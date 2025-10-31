Real Estate Expert Joyce Nunes Shares Perspective on Coastal Living Without Beachfront Costs in HelloNation

LELAND, N.C., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes Leland an increasingly attractive alternative to North Carolina’s beachfront towns? According to Joyce Nunes of Intracoastal Realty, the answer is found in geography and value. In HelloNation Nunes highlights how Leland’s inland location offers close access to the coast while avoiding the price tags, congestion, and insurance burdens that often come with living directly on the waterfront.

Within a half-hour drive of destinations like Oak Island, Wrightsville Beach, and Holden Beach, Leland delivers the salt air and recreational opportunities of a beach town without the compromises. The town's real estate market remains anchored by suburban stability, with master-planned communities that offer larger lots, long-term infrastructure, and neighborhood amenities. This gives residents the flexibility to enjoy the coastal lifestyle while maintaining the practical benefits of suburban living.

The article notes that Leland’s growth is not reactionary. Instead, it is measured, fueled by a growing number of buyers who seek a balance between proximity and privacy. With strong access to healthcare, shopping, and cultural activities, Leland continues to evolve as a destination in its own right—not just an overflow market from nearby Wilmington.

Coastal Proximity Drives Leland’s Measured Expansion illustrates how Leland’s appeal lies in its strategic positioning and thoughtful development. As more buyers seek the advantages of coastal living without beachfront costs, Leland stands out for its blend of location, livability, and long-term value.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92f9fec3-b1cf-424e-b25c-c15546be1c70