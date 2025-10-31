VALLOUREC WINS A MAJOR DEEP WATER INTEGRATED CONTRACT WITH TECHNIPFMC IN BRAZIL





Meudon (France), October 31, 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that it has secured a contract with TechnipFMC to supply line pipes for the Orca project (formerly known as Gato do Mato), a major deepwater development located in the Santos Basin (Brazil), operated by Shell Brasil. This integrated contract covers more than 20,000 tons of subsea seamless premium carbon-steel line pipes, intended for risers and flowlines, as well as anti-corrosive and thermal insulated coating services.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group, commented: “The Orca project is a perfect illustration of Vallourec’s ability to address the most complex technical challenges of offshore environments. This contract, which includes thermal insulation, is a first since the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil, demonstrating the value of an integrated offering for our local customers. With full local production and a sustained investment strategy in recent years, it strengthens our presence in Brazil, a strategic market for our activities, and reflects our partners’ trust in our industrial expertise.”

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

