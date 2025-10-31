Exabits Labs to Tokenize Freyr’s AI Data Center Infrastructure in Strategic RWA Partnership

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exabits Labs, a U.S.–based AI infrastructure and fintech platform, and Freyr Technology AI Pte. Ltd. (Freyr), a Singapore-based provider of full-stack AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to design and implement a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solution for Freyr’s expansive data center and GPU computing assets. This collaboration will enable Freyr to convert its cutting-edge AI infrastructure into digital securities (RWA tokens), unlocking new financing avenues and investor participation to fuel its growth.

Freyr recently signed a three-year, $1.4 billion contract to develop a network of AI-powered data centers across Southeast Asia. Through Exabits Labs’ RWA platform, Freyr intends to explore potential models for the tokenization of its data center assets, with the aim of assessing future opportunities for broader investor participation and enhanced project liquidity.

“The collaboration aims to unlock new capital access while jointly optimizing data center performance through AI-driven management,” said Dr. Hoansoo Lee, co-founder and CEO of Exabits Labs. “By leveraging real-world asset tokenization, we can unlock value from Freyr’s data centers and offer investors a stake in the AI revolution. ”

“Exabits Labs brings a unique combination of high-performance computing know-how and blockchain-based financial innovation,” said Jack Li, CFO of Freyr Technology AI Pte. Ltd. “Through this collaboration, we can optimize our GPU operations with AI-driven software and simultaneously attract global investors to our projects. ”

The Exabits Labs-Freyr partnership exemplifies the convergence of advanced AI infrastructure with next-generation fintech. Real-world asset tokenization has traditionally focused on assets like real estate; applying it to AI compute infrastructure is a novel frontier that could unlock a massive new market for investing in digital infrastructure. By transforming physical GPU capacity into blockchain-based assets, Freyr and Exabits Labs aim to set a precedent for how critical technology infrastructure can be funded and scaled via the crypto ecosystem.

About Exabits Labs

Exabits Labs is a U.S.–based AI infrastructure and fintech platform. The company combines next-generation GPU cloud services with innovative financing models for compute assets. Their expertise spans modular data centers, liquid-cooled GPU clusters, high-speed interconnects, and large-scale GPU leasing. They also pioneer financial innovation by treating compute power as an investable real-world asset.

About Freyr Technology AI Pte. Ltd.

Freyr Technology AI, based in Singapore, delivers full-stack infrastructure solutions for AI and HPC across the Asia-Pacific. As a NVIDIA Preferred Partner, Freyr offers bare-metal leasing, turnkey GPU clusters, fast hardware delivery and deployment services. Their strength lies in making complex infrastructure simple—from GPUs to networking to fully optimised clusters—giving enterprises and governments the speed, reliability and flexibility they need.