, functional retreats year-round. Fire Pit Outfitter is the only company in the U.S. offering custom-built fire pits shipped directly to customers’ driveways nationwide. Learn more at www.firepitoutfitter.com .

